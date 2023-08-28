UAE sees ties with West unbroken after invitation from BRICS

Stiri Recomandate

Un bărbat din Arabia Saudită a fost condamnat la moarte pentru că a criticat guvernul pe Twitter, de pe un cont cu 9 urmăritori

Un opozant din Arabia Saudită a fost condamnat la moarte pentru că a denunţat pe reţelele de socializare corupţia şi presupuse încălcări ale… [citeste mai departe]

Invitaţie la tango, în grădina de vară de la Cinema Grădiște

Tangoul va fi în centrul atenției în prima seară din luna septembrie. Un concert pentru vioară, violă și violoncel „4 for Tango” va avea loc, vineri, 1 septembrie 2023, de la ora 19.30, în grădina de vară de la Cinematograful din Grădiște.  [citeste mai departe]

Erdogan planifică o vizită la Soci pentru a discuta cu Putin despre exportul cerealelor ucrainene la Marea Neagră

Preşedintele turc Recep Tayyip Erdogan urmează să efectueze ”în curând” o vizită în Rusia, pentru a discuta cu omologul său rus Vladimir Putin despre o relansare a Acordului… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Autoutilitară cuprinsă de flăcări în dreptul Pasajului Domnești. Circuția este restricționată

Circulaţia pe direcţia Domneşti – Bragadiru este restricţionată, după ce o autoutilitară a luat foc pe Centura Capitalei, în dreptul Pasajului Domneşti. Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul… [citeste mai departe]

Tigări confiscate la Șomcuta Mare. Ce cantitate au ridicat polițiștii și la ce valoare se ridică marfa confiscată?

Sâmbătă, 26 august, polițiștii din Șomcuta Mare au oprit pentru control două autoturisme care circulau pe DN 1C, către Valea Chioarului. La controlul celor două… [citeste mai departe]

Sold out la Arad pentru meciul UTA – FCSB de luni seara, din Superligă

Unul dintre cele mai aşteptate dueluri din acest campionat va avea loc luni, de la ora 21.30, pe arena „Francisc Neuman" din Arad, acolo unde vor fi faţă-n faţă UTA şi FCSB, fiecare întâlnire dintre cele două fiind un veritabil spectacol pentru microbişti [citeste mai departe]

DOC. „CADOU-SURPRIZĂ” pentru chișinăuieni în ajunul alegerilor locale. S.A. „Apă-Canal Chișinău” cere MAJOAREA tarifelor la apă și canalizare

Tariful pentru apă și canalizare în mun. Chișinău ar putea crește cu aproape doi lei,… [citeste mai departe]

Turiștii de weekend la Târgu Mureș

Din amenzile Poliției locale… Vineri, la ora 17:05, patrula de Ordine Publică a surprins-o la cerșit, în Piaţa Trandafirilor, pe numita C.D., domiciliată în Apahida, județul Cluj, persoana care apela la mila publicului fiind amendată cu suma de 100 lei, conform prevederilor Legii nr. 61/1991R. Sâmbătă, tot prin „112", la ora… [citeste mai departe]

Președinta Ungariei povestește cum a fost în buncărul lui Zelenski: „Așteptam să ne privim unul în ochii celuilalt”

Președinta Ungariei, Katalin Novak, vorbește, într-un interviu acordat presei maghiare, despre vizita efectuată la Kiev, unde a purtat discuții cu președintele… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 52 de milioane de euro vor fi alocate de UE pentru cumpărarea a 37 de trenuri electrice pe 13 rute din România

Peste 52 de milioane de euro din Fondul european de dezvoltare regională vor fi alocate pentru a sprijini achiziționarea a 37 de trenuri electrice pentru 13 rute interregionale… [citeste mai departe]


UAE sees ties with West unbroken after invitation from BRICS

Joining the BRICS bloc of emerging economies by the won’t come to the detriment of its ties with Western nations, a top UAE official said, amid concern that China and Russia are expanding the group to counterbalance US and European influence, according to Bloomberg. The UAE is looking to its membership as […] The post UAE sees ties with West unbroken after invitation from BRICS appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

BRICS leaders meet in South Africa as bloc weighs expansion

12:30, 22.08.2023 - Leaders of the BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – converged on Johannesburg on Tuesday for a summit where they will weigh expanding the bloc as some members push to forge it into a counterweight to the West, according to Reuters. Heightened global tensions provoked by the…

Europe gas set for third weekly gain on Australia strike jitters

12:10, 18.08.2023 - European natural gas futures headed for a third weekly gain as concerns over potential strikes in Australia inject renewed volatility into the market, according to Bloomberg. The possibility of walkouts at three liquefied natural gas facilities operated by Chevron Corp. and Woodside Energy Group Ltd.…

BRICS nations to meet in South Africa seeking to blunt Western dominance

11:00, 17.08.2023 - BRICS leaders meet in South Africa next week to discuss how to turn a loose club of nations accounting for a quarter of the global economy into a geopolitical force that can challenge the West’s dominance in world affairs, according to Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who faces an international…

German minister cancels Australia trip after second plane glitch

11:15, 15.08.2023 - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has abandoned a week-long trip to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji after her government Airbus A340 was twice forced to return to Abu Dhabi due to a technical fault, according to Bloomberg. A malfunction meant the wing flaps on the aircraft — which is more than…

Oil prices slip as bearish China data fuels demand concerns

10:36, 09.08.2023 - Oil prices eased on Wednesday as concerns over slow demand from top crude importer China grew after bearish trade and inflation data, eclipsing fears over tighter supply arising from output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.2%, to $85.96 a…

Erdogan says Putin talks could lead to restoring Black Sea grain deal

13:45, 21.07.2023 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his planned talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin could lead to restoration of the Black Sea grain initiative, and called on Western countries to consider Russia’s demands, Turkish broadcasters reported on Friday, according to Reuters. “The termination of…

Russia pledges to reduce oil exports in August after Saudi extends voluntary cut

14:15, 03.07.2023 - Russia plans to cut crude export flows next month in an effort to keep the global market balanced, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Bloomberg reports. The statement came shortly after Saudi Arabia, a key ally of Russia in the OPEC+ group, said it will extend its voluntary production…

Eurozone slips into recession after German revision

13:25, 08.06.2023 - The eurozone economy was in technical recession in the first three months of 2023, data from European statistics agency Eurostat showed on Thursday, after downward revisions of growth in both the first quarter and the final quarter of 2022, according to Reuters. Eurozone gross domestic product (GDP)…


Urmareste stirile pe: