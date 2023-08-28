UAE sees ties with West unbroken after invitation from BRICSPublicat:
Joining the BRICS bloc of emerging economies by the United Arab Emirates won’t come to the detriment of its ties with Western nations, a top UAE official said, amid concern that China and Russia are expanding the group to counterbalance US and European influence, according to Bloomberg. The UAE is looking to its membership as […] The post UAE sees ties with West unbroken after invitation from BRICS appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
BRICS leaders meet in South Africa as bloc weighs expansion
12:30, 22.08.2023 - Leaders of the BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – converged on Johannesburg on Tuesday for a summit where they will weigh expanding the bloc as some members push to forge it into a counterweight to the West, according to Reuters. Heightened global tensions provoked by the…
Europe gas set for third weekly gain on Australia strike jitters
12:10, 18.08.2023 - European natural gas futures headed for a third weekly gain as concerns over potential strikes in Australia inject renewed volatility into the market, according to Bloomberg. The possibility of walkouts at three liquefied natural gas facilities operated by Chevron Corp. and Woodside Energy Group Ltd.…
BRICS nations to meet in South Africa seeking to blunt Western dominance
11:00, 17.08.2023 - BRICS leaders meet in South Africa next week to discuss how to turn a loose club of nations accounting for a quarter of the global economy into a geopolitical force that can challenge the West’s dominance in world affairs, according to Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who faces an international…
German minister cancels Australia trip after second plane glitch
11:15, 15.08.2023 - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has abandoned a week-long trip to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji after her government Airbus A340 was twice forced to return to Abu Dhabi due to a technical fault, according to Bloomberg. A malfunction meant the wing flaps on the aircraft — which is more than…
Oil prices slip as bearish China data fuels demand concerns
10:36, 09.08.2023 - Oil prices eased on Wednesday as concerns over slow demand from top crude importer China grew after bearish trade and inflation data, eclipsing fears over tighter supply arising from output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.2%, to $85.96 a…
Erdogan says Putin talks could lead to restoring Black Sea grain deal
13:45, 21.07.2023 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his planned talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin could lead to restoration of the Black Sea grain initiative, and called on Western countries to consider Russia’s demands, Turkish broadcasters reported on Friday, according to Reuters. “The termination of…
Russia pledges to reduce oil exports in August after Saudi extends voluntary cut
14:15, 03.07.2023 - Russia plans to cut crude export flows next month in an effort to keep the global market balanced, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Bloomberg reports. The statement came shortly after Saudi Arabia, a key ally of Russia in the OPEC+ group, said it will extend its voluntary production…
Eurozone slips into recession after German revision
13:25, 08.06.2023 - The eurozone economy was in technical recession in the first three months of 2023, data from European statistics agency Eurostat showed on Thursday, after downward revisions of growth in both the first quarter and the final quarter of 2022, according to Reuters. Eurozone gross domestic product (GDP)…