Russian air strikes pound Ukrainian cities in countrywide attack

Raportul procurorilor după tragedia de la Ferma Dacilor. Nimeni nu este pus sub acuzare

Precizări privind desfășurarea urmăririi penale în cauza sinistrului ce a avut loc laComplexul turistic ”Ferma Dacilor” din localitatea Tohani, comuna Gura Vadului, județul Prahova Primele imagini cu patronul de la Ferma Dacilor,… [citeste mai departe]

Anul 2024 microîntreprinderilor noi obligații, noi taxări și, mai ales, e-Factura pentru toată lumea, legată direct de ANAF

Mai multe modificări fiscale intră în vigoare de la 1 ianuarie 2024. Multe dintre ele ating microîntreprinderile, iar dacă ești antreprenor va… [citeste mai departe]

Vouchere de vacanță 2024. Valoarea tichetelor se majorează, însă unii angajați la stat NU le vor mai primi

Milioane de bugetari vor primi vouchere de vacanță în sumă mai mare de 1.600 de lei, față de 1.450 cât erau anul trecut. O categorie de bugetari, care câștigă lunar suma de peste… [citeste mai departe]

ATAC ARMAT LA BORŞA Un localnic a tras cu puşca înspre dormitorul foste iubite în vârstă de 19 ani

În noaptea de 27 spre 28 decembrie, în jurul orei 01.00, polițiștii din Borșa au fost sesizați prin apel 112 de către un tânăr, cu privire la faptul că, o persoană a executat mai multe focuri… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! A murit profesoara Afrodita Renea, mama regretatei poete Oana-Diana Renea

Spre sfârșit de an, când ecourile Sf. Crăciun nu s-au stins încă, ne-a părăsit, pentru o lume poate mai îngăduitoare, doamna profesoară Afrodita Renea, soția fostului nostru director, prof. Victor Renea și mama poetei Oana-Diana… [citeste mai departe]

Un băiat în vârstă de zece ani a ajuns la spital după ce a căzut, vineri, de la etajul I al unei clădiri dezafectate din municipiul Dorohoi

Un băiat în vârstă de zece ani a ajuns la spital după ce a căzut, vineri, de la etajul I al unei clădiri dezafectate… [citeste mai departe]

Nunți de Aur, la Roman. „Mă bucur că a rămas tradiție a locului, indiferent de greutățile prin care am trecut“

■ și anul acesta, cu ajutorul unor sponsori privați, conducerea primăriei și deputatul Laurențiu Leoreanu au reușit să organizeze tradiționala Nuntă de Aur ■… [citeste mai departe]

General german, despre războiul din Ucraina: „Pierderile ruseşti în oameni şi echipamente sunt enorme”

Rusia suferă pierderi "enorme" de oameni şi echipamente în războiul din Ucraina şi armata ei va ieşi "slăbită" din conflict, a declarat generalul german Christian Freuding într-un… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Va uniti destinele cu persoana iubita in 2024? Cum se vor efectua programarile pentru oficierea casatoriei

Constantenii care doresc sa si uneasca destinele anul viitor se vor putea programa online pentru oficierea casatorieiPotrivit unui comunicat al Primariei Constanta, incepand… [citeste mai departe]

Unul dintre ucigașii lui Adrian Kreiner va fi adus în țară din Marea Britanie. Al treilea suspect, căutat în continuare de Poliție

Unul dintre cei trei bărbați care au intrat în casa omului de afaceri sibian Adrian Kreiner și l-au ucis în bătaie va fi adus… [citeste mai departe]


Russian air strikes pound Ukrainian cities in countrywide attack

Publicat:
Russia launched a wave of missile strikes on Friday across Ukrainian cities, including the capital, officials said, as they raised a nationwide air alert. One person was killed and 15 others were injured in Kyiv and Kharkiv, with the toll expected to rise, according to France24. ”We are doing everything to strengthen our air shield. […] The post Russian air strikes pound Ukrainian cities in countrywide attack appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

