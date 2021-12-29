Swedish company Northvolt rolls out Europe’s first car battery

Stiri Recomandate

COTAR toarnă sare pe rană: folosește CAZUL Caracal pentru a CRITICA Consiliul Concurenței

COTAR toarnă sare pe rană: folosește CAZUL Caracal pentru a CRITICA Consiliul Concurenței

Decizia Consiliului Concurenţei de a stabili preţul cel mai mic drept principalul criteriu de atribuire a traseelor de transport rutier de persoane va afecta grav situaţia firmelor de transport şi a călătorilor, se… [citeste mai departe]

Două doze nu mai sunt de ajuns - Boris Johnson, apel disperat! Booster-ul, singura soluție pentru a preveni cazurile grave de Covid

Două doze nu mai sunt de ajuns - Boris Johnson, apel disperat! Booster-ul, singura soluție pentru a preveni cazurile grave de Covid

Premierul britanic Boris Johnson a atras atenţia miercuri că majoritatea covârşitoare a pacienţilor bolnavi de COVID-19 care ajung la… [citeste mai departe]

MAI le-a cerut POMPIERILOR să îi verifice pe românii carantinați acasă! Unii polițiști refuză să facă acest lucru. Cosmin Andreică explică situația

MAI le-a cerut POMPIERILOR să îi verifice pe românii carantinați acasă! Unii polițiști refuză să facă acest lucru. Cosmin Andreică explică situația

Intr-o intervenție pentru postul Tv Realitatea Plus, Cosmin Andreică, a declarat… [citeste mai departe]

Accident grav în zona lacului Tarnița! Un minor, transportat la spital! Șoferul era băut!

Accident grav în zona lacului Tarnița! Un minor, transportat la spital! Șoferul era băut!

Un accident grav s-a produs miercuri seara, în zona lacului Tarnița, după ce un șofer de naționalitate străină s-a izbit de un parapet de piatră, iar apoi s-a răsturnat, provocând rănirea unui minor... Acesta este… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a convins-o Costi Ioniță pe Cream să lupte împreună pentru Eurovision. „M-a vrăjit". EXCLUSIV

Cum a convins-o Costi Ioniță pe Cream să lupte împreună pentru Eurovision. „M-a vrăjit”. EXCLUSIV

Costi Ioniță se întoarce în forță în lumea Eurovision. Melodia sa, „România mea”, interpretată de un trio format din Cream, Minodora și Diana Bucșă, a intrat în semifinalele concursului… [citeste mai departe]

Om al străzii neidentificat, omorât în bătaie de doi tineri de 16 şi 19 ani, din Blaj. Vezi ce pedepse au primit agresorii

Om al străzii neidentificat, omorât în bătaie de doi tineri de 16 şi 19 ani, din Blaj. Vezi ce pedepse au primit agresorii

Doi tineri din Blaj, între care unul minor, au fost condamnaţi la pedepse cu executare pentru omor. Victima acestora este un om al străzii, care nu… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul german al sănătăţii: Restricţiile actuale nu vor fi suficiente în faţa variantei Omicron

Ministrul german al sănătăţii: Restricţiile actuale nu vor fi suficiente în faţa variantei Omicron

Noile restricţii intrate marţi în vigoare în Germania pentru a combate contaminările cu noul tip de coronavirus "nu vor fi suficiente" în faţa variantei Omicron, care va genera "o creştere accentuată"… [citeste mai departe]

Sfârșit tragic pentru un bărbat din județul Maramureș. A murit după ce s-a aruncat de pe un viaduct

Sfârșit tragic pentru un bărbat din județul Maramureș. A murit după ce s-a aruncat de pe un viaduct

"Bărbatul a fost găsit, din păcate, decedat. Se pare că s-a aruncat de pe un viaduct (de la peste 30 de metri înălţime, n.red.), salvatorii găsindu-l cu leziuni incompatibile cu viaţa", a spus… [citeste mai departe]

LEGE CONTROVERSATĂ - Rusia OBLIGĂ toți străinii să se TESTEZE împotriva SIDA și SIFILIS și să fie amprentați

LEGE CONTROVERSATĂ - Rusia OBLIGĂ toți străinii să se TESTEZE împotriva SIDA și SIFILIS și să fie amprentați

Rusia introduce - începând de miercuri - o examinare medicală obligatorie şi o amprentare a străinilor din ţară, măsuri extrem de criticate, relatează DPA. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Femeie disparută după ce a părăsit Spitalului Judeţean Satu Mare. Polițiștii fac apel la polulație

Femeie disparută după ce a părăsit Spitalului Judeţean Satu Mare. Polițiștii fac apel la polulație

„La data de 29 decembrie a.c., poliţiştii din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Satu Mare au fost sesizaţi cu privire la faptul că MUGUR TEREZIA, de 75 de ani, domiciliată în comuna… [citeste mai departe]


Swedish company Northvolt rolls out Europe's first car battery

Publicat:
Swedish company Northvolt rolls out Europe’s first car battery

Swedish battery maker Northvolt announced Wednesday it has produced its first lithium-ion battery cell at its factory in Skelleftea, meeting its deadline to start production at the plant before the end of 2021. Northvolt, which competes with Tesla’s battery-making division and was valued at $12 billion by investors in June, said it’s the first battery […] The post Swedish company Northvolt rolls out Europe’s first car battery appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

