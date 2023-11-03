Russia’s biggest drone strike in weeks hits critical Ukrainian infrastructure

Stiri Recomandate

Doi drogați și un băut la volan

Doi drogați și un băut la volan

CARAȘ-SEVERIN – Drogurile și alcoolul la volan au devenit, din păcate, o obișnuință pe drumurile județului. În doar 24 de ore, sau mai exact în prima parte a nopții de joi spre vineri, veselia incompatibilă cu volanul a fost întreruptă în trei cazuri, două cu droguri, la Reșița și Bocșa, și unul cu alcool, la Greoni! Poveștile au… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO| Demonstrație de forță pe Autostrada Transilvania: Un segment de drum ar putea fi inaugurat cu 9 luni înainte de termen

VIDEO| Demonstrație de forță pe Autostrada Transilvania: Un segment de drum ar putea fi inaugurat cu 9 luni înainte de termen

VIDEO| Demonstrație de forță pe Autostrada Transilvania: Un segment de drum ar putea fi inaugurat cu 9 luni înainte de termen VIDEO| Demonstrație… [citeste mai departe]

Sute de firme care comercializează carburanți, controlate de autoritățile din Timiș

Sute de firme care comercializează carburanți, controlate de autoritățile din Timiș

Reprezentanții mai multor instituții publice au verificat 643 de firme și 31 de mijloace de transport în perioada 25 septembrie – 31 octombrie. Verificările au vizat instituțiile publice și firmele care depozitează, transportă,… [citeste mai departe]

Compania de salubrizare a Sectorului 5 a fost premiată la Gala Topul Național al Firmelor

Compania de salubrizare a Sectorului 5 a fost premiată la Gala Topul Național al Firmelor

Compania Salubrizare Sector 5 S.A. a obținut locul III la Gala Topul Național al Firmelor, organizată de Camera de Comerț și Industrie a României.Unicul operator de servicii de salubrizare din aria administrativă a Sectorului… [citeste mai departe]

Cod portocaliu de vânt puternic pentru o zonă din vestul țării

Cod portocaliu de vânt puternic pentru o zonă din vestul țării

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a emis, vineri, o avertizare Cod portocaliu de vânt puternic pentru anumite zone din județul Arad. Sunt vizate localitățile Șiria și Târnova, alerta pe termen scurt fiind valabilă până la ora 16:30. Se vor semnala intensificări… [citeste mai departe]

CAMPANIA „La 18 ani salvez lumea/donez sânge”, la Alba Iulia. Mai mulți tineri le-au întins o mână de ajutor celoir greu încercați de boală

CAMPANIA „La 18 ani salvez lumea/donez sânge”, la Alba Iulia. Mai mulți tineri le-au întins o mână de ajutor celoir greu încercați de boală

Zilele acestea, voluntarii Asociației Emanoil și prietenii lor, au avut șansa de a vizita Centrul… [citeste mai departe]

București: Sfaturile unui turist despre cum poți descoperi mai bine orașul cu un smartphone

București: Sfaturile unui turist despre cum poți descoperi mai bine orașul cu un smartphone

București este un oraș vibrant și istoric, cu ceva de oferit tuturor și, din ce în ce mai mult, în ultimii ani, un magnet tot mai puternic și pentru turiști. Am vorbit cu un turist din Irlanda, venit aici timp de… [citeste mai departe]

Războiul celor două CET-uri

Războiul celor două CET-uri

În Arad există două Centrale Electrice de Termoficare, prescurtate CET: CET Arad, aflată în afara orașului, la capătul străzii 6 Vânători și CET Hidrocarburi, situată în oraș, pe calea Iuliu Maniu. Construite cu mulți ani în urmă cele două centrale înseamnă de mult timp găuri negre în bugetul administrației locale. [citeste mai departe]

UDMR pune mâna, cu ajutorul PSD, pe perla coroanei energiei românești

UDMR pune mâna, cu ajutorul PSD, pe perla coroanei energiei românești

Udemeristul Karoly Borbely, fost membru în Consiliul de Supraveghere al Hidroelectrica, va fi probabil viitorul șef al celei mai râvnite companii de stat românești.  Comitetul de Nominalizare și Remunare audiază astăzi și mâine candidații la șefia Hidroelectrica,… [citeste mai departe]

Noul ambasador al Statelor Unite în Israel şi-a preluat mandatul

Noul ambasador al Statelor Unite în Israel şi-a preluat mandatul

Noul ambasador al Statelor Unite în Israel, Jack Lew, a sosit vineri pentru a-şi prelua postul care a rămas vacant timp de câteva luni, în momentul în care războiul dintre Israel şi gruparea Hamas continuă în Fâşia Gaza, relatează AFP, potrivit Agerpres.Jack Lew, care… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Russia’s biggest drone strike in weeks hits critical Ukrainian infrastructure

Publicat:
Russia’s biggest drone strike in weeks hits critical Ukrainian infrastructure

Russia launched a massive drone attack early on Friday, hitting critical infrastructure in the west and south of Ukraine and destroying private houses and commercial buildings in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, officials said, according to Reuters. The air force said it shot down 24 “Shahed” drones out of 40 launched by Russia, the biggest […] The post Russia’s biggest drone strike in weeks hits critical Ukrainian infrastructure appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Middle East conflict adds new risks to global economic outlook

11:26, 09.10.2023 - The outbreak of military conflict in the Middle East may leave central bankers battling new inflationary trends as well as deal a blow to economic confidence at a time when they had expressed growing hope about containing the price surge sparked by the pandemic and Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine,…

EU leaders to debate economic security amid global tensions

11:55, 06.10.2023 - European Union leaders will debate on Friday how their bloc can strengthen its competitiveness, be at the forefront of new green and digital technologies and reduce its reliance on third countries, notably China, according to Reuters. In a letter to leaders before the summit, European Council president…

Russia strikes Ukrainian energy facilities in biggest attack in weeks

13:40, 21.09.2023 - Russia carried out its biggest missile attack in weeks across Ukraine on Thursday, pounding energy facilities in what officials said appeared to be the first salvo in a new air campaign against the Ukrainian power grid, according to Reuters. Power cuts were reported in five Ukrainian regions in the…

Two killed in Russia’s biggest air strike on Ukraine’s capital in months

12:40, 30.08.2023 - Russia’s largest air strike on Kyiv since spring killed two people early on Wednesday, with the debris of downed missiles falling on buildings, a park and a school, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Three others were hurt in the overnight strike on Ukraine’s capital, and combat drones…

Romanian Black Sea port shipped 8.1 mln tons of Ukrainian grain in Jan-July

13:35, 16.08.2023 - Ukraine shipped 8.1 million tons of grains through the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta in the first seven months of the year, the port authority told Reuters, with the pace slowing down sharply as Russia attacked infrastructure at its inland ports. The Danube river is Ukraine’s last waterborne…

Poland holds huge military parade as voters focus on defence

12:15, 15.08.2023 - Poland‘s biggest military parade since the Cold War takes place in Warsaw on Tuesday as the NATO-member country flexes its military muscle in what the government hopes will be both a message to Moscow and to voters ahead of elections in October, according to Reuters. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has…

Romania aims to double Ukrainian grain transit capacity says minister

10:15, 15.08.2023 - Romania aims to double the monthly transit capacity of Ukrainian grain to its flagship Black Sea port of Constanta to 4 million tonnes in the coming months, particularly via the Danube river, Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu said, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top grain exporters…

Ukraine announces ‘humanitarian corridor’ for ships stuck in Black Sea ports

16:05, 10.08.2023 - Ukraine announced a “humanitarian corridor” on Thursday to let dozens of cargo ships trapped in its ports since the outbreak of war last year sail into the Black Sea, where shipping routes are under scrutiny since Russia quit a deal to allow grain exports, according to Reuters. At least initially, the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 noiembrie 2023
USD 4.6698
EUR 4.9701
CHF 5.1613
GBP 5.7072
CAD 3.3982
XAU 298.376
JPY 3.1084
CNY 0.6383
AED 1.2714
AUD 3.0094
MDL 0.2578
BGN 2.5411

Urmareste stirile pe: