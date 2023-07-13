Romanian labour minister resigns in wake of care centres scandal

Stiri Recomandate

Primarul Constanţei, Vergil Chiţac, este urmărit penal de DNA pentru abuz în serviciu

Primarul municipiului Constanţa, Vergil Chiţac, este urmărit penal pentru săvârşirea infracţiunii de abuz în serviciu, dacă funcţionarul a obţinut pentru sine sau pentru altul un folos necuvenit, informează Direcţia Naţională… [citeste mai departe]

Iuliana Beregoi a luat note de trecere la Bacalaureat, iar acum se pregătește de facultate: „Încă mă gândesc”. Nu va studia în România

Iuliana Beregoi a luat note de trecere la Bacalaureat, pe care l-a susținut în Republica Moldova. Artista în… [citeste mai departe]

FC Braşov, în cantonament la Cheile Grădiştei

Lotul de la FC Braşov a plecat în această dimineață în cantonamentul de la Cheile Grădiştei. Elevii lui Dan Alexa vor sta în cantonament timp de 8 zile, iar vineri, 21 iulie, vor reveni la Braşov. Jucătorii se vor antrena la baza sportivă de la Gheile Grădiştei, iar meciurile de pregătire le vor disputa… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă pe râul Buzău | Salvatorii caută un bărbat care nu a mai ajuns acasă

În această după-amiază, un apel la 112 a pus în mișcare un întreg dispozitiv. Rudele unui bărbat în vârstă de 64 de ani, care nu a mai ajuns acasă, au cerut ajutorul salvatorilor, care în prezent se află în zona podului de la Vadu Pașii.… [citeste mai departe]

De acum ordinul de protecție va fi emis pentru orice violență, inclusiv hărțuire online! Durata, exstinsă până la 1 an

De acum, toate victimele violenței, pe lângă cea domestică, vor putea obține un ordin de protecție în fața unor agresiuni iminente. Măsura se aplică… [citeste mai departe]

Un barbat din Constanta a deschis o firma la Petrosani, judetul Hunedoara

In baza cererii nr. 20474 din data de 06.06.2023 si a actelor doveditoare depuse, a fost dispusa autorizarea constituirii, inmatricularea si inregistrarea profesionistului : ERUH ALUMINIUM CONSTRUCT S.R.L.. Potrivit anuntului publicat in Monitorul Oficial… [citeste mai departe]

Zodia care va avea astrele de partea ei în luna august. Acestor nativi li se îndeplinesc toate dorințele minunate

Luna august vine cu momente perfecte pentru mai mulți nativi ai zodiacului. Nativii vor avea parte de schimbări favorabile pe plan financiar în această următoare perioadă.… [citeste mai departe]

Ofertă finală! Prim-ministrul Marii Britanii, Rishi Sunak, promite bani pentru sectorul public pentru a opri grevele

Premierul britanic Rishi Sunak a încercat joi să pună capăt lunilor de greve din sectorul public, oferind profesorilor, medicilor și celorlalți participanți la grevă… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat dispărut de două zile, găsit înecat în lacul Someșul Cald din Gilău

Polițiștii clujeni au fost sesizați azi, în jurul orei 12, despre faptul că pe lacul Someșul Cald, din comuna Gilău, a fost găsit cadavrul unei persoane. La fața locului s-a deplasat o echipă operativă de polițiști, în vederea efectuării… [citeste mai departe]

Chirurgii au reușit să reatașeze capul unui copil, care a suferit o decapitare internă după un accident

Medicii israelieni au reușit să reatașaseze capul unui copil palestinian, care a suferit o decapitare internă – leziune aproape întotdeauna fatală – în urma unui accident înfiorător, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian labour minister resigns in wake of care centres scandal

Romanian labour minister resigns in wake of care centres scandal

, the Romanian minister of labour and social protection, stepped down on Thursday in the first high-level resignation following the nursing home scandal near Bucharest that shocked the country, according to Euractiv. Prosecutors discovered appalling conditions in three care centres near Bucharest, where nearly 100 elderly residents faced starvation, torture, and exploitation at the hands of […] The post Romanian labour minister resigns in wake of care centres scandal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

