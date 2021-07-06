Slovenia: EU must unblock N.Macedonia talks before special Balkan summitPublicat:
The Prime Minister of Slovenia, Janez Jansa said on Tuesday that the European Union should let Albania and North Macedonia move ahead with membership talks by October before a special Balkans summit organised by Slovenia, which holds the EU presidency, according to Reuters. Despite the approval, in March 2020 for both Balkan countries to proceed […] The post Slovenia: EU must unblock N.Macedonia talks before special Balkan summit appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
