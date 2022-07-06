Romania takes bolder step, raising key rate by 100 basis points

Stiri Recomandate

BNR creşte dobânda cheie la 4,75%

BNR creşte dobânda cheie la 4,75%

Consiliul de administraţie al Băncii Naţionale a României, întrunit în şedinţa de miercuri, a hotărât majorarea ratei dobânzii de politică monetară la nivelul de 4,75% pe an, de la 3,75% pe an, începând cu data de 7 iulie 2022. [citeste mai departe]

Castelul UBB-Arcalia a intrat în ruta castelelor turistice ale României

Castelul UBB-Arcalia a intrat în ruta castelelor turistice ale României

Castelul Arcalia din Stațiunea Științifică UBB-Arcalia localitatea Șieu-Măgheruș, județul Bistrița-Năsăud, a fost inclus în cadrul rutelor turistice/culturale, și anume „rutei castelelor”, asumate de Guvernul României prin PNRR pentru promovare. [citeste mai departe]

„Durerea era insuportabilă", doi tineri infectaţi cu variola maimuţei povestesc prin ce calvar au trecut

„Durerea era insuportabilă”, doi tineri infectaţi cu variola maimuţei povestesc prin ce calvar au trecut

Organizaţia Mondială a Sănătăţii a făcut apel, vineri, la ”acţiuni urgente” în faţa variolei maimuţei în Europa, în contextul triplării cazurilor înregistrate în ultimele două săptămâni… [citeste mai departe]

„Regele cocainei" Rocco Morabito, capturat în Brazilia, a fost extrădat în Italia, unde va sta 30 de ani în închisoare

„Regele cocainei” Rocco Morabito, capturat în Brazilia, a fost extrădat în Italia, unde va sta 30 de ani în închisoare

Traficantul de droguri Rocco Morabito a ajuns, miercuri, în Italia, după ce a fost extrădat din Brazilia pentru a executa o pedeapsă de 30 de ani… [citeste mai departe]

Un deputat PAS şi-a depus mandatul. Este vorba despre Dorel Iurcu

Un deputat PAS şi-a depus mandatul. Este vorba despre Dorel Iurcu

Un deputat PAS şi-a depus mandatul. Este vorba despre Dorel Iurcu, care a obţinut fotoliul de primar în comuna Horodişte din raionul Rezina, motiv pentru care a depus cererea de demisie din Parlament. [citeste mai departe]

Se lucrează la Aerodromul Cioca. Zona va găzdui evenimente cu public numeros

Se lucrează la Aerodromul Cioca. Zona va găzdui evenimente cu public numeros

Modificări și investiții importante sunt preconizate în viitorul apropiat la Aerodromul Cioca al Consiliului Județean Timiș, unde vor fi organizate evenimente de mare impact pentru public. Întreaga zonă va fi supusă unor ample modernizări și transformări.… [citeste mai departe]

Românii care vor plăti cu 15% mai puțin la impozit. Ministrul Finanţelor a făcut marele anunț

Românii care vor plăti cu 15% mai puțin la impozit. Ministrul Finanţelor a făcut marele anunț

Românii care vor plăti cu 15% mai puțin la impozit. În România anului 2022 sunt extrem de mulți salariați care încasează sume sub 4.500 de lei. Conform ministrului de Finanțe, Adrian Câciu, se pregătesc… [citeste mai departe]

Crearea de backlink-uri valoroase, o parte esențială a procesului de optimizare SEO!

Crearea de backlink-uri valoroase, o parte esențială a procesului de optimizare SEO!

Mulți posesori de site-uri, fie ele magazine online cu produse/servicii sau simple pagini de prezentare a ofertei, care se gândesc să apeleze la optimizare SEO consideră că acest proces este unul eminamente tehnic, vizând modificări… [citeste mai departe]

Măsurile economice eficiente se iau privind spre oamenii de rând

Măsurile economice eficiente se iau privind spre oamenii de rând

Perioada actuală de criză a adus multe discuții în cadrul coaliției de guvernare în ceea ce privește abordarea necesară pentru a depăși provocările economice. Proiectul de modificare a Codului Fiscal, recent publicat, încearcă să vină tocmai cu răspunsuri pentru aceste… [citeste mai departe]


Romania takes bolder step, raising key rate by 100 basis points

Publicat:
Romania takes bolder step, raising key rate by 100 basis points

Romania raised its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point more than forecast as the country sought to catch up with eastern European peers who have battled inflation with a sweeping round of hikes, according to Bloomberg. The central bank raised the key interest rate by 100 basis points to 4.75% on Wednesday, the […] The post Romania takes bolder step, raising key rate by 100 basis points appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

European gas soars as fire in US compounds Russia supply concern

11:16, 09.06.2022 - Europe’s natural gas prices surged after a fire at a large export terminal in the US promised to wipe out deliveries to a market that’s on high alert over tight Russian supplies, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures traded in Amsterdam snapped a six-day falling streak, while UK prices jumped more…

Romania meets none of the eurozone criteria says EU Commission

10:40, 02.06.2022 - The European Commission said that all member states that are legally committed to adopting the euro fulfil the criteria on public finances, except Romania which is the only member state subject to an excessive deficit procedure (EDP), according to the Convergence Report published on Wednesday.  Romania’s…

EU to back Poland's 36 billion-euro aid plan

11:45, 01.06.2022 - The European Union is set to approve Poland’s request for 36 billion euros in post-pandemic aid as it strives to show unity in the bloc for one of its strongest supporters of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, according to Bloomberg. However, the decision expected to be approved at a meeting of commissioners…

EU targets clean power, LNG in plan to slash Russia dependence

09:50, 18.05.2022 - The European Union is set to unveil a raft of measures ranging from boosting renewables and LNG imports to lowering energy demand in its quest to cut dependence on Russian supplies, according to Bloomberg.  The 195 billion-euro plan due Wednesday will center on cutting red tape for wind and solar farms,…

Dupa eșecul din februarie, Ministerul Justitiei organizeaza o noua procedura de selecție pentru posturi de procuror european

15:35, 16.05.2022 - Ministerul Justitiei (MJ) a anuntat, luni, ca a declansat o noua procedura pentru selectarea a inca 11 candidati pentru functia de procuror european delegat in Romania. Decizia MJ vine dupa ce, in februarie, doar doi procurori au fost admiși sa ocupe posturi de procuror european delegat. Patru procurori…

European gas prices rise as flows via key Ukraine route stop

11:00, 11.05.2022 - Ukraine’s gas grid operator says it is cutting Russian gas flowing to Europe through two key sections of its pipeline network from Wednesday, citing “force majeure” because of interference in its operations by occupying forces, according to Politico. European natural gas prices rose after Russian transit…

Djokovic criticizes Wimbledon ban on Russian, Belarusian players

13:35, 21.04.2022 - World number one Novak Djokovic criticized Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players over the invasion of Ukraine as “crazy,” according to Bloomberg.  The Grand Slam on Wednesday became the first tennis tournament to ban competitors from the two countries following the Kremlin-led invasion…

Romania, Bulgaria to continue working jointly to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine

20:45, 20.04.2022 - Romania and Bulgaria will continue putting in a common effort to keep providing humanitarian support for Ukraine, Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis informed, on Wednesday, via Twitter. Iohannis had a phone conversation with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev about the situation in Ukraine. „I had…


