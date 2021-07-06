Slovenia: EU must unblock N.Macedonia talks before special Balkan summit

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European Union (EU) countries on Monday gave the final seal of approval to a law to make the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions targets legally binding, as EU policymakers prepare a huge new package of policies to fight climate change, according to Reuters. Ministers from the 27 EU countries formally approved…

- Ukraine and the United States will start a military exercise on Monday involving more than 30 countries in the Black Sea and southern Ukraine, despite Russian calls to cancel the drills, according to Reuters. Sea Breeze 2021 follows a rise in tensions between NATO and Moscow, which said last week it…

- U.S. President Joe Biden will intensify his push to renew relations with Europe on Tuesday after a summit at NATO, meeting with European Union leaders to seek a truce in trade wars and a 17-year-long aircraft subsidy dispute, according to Reuters. Seen as another opportunity to re-set ties after four…

- The French President, Emmanuel Macron has insisted he will continue to meet the public despite security fears after he was assaulted on a walkabout on Tuesday, according to The Guardian. Macron was speaking as an opinion poll suggested his popularity is increasing. The latest survey by Ifop showed…

- Germany‘s Foreign Minister said on Monday that the European Union should abolish the right of individual member states to veto foreign policy measures as the 27-nation bloc could not allow itself to be “held hostage,” according to Reuters. His comments, which came days after a more junior official…

- European Union ambassadors on Friday adopted a plan to ban Belarus airlines from flying over EU territory or landing in EU airports and prohibiting EU airlines from flying over Belarus, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. The decision is part of broader economic sanctions against Belarus in…

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Reuters. The head of the EU executive explained that the bloc’s vaccination…

- The European Internal Market Commissioner and vaccine task force chief, Thierry Breton said on Tuesday that at least 12 of the European Union’s 27 member states have said they are confident of being able to vaccinate 70% of their adult population by mid-July, according to Reuters. The European Commission…