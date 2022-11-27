Two lorries with used products returned from Romania to Hungary Two lorries loaded with used products consisting of textiles, furniture, household appliances, plastic and rubber have been returned to Hungary from Petea customs in Romania, as they were denied entry, the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police Inspectorate reported on Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

