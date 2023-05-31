Ryanair urges EU Commission to protect overflights from strikes

Stiri Recomandate

Ungaria cere UE să prelungească restricţiile la importurile de cereale din Ucraina cel puţin până la sfârşitul anului 2023

Ungaria a cerut UE să prelungească restricţiile la importurile de cereale şi plante oleaginoase din Ucraina pentru cinci state est-europene… [citeste mai departe]

Ironia lui Ciolacu, la cote maxime: Să fie sănătoși cei care îi cer demisia lui Câciu

Vina pentru gaura din bugetul statului nu îi aparține ministrului de finanțe, Adrian Câciu, susține viitorul premier al țării Marcel Ciolacu. Vinovatul principal găsit este fostul șef al ANAF Lucian Heiuș, care și-a dat… [citeste mai departe]

Zona de agrement de pe Latura de Nord a Cetății Alba Carolina a primit, oficial, numele marelui artist Eugen Handelsmann

Zona de agrement de pe Latura de Nord a Cetății Alba Carolina a primit, oficial, numele marelui artist Eugen Handelsmann Zona de agrement de pe Latura de Nord… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal, Liga 4: Situația în Bihor! Patru echipe „în patru puncte” cu trei etape înainte de final

Încetul cu încetul se apropie barajul de promovare în liga a treia, unde Arieșul Mihai Viteazu va da piept cu echipa care va câștiga campionatul în județul Bihor. Mai sunt trei etape de disputat… [citeste mai departe]

Ursula von der Leyen și Josep Borrell au ajuns la Chișinău pentru a participa la Summitul Comunității Politice Europene (FOTO)

Ursula von der Leyen, președintele Comisiei Europene, dar și Josep Borrell Fontelles, Înaltul reprezentant al Uniunii Europene pentru Afaceri… [citeste mai departe]

Germania închide patru consulate ale Rusiei

Guvernul de la Berlin a decis să închidă patru din cele cinci consulate ale Rusiei din Germania, ca represalii după restricţiile impuse de Moscova reprezentării diplomatice germane pe teritoriul rus şi care au determinat Germania să-şi închidă la rândul ei trei consulate din Rusia, relatează miercuri AFP şi Reuters.… [citeste mai departe]

Protest fără precedent: Rafila scoate bolnavii de cancer în stradă

Bolnavii de cancer din România vor ieși în stradă și vor acționa în judecată Ministerul Sănătății „pentru nerespectarea legii”, după ce instituția a anunțat miercuri că lansează un nou Plan de Combatere a Cancerului, când trebuia să publice până în iunie normele… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție! Închis la pașapoarte pentru câteva zile

Veste proastă pentru cei care intenționau să își perfecteze sau să schimbe pașaportul în primele zile ale lunii iunie. Direcția Generală de Pașapoarte (DGP) a anunțat că nu se va desfășura activitatea de lucru cu publicul. „În perioada 1 – 6 iunie 2023, la nivelul structurilor de pașapoarte nu se… [citeste mai departe]

Cei trei tineri care se ocupau cu vânzare de hașiș, canabis și alte substanțe rămân în arest

Cei trei tineri care vineri au fost arestați pentru 30 de zile rămân după gratii. Un complet de drepturi și libertăți de la Curtea de Apel Suceava a respins miercuri contestațiile formulate de Ioan-Alin… [citeste mai departe]

Ultima ofertă a Guvernului, aceeași Mărie, cu altă pălărie. Suma este cam tot de 4.000 lei până la finalul anului

Dacă Guvernul propusese vouchere în valoare de 4.000 de lei în acest an, iar cadrele didactice au respins oferta, acum ultima variantă a Guvernului este de 1.000… [citeste mai departe]


Ryanair urges EU Commission to protect overflights from strikes

Publicat:
Ryanair urges EU Commission to protect overflights from strikes

Ryanair delivered a petition signed by 1.1 million EU passengers to the on Wednesday, demanding overflights be protected from air traffic control (ATC) strikes, particularly in France, to help avoid travel disruption, according to Reuters. CEO Michael O’Leary told reporters that due to France’s location and airspace, the cancellation of flights merely passing […] The post Ryanair urges EU Commission to protect overflights from strikes appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Austria, France, Netherlands push for tighter grip on EU private jet flight rules

10:00, 31.05.2023 - Austria, France and the Netherlands are calling for tighter regulation of fuel-guzzling private jet flights, the three said in a letter sent to the European Commission, according to Euractiv. The letter was sent on the initiative of the environment ministry. “Private jet flights are a hobby of the super-rich.…

World’s biggest aircraft carrier sails into Oslo for NATO exercises

12:30, 24.05.2023 - The world’s largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, sailed into Oslo on Wednesday, a first for such a U.S. ship, in a show of NATO force at a time of heightened tension between NATO and Russia over the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The ship and its crew will be conducting training…

China, France agree to strengthen economic ties

10:30, 11.05.2023 - French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang agreed on the need to “develop an economic relationship that is both stronger and more balanced”, the foreign ministry in Paris said after they met on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The meeting followed French President…

Romanian lawmakers introduce new tax on refined crude oil

11:35, 04.05.2023 - Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria’s OMV will pay an additional tax on the crude oil it refines, Romanian lawmakers decided on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Lawmakers approved changes to a bill which enforced a solidarity tax for energy companies agreed by the European…

EU urges firm results, green alliance from US trade talks

06:15, 13.04.2023 - The United States and the European Union need to produce clear results next month from their forum on trade and technology and forge closer ties on green products and technology, European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Sweden will host a fourth ministerial-level…

Hungary says ‘grievances’ hold up ratification of Sweden’s NATO accession

12:50, 29.03.2023 - Hungary is holding up Sweden’s admission to NATO because of grievances over criticism by Stockholm of Prime Minister Viktor Orban‘s policies, the Hungarian government spokesman said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Bridging the gap will require effort on both sides, spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said.…

Council of Europe urges UK lawmakers to stop new migration law

15:40, 27.03.2023 - The Council of Europe’s commissioner for human rights on Monday urged Britain‘s parliament to block a new law to tackle illegal immigration, saying it created “clear and direct tension” with fundamental standards, according to Reuters. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made tackling the arrival…

Macron says France needs pension changes, will enact by year-end

14:50, 22.03.2023 - French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said a deeply unpopular new law that raises the retirement age was necessary and would enter into force by the end of the year, according to Reuters. “Do you think I enjoy doing this reform? No,” Macron said in a rare TV interview. “But there are not a hundred…


