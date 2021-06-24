Study shows 8 out of 10 Romanians want to remodel their home this year

Stiri Recomandate

Eduard Novak felicită naţionala Ungariei. Ministrul Sportului, mesaj pentru FRF: Să analizeze foarte serios situaţia fotbalului românesc

Eduard Novak felicită naţionala Ungariei. Ministrul Sportului, mesaj pentru FRF: Să analizeze foarte serios situaţia fotbalului românesc

Ministrul Tineretului şi Sportului, Eduard Novak, a felicitat echipa naţională a Ungariei pentru “parcursul fabulos” de… [citeste mai departe]

DW: La cules de sparanghel în Germania: „Da, e mai bine decât în România”

DW: La cules de sparanghel în Germania: „Da, e mai bine decât în România”

Recolta de sparanghel din Germania a fost asigurată în ultimii ani de români şi de polonezi. Aceștia aleg să plece în străinătate deoarece câștigă mult mai bine decât în țară, scrie Deutsche Welle. Angajatorii din Germania spun că fără muncitorii… [citeste mai departe]

Un britanic a fost testat pozitiv la SARS-CoV-2 timp de aproape un an. E cea mai îndelungată perioadă depistată

Un britanic a fost testat pozitiv la SARS-CoV-2 timp de aproape un an. E cea mai îndelungată perioadă depistată

Un britanic în vârstă de 72 de ani a fost diagnosticat cu COVID-19 timp de peste 10 luni, caz considerat de specialişti cea mai îndelungată infecţie persistentă cu noul coronavirus,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO ȘTIREA TA: Cum arată apă potabilă de la robinet, în mai multe zone din Alba Iulia. ”La duș te murdărești, nu te cureți”

VIDEO ȘTIREA TA: Cum arată apă potabilă de la robinet, în mai multe zone din Alba Iulia. ”La duș te murdărești, nu te cureți”

Probleme în alimentarea cu apă potabilă la Alba Iulia. Mai mulți locuitori din municipiu au trimis pe adresa redacției imagini… [citeste mai departe]

Moștenirea Covid-19. Impactul pandemiei pe piața drogurilor va dura ani de zile

Moștenirea Covid-19. Impactul pandemiei pe piața drogurilor va dura ani de zile

Impactul pandemiei asupra consumului de droguri va fi resimțit timp „de ani de zile”, a avertizat, joi, 24 iuni, ONU. Aproximativ 275 de milioane de oameni din întreaga lume au consumat droguri anul trecut, în creștere față de 269 milioane… [citeste mai departe]

Băiat de 15 ani, lovit de un autoturism, în Ilișua! A fost dus la spital

Băiat de 15 ani, lovit de un autoturism, în Ilișua! A fost dus la spital

Un adolescent din Hășmașul Ciceului, a ajuns joi la spital, după ce a fost accidentat de un autoturism condus de un bărbat din Dej, pe DJ 171, în localitatea  Ilișua. Polițiștii Compartimentului Rutier din cadrul Poliției orașului Beclean, au intervenit… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Iohannis: Fiecare român ar face bine să se vaccineze, dacă nu vrea să ajungă la spital

Președintele Iohannis: Fiecare român ar face bine să se vaccineze, dacă nu vrea să ajungă la spital

Înaintea participării la reuniunea Consiliului European, preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a susţinut o declaraţie de presă, în care a atras atenţia că, în toamnă, ne-am putea aștepta la un al patrulea… [citeste mai departe]

Accident în sensul giratoriu din Mărăști - FOTO

Accident în sensul giratoriu din Mărăști - FOTO

Un accident de circulație s-a produs joi după-amiaza, în sensul giratoriu din Mărăști. Din primele informații rezultă că două autoturisme s-au ciocnit, iar unul a fost împins în troleibuz. Troleibuzul stătea pe loc pentru a intra în sens, iar un autoturism a intrat în el. Se pare că mașina a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Expoziție omagială Constantin Cucoș, la 80 de ani de la naștere

Expoziție omagială Constantin Cucoș, la 80 de ani de la naștere

Personalitatea și prezența caricaturistului Constantin Cucoș (1941-2007) în mișcarea artistică băcăuană, națională și internațională timp de circa 60 de ani au fost evocate, joi, 24 iunie, la Muzeul de Artă din Bacău în ziua în care artistul ar fi împlinit 80 de ani.… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Study shows 8 out of 10 Romanians want to remodel their home this year

Publicat:
Study shows 8 out of 10 Romanians want to remodel their home this year

Romanians tend to renovate their home once every 4 years. This year 80% of Romanians are interested in remodelling their home and the age group most interested in remodelling are between 18 and 34 years (82%) according to a study conducted by . The time spent at home during the pandemic has resulted […] The post Study shows 8 out of 10 Romanians want to remodel their home this year appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Study: A positive state of mind in Romanians continues to grow through the pandemic

13:15, 15.06.2021 - In Romania, career-driven individuals and traditional families (23%) are the most satisfied group in terms of their general state of mind. The highest percentage of those pertaining to the state of mind was 11% more than in April according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research.  The main…

Study shows 14% of Romanians consume ‘on the go’ products 3-5 times a week

15:10, 08.06.2021 - Romanians prefer to buy “on the go” products from modern trade respectively from the supermarket and hypermarket. The monthly budget allocated for the purchase of ‘on the go’ products is between 50-200 lei, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The main results of the study showed…

Study shows 13% of Romanians experience headaches several times a week

17:30, 27.05.2021 - The neurology clinic Neuroaxis initiated a survey the shows that headaches are one of the most common symptoms among Romanians and that 11% of Romanians experience headaches at least once a month, highlighting that 9.6% complain of such symptoms on a weekly basis according to a study supported by Reveal…

Study: The emotional evolution of Romanians through the pandemic

14:35, 12.05.2021 - Romanian’s satisfaction towards various aspects of life has increased by 5% in April compared to March (65%) due to the decrease in the incidence rate of COVID-19 infection, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The main results of the study show that at the national level in…

Study: During Easter 50% of Romanians bake cozonac in their kitchen

13:35, 26.04.2021 - This Easter 50% of Romanians will bake sweet bread (cozonac) in their kitchen and if they intend to buy it, 89% say they prefer Romanian brands that have used a traditional recipe according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The study shows that Romania has the highest individual consumption…

Study: Romanians’ perception towards advertising on social media

12:56, 15.04.2021 - Facebook from all the social networks is Romanians’ first preference (92%) with an average time spent online of 2-3 hours/day and 46% of respondents say they feel tired and bored of sponsored ads on social media according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. On the other hand, the study…

Study: Income decreased as job satisfaction increased during pandemic

13:45, 06.04.2021 - In March 2021, over 70% of single adults at a national level represent the angriest segment. Romanians faced feelings of disappointment and over 45% of single millennials felt the disappointment to a large extent according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The study shows that income…

Study shows 77% of Romanians are open to choosing smart appliances

17:25, 01.04.2021 - Over three-quarters of Romanians (77%) declare that they would be open to choosing smart appliances, but explain that high prices are a barrier to the purchase decision, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The study shows that 79% of consumers choose appliances based on price…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 25 iunie 2021
Bucuresti 21°C | 36°C
Iasi 19°C | 33°C
Cluj-Napoca 17°C | 33°C
Timisoara 18°C | 37°C
Constanta 21°C | 31°C
Brasov 16°C | 32°C
Baia Mare 18°C | 34°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 20.06.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 478.066,80 2.220.393,20
II (5/6) 1 159.355,60 -
III (4/6) 221 721,06 -
IV (3/6) 5.503 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.704.194,40

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 24 iunie 2021
USD 4.1233
EUR 4.9242
CHF 4.489
GBP 5.7569
CAD 3.3538
XAU 236.163
JPY 3.7182
CNY 0.6374
AED 1.1225
AUD 3.123
MDL 0.2293
BGN 2.5177

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec