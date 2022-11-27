Two lorries with used products returned from Romania to Hungary

Stiri Recomandate

Țigări de 50.000 de lei găsite într-un imobil nelocuit din Barsana

Țigări de 50.000 de lei găsite într-un imobil nelocuit din Barsana

Captură de țigări a polițiștilor maramureșeni. În urma activităților investigative efectuate de către polițiștii Postului de Poliție Bârsana, împreună cu polițiștii Secției 5 Poliție Rurală Ocna Șugatag, au fost identificate într-un imobil nelocuit, ieri, 26 noiembrie,… [citeste mai departe]

În clipe grele nu sunt rivali! CFR - U - Sănătatea Cluj, meci caritabil pentru a-l ajuta pe fiul grav bolnav al lui Casian Miclăuș

În clipe grele nu sunt rivali! CFR - U - Sănătatea Cluj, meci caritabil pentru a-l ajuta pe fiul grav bolnav al lui Casian Miclăuș

Jos pălăria! Echipele Clujului (CFR, U și Sănătatea) uită de rivalitate și își unesc forțele pentru a-l ajuta pe fiul grav bolnav… [citeste mai departe]

Logoul Reuniunii miniştrilor Afacerilor Externe ai statelor membre NATO este afișat pe panouri, în București: În autobuzele STB rulează un clip despre Alianță

Logoul Reuniunii miniştrilor Afacerilor Externe ai statelor membre NATO este afișat pe panouri, în București: În autobuzele STB rulează un clip despre Alianță

Logoul Reuniunii miniştrilor Afacerilor Externe ai statelor membre NATO,… [citeste mai departe]

Când vor fi plătite pensiile în luna decembrie. Ministrul Muncii spune că banii nu vor întârzia din cauza zilelor libere

Când vor fi plătite pensiile în luna decembrie. Ministrul Muncii spune că banii nu vor întârzia din cauza zilelor libere

Când vor fi plătite pensiile în luna decembrie. Ministrul Muncii spune că banii nu vor întârzia din cauza zilelor libere Toate pensiile românilor ar… [citeste mai departe]

Pitești. Tânăr amendat pentru că a condus mașina neînmatriculată, fără inspecție și asigurare 

Pitești. Tânăr amendat pentru că a condus mașina neînmatriculată, fără inspecție și asigurare 

În noaptea de 26 spre 27 noiembrie a.c., în jurul orei 01:30, polițiștii din cadrul Secției 2 Poliție Pitești, care acționau pe bld. Nicolae Bălcescu din municipiul Pitești, au depistat un… [citeste mai departe]

Locul unic din lume care ar rezista în cazul unui atac nuclear se află ÎN ROMÂNIA! Experții NASA au făcut investigații

Locul unic din lume care ar rezista în cazul unui atac nuclear se află ÎN ROMÂNIA! Experții NASA au făcut investigații

Peștera Movile, din județul Constanța a fost desemnată de cercetători drept singurul loc din lume care ar putea rezista în cazul unui atac nuclear. Aceasta… [citeste mai departe]

5568 de pachete de țigări de proveniență Duty Free și Republica Moldova au fost confiscate

5568 de pachete de țigări de proveniență Duty Free și Republica Moldova au fost confiscate

Ieri, 26 noiembrie, în urma activităților investigative efectuate de către polițiștii Postului de Poliție Bârsana, împreună cu polițiștii Secției 5 Poliție Rurală Ocna Șugatag, au fost identificate într-un imobil… [citeste mai departe]

SCM USV Timişoara, învinsă în semifinalele naţionale la Baia Mare. „Leii" au condus la pauză

SCM USV Timişoara, învinsă în semifinalele naţionale la Baia Mare. „Leii” au condus la pauză

SCM USV Timişoara va juca doar finala mică în Liga Naţională, după ce a cedat pe final, în deplasare, cu rivala CSM Ştiinţa Baia Mare. A fost 11-9 pentru gazde în semifinala disputată în manşă unică,… [citeste mai departe]

Poetul sucevean Constantin Severin, laureat al Premiului Internațional pentru Poezie „Aco ...

Poetul sucevean Constantin Severin, laureat al Premiului Internațional pentru Poezie „Aco ...

Poetul sucevean Constantin Severin este laureat al Premiului Internațional pentru Poezie „Aco Karamanov", 2022. Vestea a venit din Macedonia de Nord, țara în care, după cum a spus poetul Constantin Severin, „poezia… [citeste mai departe]

Bogdan Loghin: La Rădăuți se lucrează în ritm alert la cazanul 2 al centralei termice. Rezolvăm astfel problema termoficării pentru următorii 10 ani

Bogdan Loghin: La Rădăuți se lucrează în ritm alert la cazanul 2 al centralei termice. Rezolvăm astfel problema termoficării pentru următorii 10 ani

Primarul municipiului Rădăuți, Bogdan Loghin, a declarat că în cursul zilei de astăzi, 27… [citeste mai departe]


Two lorries with used products returned from Romania to Hungary

Publicat:
Two lorries with used products returned from Romania to Hungary

Two lorries loaded with used products consisting of textiles, furniture, household appliances, plastic and rubber have been returned to Hungary from Petea customs in Romania, as they were denied entry, the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police Inspectorate reported on Sunday.

Two convoys with French defence equipment arrive in Romania

08:36, 24.10.2022 - Two convoys carrying French defence equipment arrived in Romania on Sunday evening at the Nadlac border crossing point in Arad County, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…

Almost 140-year-old piano piloted by Janos Vago on the streets of Sovata at the Pumpkin Festival

21:21, 14.10.2022 - An almost 140-year-old piano with an electric motor and appropriate wheels, piloted by the singer Janos Vago from Hungary, is the attraction of the 7th edition of the Sovata Pumpkin Festival, the central Mures County. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

Romania takes seven medals at Mersin World Cup

08:41, 10.10.2022 - Romania took seven medals - four gold, one silver and two bronze - in Sunday's apparatus finals at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Mersin, Turkey, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

More than 50 migrants, discovered in the border area hiding in vehicles

12:05, 04.10.2022 - More than 50 migrants were discovered by the Arad border policemen when they wanted to illegally cross the border into Hungary or traveling in a minibus heading to the neighboring country, whose driver is being investigated for migrant trafficking. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Fifty-six migrants found hidden in two lorries on border with Hungary

12:01, 29.09.2022 - The Arad border police have caught 56 migrants hidden in two lorries loaded with auto parts and electrical components who tried to illegally cross the border into Hungary. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Friendship Bridge between Romania and Bulgaria closes Sunday for one hour

12:26, 23.09.2022 - Road traffic will be closed on Sunday, for one hour, on DN 5 (km 63+012 - km 64+884), Friendship Bridge, in order to hold the international athletic event Free Spirit Run Giurgiu - Ruse, informs the National Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Romania wins 5 gold, 4 silver medals at European Rowing Under-23 Championships

18:25, 04.09.2022 - Romania on Sunday won nine medals - five gold and four silver - at the European Rowing Under-23 Championships in Hazewinkel, Belgium, having competed in 11 finals. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 981 on over 7,000 tests in last 24h

13:55, 04.09.2022 - As many as 981 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 844 from the previous day, with over 7,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…


