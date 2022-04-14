Romanian Parliament officials to travel to Kyiv

Stiri Recomandate

Așa ceva nu s-a mai întâmplat în istoria umanității: Ce se întâmplă în Shanghai, unde 25 de milioane de chinezi sunt închiși în case

Oraşul Shanghai, centrul financiar al Chinei, a raportat joi peste 27.000 de infectări noi cu virusul SARS-CoV-2,… [citeste mai departe]

WhatsApp va lansa o nouă funcție: Communities

WhatsApp va avea un nou tab, numit Communities, de unde utilizatorii vor putea accesa aşa-zise comunităţi - structură care va conţine mai multe grupuri ce aparţin aceleiaşi categorii. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit… [citeste mai departe]

Biden spune că e gata să meargă el însuși la Kiev. Decizia încă nu e luată și sunt vehiculate mai degrabă numele lui Blinken și Austin

Administrația SUA este în curs de a decide dacă va trimite un oficial american de rang înalt în Ucraina, ca semn… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiști și jandarmi, în atenția Parchetelor pentru nedeclararea veniturilor din jocurile de noroc. Suma se ridică la aproape 200.000 de lei

ANI a transmis, joi, că a constatat că  trei poliţişti şi un jandarm au săvârşit infracţiunea de fals în declaraţiile… [citeste mai departe]

Crucişătorul „Moscova” s-a scufundat. Este cea mai mare pierdere navală suferită de Rusia de la Al Doilea Război Mondial

Crucişătorul „Moscova”, nava-amiral a flotei ruse din Marea Neagră s-a scufundat, în timp ce era remorcată, informează agenţia rusă Ria Novosti,… [citeste mai departe]

Leicester City a reuşit o calificare spectaculoasă în semifinalele Europa Conference League la fotbal, după ce a învins-o în deplasare pe PSV Eindhoven

Leicester City a reuşit o calificare spectaculoasă în semifinalele Europa Conference League… [citeste mai departe]

Dumitru Chisăliţă, despre legea offshore: Mi se pare că nu am făcut un pas înainte cu această lege, ci, din contră, cam batem pasul pe loc

Dumitru Chisăliţă, preşedintele Asociaţiei Energia Inteligentă, a declarat joi, în emisiunea Talk News de la… [citeste mai departe]

Crimă ! Bărbat, victima unui omor plănuit de soţie şi de iubita ei ! (Foto)

Bihoreanul dat dispărut de familie pe 21 decembrie 2021, Venkli Istvan, a fost ucis, titreaza jurnalistii de la www.ebihoreanul.ro. Crima a fost pusă la cale de soţia lui şi de iubita femeii, verişoară a victimei, care i-au plătit 40.000 de… [citeste mai departe]

Un deputat PNL acuză AUR că nu susține aderarea Republicii Moldova la UE: Au decis, probabil, să nu îi supere pe stăpânii lor ruşi

Deputatul Tudor Polak, președintele organizației municipale PNL Vaslui, denunță absența parlamentarilor AUR, în frunte cu George… [citeste mai departe]

Marius Budăi: NU voi semna nicio reformă a pensiilor care să îi sărăcească pe români până în 2070. Mai bine îmi dau demisia! - Ce s-a decis la Bruxelles

„Inechitățile din sistem nu se pot rezolva cu un procent de 9,4% din PIB.… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian Parliament officials to travel to Kyiv

Publicat:
, the president of the Parliament’s Chamber of Deputies and Florin Cițu, the president of the Senate, will travel to Kyiv, they announced. The visit follows an invitation from , the chairman of the , the unicameral parliament of Ukraine. Both presidents of the Parliament will visit areas impacted by the war […] The post officials to travel to Kyiv appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


