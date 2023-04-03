Romanian, German, Moldovan leaders meet in Bucharest

Stiri Recomandate

IGSU: Peste 4.100 de misiuni gestionate de pompieri in weekendul care s-a incheiat. Au intervenit si la tragedia de la Tulcea (VIDEO)

Peste 80 din totalul interventiilor au fost misiuni SMURD 164 de incendii inregistrate, dintre care 50 la miristi si vegetatie uscata… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. S-a deschis Andromi: magazin de carne și grill, în piața Dacia. Clienții, invitați pe 5 Aprilie la degustare de MICI

ADVERTORIAL. Rețeta consacrată folosită de Andromi poate fi testată miercuri începând cu ora 11. La Andromi poți găsi o multitudine de produse din… [citeste mai departe]

Ce castiguri sunt puse in joc la extragerile Loto de joi

Report la Loto 6 49 la categoria I de peste 5,96 milioane de euro Report cumulat la Noroc de peste 1,22 milioane de euroJoi 6 aprilie, vor avea loc noi trageri Loto 6 49, Noroc, Joker, Noroc Plus, Loto 5 40 si Super Noroc, dupa ce la tragerile loto de duminica, 2 aprilie, Loteria Romana… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal, Liga 4: Etapa a XIX-a. Rezultate și clasament. Egal pentru Arieșul Mihai Viteazu la Iclod

Sâmbătă s-au jucat patru din cele șase partide ale etapei cu numărul 19, din cadrul ligii a patra. Etapa trebuia să debuteze la Mihai Viteazu, unde Arieșul trebuia să primească vizita celor de la Viitorul… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a publicat scrisoarea lui Nicolae Ciucă, Viktor Orban și ceilalți lideri europeni către von der Leyen, în scandalul cerealelor

România a cerut reluarea dialogului tehnic între Comisia Europeană și ministerele Agriculturii din statele afectate de afluxul… [citeste mai departe]

Maviprod, magazin nou la Salonta

De câteva zile, Maviprod este mai aproape de clienții săi din Bihor. Acest lucru se datorează inaugurării magazinului din Salonta, situat pe strada Aradului nr. 82. La inaugurare au participat numeroși fermieri din zonă și parteneri ai Maviprod. În cursul dimineții a avut loc chiar și o demonstrație practică în teren. „Magazinul din Salonta… [citeste mai departe]

Cum va fi vremea de Florii și de Paști. Prognoza meteo pentru următoarele 2 săptămâni

Vremea se va încălzi treptat în perioada următoare, iar în multe regiuni ale țării vor fi temperaturi ce vor atinge valori de 18 grade, au anunțat luni, 3 aprilie, meteorologii, care au emis prognoza meteo pentru intervalul… [citeste mai departe]

Law on Romanias participation in Schengen Information System promulgated by president Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Monday the law on the organisation and functioning of the National Signaling Information System (SINS) and Romania's participation in the Schengen Information System (SIS),… [citeste mai departe]

Cinci suspecți, inculpați după ce au omorât în bătaie un tânăr, în zona complexului studențesc din Timișoara

Procurori din cadrul Parchetului de pe lângă Tribunalul Timiș au dispus ieri punerea în mișcare a acțiunii penale față de cinci inculpați sub aspectul săvârșirii… [citeste mai departe]

Ce este katsaridafobia și cum poți scăpa de ea

Termenul de fobie definește o teamă irațională cu care se confruntă unii oameni, care poate provoca stări de panică și de anxietate. Este irațională pentru că pericolul nu există în realitate sau este exagerat de către persoana în cauză. Atitudinea față de factorul stresant este persistentă în timp, sentimentele… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian, German, Moldovan leaders meet in Bucharest

Publicat:
will pay an official visit to Romania’s capital on Monday for trilateral talks with the presidents of Romania and Republic of Moldova, as the three nations look to boost ties on a range of topics amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. leader will meet first with […] The post Romanian, German, Moldovan leaders meet in Bucharest appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

