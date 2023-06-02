UN warns of new threat to global food security after Russia limits Ukraine grain shipmentsPublicat:
Warning of a new threat to global food security, the United Nations said Thursday that Russia is limiting the number of ships allowed to pick up Ukrainian grain at Black Sea ports in its campaign to get Kyiv to open a pipeline for a key ingredient of fertilizer to get to world markets, according to […] The post UN warns of new threat to global food security after Russia limits Ukraine grain shipments appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Russia hits Ukrainian military facility and Odesa port in air strikes
12:40, 29.05.2023 - Russia put five aircraft out of action in an attack on a military target in western Ukraine and caused a fire at the Black Sea port of Odesa in heavy air strikes early on Monday, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Ukraine’s military said the attack on Odesa port had caused a fire and damaged…
South Korea, EU agree to boost security ties amid Ukraine, North Korea tension
14:00, 22.05.2023 - South Korea and the European Union agreed on Monday to launch a strategic dialogue between its top diplomats to develop a security partnership, a joint statement said, amid tension over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korean nuclear threats, according to Reuters. South Korean President Yoon Suk…
Romania to hold off on Ukrainian grain ban, awaits EU decision
14:31, 21.04.2023 - Romania says it will hold off on a ban on Ukrainian grain imports as it awaits a decision from the European Union on enforcing proposed measures aimed at easing a surplus that has flooded Eastern Europe from Ukraine, according to RFE/RL. The European Commission has proposed measures for wheat, maize,…
Russia warns West: we may work around the Black Sea grain deal
17:40, 07.04.2023 - Russia warned the West on Friday that unless obstacles to its exports of grain and fertilisers were removed, then Ukraine would have to export grain over land and Moscow would work outside the UN-brokered landmark grain export deal. The Black Sea grain deal is an attempt by the United Nations to ease…
King Charles lauds unity on Ukraine war in bilingual Bundestag speech
11:20, 31.03.2023 - King Charles hailed the historic ties between Britain and Germany while lauding their current unity in the face of Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine in an address to the Bundestag on Thursday on his first state trip overseas as monarch, according to Reuters. The king, on the second day of a three-day trip…
Romanian agriculture faces collapse amid mass Ukrainian grain imports
10:55, 16.03.2023 - Farmers in countries neighbouring Ukraine, including grain-producing Romania, need help to compete with the proliferation of cheap grain from the war-torn state, according to Euractiv. Ukraine, a major global grain producer and exporter, received EU aid after the outbreak of Russia’s war and created…
Russia says Black Sea grain deal will be extended automatically if no objections
10:36, 14.03.2023 - A deal allowing the safe export of grain from Ukraine‘s Black Sea ports will be extended automatically after it expires on March 18 if there are no objections from the involved parties, Russia’s TASS state news agency reported on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Citing an unnamed source familiar with…
Russia strikes Ukraine with biggest missile barrage in weeks
13:16, 09.03.2023 - Russia on Thursday launched a massive attack against Ukraine, using kamikaze drones and a barrage of missiles, in the first major assault against Ukrainian energy and civil infrastructure in weeks, according to Politico. Authorities in several regions across Ukraine reported casualties and damage. Authorities…