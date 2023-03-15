Turkish President Erdogan hints at approval for Finland’s NATO accession

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that talks with Sweden and Finland regarding their NATO membership bids would resume on March 9, after being suspended in January in the wake of a Koran-burning protest in Stockholm, according to Reuters. Turkey had previously cancelled a trilateral…

- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday urged Turkey to ratify the applications of Finland and Sweden to join the military organization, repeating his claim that the Nordic neighbours have done enough to satisfy Ankara’s demands that they crack down on extremism, according to AP News. At…

- Emergency teams are racing against time to rescue victims trapped in the rubble after 10 Turkish cities were struck by two massive earthquakes on Monday. The death toll in Turkey and neighboring Syria has already topped 4,000, while more than 11,000 buildings have been damaged from the temblors, trapping…

- The U.S. Congress cannot support the $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Ankara ratifies the NATO memberships of Sweden and Finland, a bipartisan group of senators said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defense pact after…

- Turkey is keeping up the pressure on Sweden and Finland, again telling the Nordic countries to do more to fight terrorist groups in exchange for allowing them to join NATO, according to Bloomberg. “It is mandatory for countries which want to join the alliance to take solid steps to meet their responsibilities…

- Finland may need to reconsider whether to move jointly with Sweden toward membership in NATO after fresh objections to Sweden from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, Bloomberg reports. The “primary option” is still for the two countries to…

- Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu applied fresh pressure on Sweden to make concessions as he traveled to the US for talks on the sale of F-16 fighter jets, which may depend on Turkey’s ratification of the NATO expansion, according to Bloomberg. Cavusoglu is expected to meet his US counterpart…

- Turkey boosted its estimate of natural gas reserves in the Black Sea by nearly a third, thanks to appraisal work at an existing field and a separate discovery, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, according to Bloomberg. Turkey now predicts its offshore fields hold around 710 billion cubic…