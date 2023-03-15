Turkish President Erdogan hints at approval for Finland’s NATO accession

Stiri Recomandate

Botoșani: Primăria comunei Răchiți a inaugurat Serviciul Public Comunitar Local de Evidență a Persoanei

Primăria comunei Răchiți din județul Botoșani a inaugurat, astăzi, Serviciul Public Comunitar Local de Evidență a Persoanei, de care ar urma să beneficieze aproximativ 5.000 de locuitori.… [citeste mai departe]

Pompierii dâmbovițeni au intervenit la două incendii, gospodării cuprinse de flăcări la Uliești și Cornești 

Pompierii dâmbovițeni au intervenit la două incendii, gospodării cuprinse de flăcări la Uliești și Cornești, primarul incendiu a izbucnit la o casă în comuna Uliești,… [citeste mai departe]

Atenţionare de călătorie Republica Elenă – Grevă generală și manifestație de protest

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe informează cetățenii români care se află, tranzitează sau intenționează să călătorească în Republica Elenă că, pentru data de 16 martie 2023, principalele sindicate elene au anunțat… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr de 17 ani a venit de la sat să facă derapaje cu mașina prin Baia Mare

Marți, 14 martie, în jurul orei 23.00, polițiștii băimăreni au identificat în parcarea centrului comercial de pe bulevardul Unirii un autoturism care efectua derapaje controlate. La volanul autoturismului, polițiștii au identificat un… [citeste mai departe]

SportsMin Novak urges youth to have attitude of 1848 revolutionaries, their courage and power to dream

Sports Minister Carol Eduard Novak conveyed on Wednesday a message to nowadays youth, urging a revolutionary attitude and reminding also the Hungarians everywhere that shared blood ties, destiny and… [citeste mai departe]

Serial radiofonic: Producții recente ale Teatrului Național ”Vasile Alecsandri” din Iași (I) – SPECTACOLUL ARTEI cu Alex Aciobăniței (15.03.2023)

În fiecare seară de miercuri, începând cu ora 21.03, simțiți spectacolul vieții trăind SPECTACOLUL… [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul Filmului Francez aduce la Sibiu cele mai premiate și îndrăgite producții recente

Cea de-a 27-a ediție a Festivalului Filmului Francez, care debutează în 15 martie la București, aduce proiecții de filme și la Sibiu, în perioada 24-26 martie. Teatrul Național „Radu Stanca” Sibiu, partener de… [citeste mai departe]

PERCHEZIȚII și în Dâmbovița, comerț ilegal de cai, animalele erau sacrificate și trimise pentru consum în Italia 

PERCHEZIȚII și în Dâmbovița, comerț ilegal de cai, animalele erau sacrificate și trimise pentru consum în Italia, 32 de percheziții au avut loc la PERSOANE… [citeste mai departe]

Mama Geta îi pregăteşte o surpriză de zile mari lui Iancu Sterp. Ce şi-ar dori să facă pentru fiul ei EXCLUSIV

Mama Geta, cum este cunoscută în showbizul autohton ardeleanca ce a dat țării cel puțin doi băieți de toată isprava, Iancu și Culiță Sterp, cu peripeții de neuitat la… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernatorul Foridei, invitat în Ucraina să vadă invazia rusă, după ce a spus că SUA nu ar trebui să se implice mai mult. DeSantis: Nu ne putem asuma un angajament într-un război în străinătate care se împotmoleşte

Ministerul… [citeste mai departe]


Turkish President Erdogan hints at approval for Finland’s NATO accession

Publicat:
Turkey will “fulfill” its promise to Finland about its bid to join NATO, said, giving the clearest signal yet that he’ll approve the Nordic country’s entry into the alliance after months of negotiations, according to Bloomberg. “We will meet Finland’s president and do what our promise requires of us,” state-run Anadolu […] The post hints at approval for Finland’s NATO accession appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Turkey’s NATO talks with Sweden and Finland to resume on March 9

12:20, 27.02.2023 - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that talks with Sweden and Finland regarding their NATO membership bids would resume on March 9, after being suspended in January in the wake of a Koran-burning protest in Stockholm, according to Reuters. Turkey had previously cancelled a trilateral…

NATO chief urges Turkey to let Nordic pair join quickly

13:16, 16.02.2023 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday urged Turkey to ratify the applications of Finland and Sweden to join the military organization, repeating his claim that the Nordic neighbours have done enough to satisfy Ankara’s demands that they crack down on extremism, according to AP News. At…

Turkish rescuers race against time in cold weather

11:15, 07.02.2023 - Emergency teams are racing against time to rescue victims trapped in the rubble after 10 Turkish cities were struck by two massive earthquakes on Monday. The death toll in Turkey and neighboring Syria has already topped 4,000, while more than 11,000 buildings have been damaged from the temblors, trapping…

U.S. Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval

10:05, 03.02.2023 - The U.S. Congress cannot support the $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Ankara ratifies the NATO memberships of Sweden and Finland, a bipartisan group of senators said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defense pact after…

Turkey says NATO’s nordic expansion depends on meeting pledges

11:30, 26.01.2023 - Turkey is keeping up the pressure on Sweden and Finland, again telling the Nordic countries to do more to fight terrorist groups in exchange for allowing them to join NATO, according to Bloomberg. “It is mandatory for countries which want to join the alliance to take solid steps to meet their responsibilities…

Finland signals it may consider NATO entry without Sweden

10:31, 24.01.2023 - Finland may need to reconsider whether to move jointly with Sweden toward membership in NATO after fresh objections to Sweden from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, Bloomberg reports. The “primary option” is still for the two countries to…

Turkey mounts pressure on Sweden ahead of F-16 talks with US

13:25, 18.01.2023 - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu applied fresh pressure on Sweden to make concessions as he traveled to the US for talks on the sale of F-16 fighter jets, which may depend on Turkey’s ratification of the NATO expansion, according to Bloomberg. Cavusoglu is expected to meet his US counterpart…

Turkey announces massive boost to Black Sea natural-gas reserves estimate

10:05, 27.12.2022 - Turkey boosted its estimate of natural gas reserves in the Black Sea by nearly a third, thanks to appraisal work at an existing field and a separate discovery, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, according to Bloomberg. Turkey now predicts its offshore fields hold around 710 billion cubic…


