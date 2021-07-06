Slovenia: EU must unblock N.Macedonia talks before special Balkan summit

Stiri Recomandate

Belarusul SE RĂZBUNĂ pe UE, după sancțiunile promise: SUTE de MIGRANȚI au primit undă verde să invadeze Lituania

Belarusul SE RĂZBUNĂ pe UE, după sancțiunile promise: SUTE de MIGRANȚI au primit undă verde să invadeze Lituania

Uniunea Europeană ''vorbeşte cu o singură voce'' în condamnarea unei decizii a Belarusului de a permite migranţilor ilegali să treacă în Lituania ca răspuns la sancţiunile… [citeste mai departe]

Succes românesc la Concours Mondial de Bruxelles 2021: două Mari Medalii de Aur cucerite de vinuri din portofoliul The Iconic Estate

Succes românesc la Concours Mondial de Bruxelles 2021: două Mari Medalii de Aur cucerite de vinuri din portofoliul The Iconic Estate

Hyperion Fetească Neagră 2016 şi Neptunus Shyraz 2016, două vinuri din portofoliul The Iconic Estate, au cucerit Marea Medalie de Aur,… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat mort după ce căzut în fântână, în Curtea de Argeș

Bărbat mort după ce căzut în fântână, în Curtea de Argeș

Update. Bărbatul a fost declarat decedat. Din primele verificări, polițiștii de investigații criminale din cadrul Poliției Municipiului Curtea de Argeș au identificat persoana ca fiind un bărbat de 69 de ani, din Curtea de Argeș, care se afla în fântâna din curtea locuinței.… [citeste mai departe]

EMOȚIONANT: Au ales să doneze organele celui drag pentru a salva TREI vieți!

EMOȚIONANT: Au ales să doneze organele celui drag pentru a salva TREI vieți!

Prima prelevare de organe din acest an a avut loc la Spitalul Județean de Urgență în weekend. O familie a ales să doneze organele celui drag pentru a asalva alte TREI vieți. Felicitări! Zi grea și totodată EXTRAORDINAR de emoționantă, sâmbătă,… [citeste mai departe]

Tadjikistanul, pe picior de război după recentele victorii ale talibanilor - 20.000 de soldați au fost mobilizați la granița cu Afganistanul

Tadjikistanul, pe picior de război după recentele victorii ale talibanilor - 20.000 de soldați au fost mobilizați la granița cu Afganistanul

Tadjikistanul mobilizează 20.000 de rezervişti pentru a-şi proteja frontiera de 900 de kilometri cu Afganistanul,… [citeste mai departe]

Nou record de decese din cauza Covid-19, în Rusia

Nou record de decese din cauza Covid-19, în Rusia

Rusia a anunţat marţi că a înregistrat 737 de decese asociate COVID-19 în ultimele 24 de ore, stabilind un nou record de la începutul pandemiei în această ţară afectată în prezent de răspândirea variantei Delta a coronavirusului, potrivit  AP News  . Este pentru prima dată când Rusia, care ocupă locul… [citeste mai departe]

Conexiunea dintre Râmnicu Vâlcea cu autostrada Sibiu - Piteşti intră în faza de licitație pentru proiectare

Conexiunea dintre Râmnicu Vâlcea cu autostrada Sibiu - Piteşti intră în faza de licitație pentru proiectare

Licitaţia pentru proiectarea conexiunii oraşului Râmnicu Vâlcea cu autostrada Sibiu - Piteşti, via DN 73C, a fost lansată, această secţiune fiind inclusă în Masterplanul General… [citeste mai departe]

AVERTISMENT IPJ Alba: Noi tentative de înșelăciune prin metoda „accidentul" au fost înregistrate la Alba Iulia. Recomandări pentru prevenire

AVERTISMENT IPJ Alba: Noi tentative de înșelăciune prin metoda „accidentul” au fost înregistrate la Alba Iulia. Recomandări pentru prevenire

AVERTISMENT IPJ Alba: Noi tentative de înșelăciune prin metoda „accidentul” au fost înregistrate la Alba… [citeste mai departe]

Locuri de muncă 6.07.2021

Locuri de muncă 6.07.2021

*** Angajăm femeie de serviciu 1 oră/zi. Relaţii la telefon 0260 611364. *** CLIO GROUP ANGAJEAZĂ ELECTRICIAN AUTO CAMIOANE şi ŞOFER PROFESIONIST CAT. C+E, CURSE LOCALE. Detalii la numărul de telefon 0734347777 sau la e-mail: [email protected] *** SC AVRIL SRL angajează INSTALATOR ÎN CONSTRUCŢII. Relaţii la telefon 0751225693. *** Lipefra Tex … [citeste mai departe]


Slovenia: EU must unblock N.Macedonia talks before special Balkan summit

Publicat:
Slovenia: EU must unblock N.Macedonia talks before special Balkan summit

of Slovenia, said on Tuesday that the should let Albania and move ahead with membership talks by October before a special Balkans summit organised by Slovenia, which holds the EU presidency, according to ReutersDespite the approval, in March 2020 for both Balkan countries to proceed […] The post Slovenia: EU must unblock N.Macedonia talks before special Balkan summit appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU countries approve landmark climate change law

13:06, 28.06.2021 - European Union (EU) countries on Monday gave the final seal of approval to a law to make the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions targets legally binding, as EU policymakers prepare a huge new package of policies to fight climate change, according to Reuters. Ministers from the 27 EU countries formally approved…

Ukraine, U.S. to start Black Sea military drills despite Russian protest

12:10, 28.06.2021 - Ukraine and the United States will start a military exercise on Monday involving more than 30 countries in the Black Sea and southern Ukraine, despite Russian calls to cancel the drills, according to Reuters.  Sea Breeze 2021 follows a rise in tensions between NATO and Moscow, which said last week it…

After NATO, Biden turns to EU for renewal of transatlantic ties

11:26, 15.06.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden will intensify his push to renew relations with Europe on Tuesday after a summit at NATO, meeting with European Union leaders to seek a truce in trade wars and a 17-year-long aircraft subsidy dispute, according to Reuters.  Seen as another opportunity to re-set ties after four…

Macron vows to continue to meet public despite assault

18:05, 09.06.2021 - The French President, Emmanuel Macron has insisted he will continue to meet the public despite security fears after he was assaulted on a walkabout on Tuesday, according to The Guardian.  Macron was speaking as an opinion poll suggested his popularity is increasing. The latest survey by Ifop showed…

Germany aims to remove national veto on EU foreign policy measures

17:00, 07.06.2021 - Germany‘s Foreign Minister said on Monday that the European Union should abolish the right of individual member states to veto foreign policy measures as the 27-nation bloc could not allow itself to be “held hostage,” according to Reuters.  His comments, which came days after a more junior official…

EU to ban Belarus overflights from midnight, diplomats say

13:10, 04.06.2021 - European Union ambassadors on Friday adopted a plan to ban Belarus airlines from flying over EU territory or landing in EU airports and prohibiting EU airlines from flying over Belarus, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. The decision is part of broader economic sanctions against Belarus in…

Von der Leyen: EU ready to discuss COVID vaccine patent waiver

13:30, 06.05.2021 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Reuters.  The head of the EU executive explained that the bloc’s vaccination…

EU’s Breton: At least 12 EU countries are confident of July vaccine target

15:55, 20.04.2021 - The European Internal Market Commissioner and vaccine task force chief, Thierry Breton said on Tuesday that at least 12 of the European Union’s 27 member states have said they are confident of being able to vaccinate 70% of their adult population by mid-July, according to Reuters.  The European Commission…


