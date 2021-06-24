Study shows 8 out of 10 Romanians want to remodel their home this yearPublicat:
Romanians tend to renovate their home once every 4 years. This year 80% of Romanians are interested in remodelling their home and the age group most interested in remodelling are between 18 and 34 years (82%) according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The time spent at home during the pandemic has resulted […] The post Study shows 8 out of 10 Romanians want to remodel their home this year appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
