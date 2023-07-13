Romanian labour minister resigns in wake of care centres scandal Marius Budai, the Romanian minister of labour and social protection, stepped down on Thursday in the first high-level resignation following the nursing home scandal near Bucharest that shocked the country, according to Euractiv. Prosecutors discovered appalling conditions in three care centres near Bucharest, where nearly 100 elderly residents faced starvation, torture, and exploitation at the hands of […] The post Romanian labour minister resigns in wake of care centres scandal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Bucharest urgently seeks money to patch up its huge hole in the budget as it risks losing European funds due to potential non-compliance with deficit targets, according to Euractiv. The budget deficit reached 2.32% of GDP in the first five months, totalling 36,91 billion lei (E7.45 billion), compared…

- The accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen will only be discussed in the Council when it is sure that the outcome will be successful, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Following the “unfortunate” vote of Austria last year, Romania and Bulgaria continued to discuss,…

- Romania will receive part of the funds it requested for the second payment of the EU recovery plan in December, according to Tuesday’s announcement from the European Commission, which said it would freeze E53 million due to two unfulfilled milestones related to the energy sector, according to Euractiv. …

- Romania‘s new government is working on an emergency ordinance to cap the additional costs imposed by retailers, as Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu plans to meet with representatives of retail chains to discuss the first draft of this emergency ordinance on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. This capping…

- Romanian authorities informed the Russian ambassador in Bucharest to reduce the number of diplomatic and technical-administrative staff of the Russian Federation in Romania on Thursday, adding that the embassy has 30 days to comply, according to Euractiv. During a meeting with the secretary of state…

- Russia’s ambassador to Bucharest, Valery Kuzmin said that the Romanian authorities are not as tough in their relations with Russia as other NATO member states, noting the door for future relationships is still somewhat open, according to Euractiv. The diplomat made the comments at a press conference…

- Romania will support Ukraine as long as necessary and without time constraints, President Klaus Iohannis said after meeting his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Bucharest on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. As part of Steinmeier’s state visit from Wednesday to Friday, the two discussed…

- Romania signed a purchase contract with Turkey over the purchase of 18 Bayraktar drones, worth E290 million, Turkish Ambassador to Bucharest, Ozgur Kivanc Altast, announced on Thursday, according to Euractiv. In a bid to support Romania’s military modernisation efforts until 2040, the National Defence…