Romania not as tough with Russia as other NATO states, says ambassador Russia's ambassador to Bucharest, Valery Kuzmin said that the Romanian authorities are not as tough in their relations with Russia as other NATO member states, noting the door for future relationships is still somewhat open, according to Euractiv. The diplomat made the comments at a press conference on Tuesday, News.ro reported. Relations between Romania and Russia are […]

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

