Romania takes bolder step, raising key rate by 100 basis points Romania raised its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point more than forecast as the country sought to catch up with eastern European peers who have battled inflation with a sweeping round of hikes, according to Bloomberg. The central bank raised the key interest rate by 100 basis points to 4.75% on Wednesday, the

