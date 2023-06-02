UN warns of new threat to global food security after Russia limits Ukraine grain shipments

Stiri Recomandate

2.000 de francezi pregătesc plângeri împotriva Renault pentru motoare defectuoase, care echipează şi modele Dacia. Lista modelelor care ar putea avea probleme din cauza acestui motor

Aproape 2.000 de proprietari… [citeste mai departe]

Familia regală a României, invitată la dineul de la Palatul Al Husseiniya cu ocazia nunţii principelui moştenitor Hussein şi a principesei Rajwa Al Hussein

Custodele Coroanei şi Principele Consort au particiat, luni, la dineul oferit… [citeste mai departe]

Câți bani din chirii a făcut anul trecut Klaus Iohannis și care e salariul de profesoară al lui Carmen Iohannis

Familia prezidențială a încasat mai mulți bani din chirii în 2022 față de anul precedent, dar și salarii ceva mai mari.Familia Iohannis a economisit anul trecut 30.000… [citeste mai departe]

Jumătate din țară, sub avertizare de vijelii

Meteorologii eu emis o avertizare Cod galben de instabilitate atmosferică temporar accentuată în cea mai mare parte a ţării valabilă până vineri la ora 23.00.  „Local vor fi perioade cu instabilitate atmosferică accentuată ce se va manifesta prin frecvente descărcări electrice, averse torenţiale, grindină,… [citeste mai departe]

Știrea Cititorului: Domeniul Public a uitat de aleea de scări care coboară de la Liceul „Emil Negruțiu”

Locuitorii de pe strada Agriculturii din Turda se plâng în fiecare an de aleea de scări care coboară de la Liceul „Emil Negruțiu”. Echipele de la Domeniul Public par să uite de zona… [citeste mai departe]

Două grupe de elevi de la Liceul de Arte „Sigismund Toduța” vor participa la activități de restaurare, organizate de muzeul din Deva

Muzeul Civilizației Dacice și Romane cu sprijinul Consiliului Județean Hunedoara, în parteneriat cu Liceul de Arte „Sigismund… [citeste mai departe]

Patru medalii scoase din apele Austriei

WELS. Înotătorii Clubului Sportiv Municipal Arad au participat, recent, la a 50-a ediție a concursului internațional de la Wels (Austria), alături de 700 de sportivi din șapte țări, reprezentând 45 de cluburi. [citeste mai departe]

Al Pacino, în vârstă de 83 de ani, și-a obligat iubita însărcinată de 29 de ani să facă un test ADN

Starul hollywoodian Al Pacino și-a obligat iubita, Noor Alfallah, în vârstă de 29 de ani, care așteaptă un copil de la el, să facă un test ADN. Actorul nu a crezut-o pe iubita sa că este… [citeste mai departe]

Lotul naţionalei României U21 pentru Campionatul European 2023! Turneu găzduit de România și Georgia

 Naționala României U21 va participa în luna iunie la Campionatul European U21, turneu găzduit de România și Georgia. Tricolorii fac parte din Grupa B, alături de Spania, Ucraina și Croația.… [citeste mai departe]

Înalt emisar chinez: Nici Ucraina, nici Rusia nu au închis „ferm” ușa negocierilor

Trimisul special al Chinei pentru afaceri eurasiatice, Li Hui, a declarat vineri că, în opinia sa, nici Ucraina și nici Rusia nu au închis „ferm” ușa discuțiilor, în ciuda dificultăților de a demara negocierile în prezent,… [citeste mai departe]


UN warns of new threat to global food security after Russia limits Ukraine grain shipments

Publicat:
UN warns of new threat to global food security after Russia limits Ukraine grain shipments

Warning of a new threat to global food security, the said Thursday that Russia is limiting the number of ships allowed to pick up Ukrainian grain at ports in its campaign to get Kyiv to open a pipeline for a key ingredient of fertilizer to get to world markets, according to […] The post UN warns of new threat to global food security after Russia limits Ukraine grain shipments appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

