Romania not as tough with Russia as other NATO states, says ambassador

Stiri Recomandate

Salariile unor angajaţi din Sănătate şi Apărare şi ordine publică ar urma să ajungă la nivelul grilei din 2022

Salariile unor angajaţi din Sănătate şi Apărare şi ordine publică ar urma să ajungă la nivelul grilei din 2022

Salariile unor angajaţi din Sănătate (registratori, infirmiere, brancardieri, îngrijitoare) şi Apărare şi ordine publică vor fi aduse la nivelul grilei din 2022,… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr de 21 de ani din Unirea cercetat de polițiștii din Ocna Mureș, după ce a fost depistat în timp ce conducea pe DJ 107F, cu permisul suspendat

Tânăr de 21 de ani din Unirea cercetat de polițiștii din Ocna Mureș, după ce a fost depistat în timp ce conducea pe DJ 107F, cu permisul suspendat

Marți, 6 iunie 2023, în jurul orei 21.20, polițiștii Secției 4 Poliție Rurală Ocna Mureș au depistat… [citeste mai departe]

Ieșenii primesc apă la robinet cu porția: 2 ore dimineața și încă 2 ore seara / Cum motivează autoritățile incredibila decizie

Ieșenii primesc apă la robinet cu porția: 2 ore dimineața și încă 2 ore seara / Cum motivează autoritățile incredibila decizie

Vara începe în judeţul Iaşi cu un program de furnizare a apei de numai câteva ore pe zi. Măsura este deja aplicată în mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

Dornici de a învăța limba română! Peste 8900 de persoane, din diverse raioane ale țării, s-au înscris la cursuri, care vor fi gratuite

Dornici de a învăța limba română! Peste 8900 de persoane, din diverse raioane ale țării, s-au înscris la cursuri, care vor fi gratuite

Peste 8900 de persoane s-au înscris la programul național privind învățarea limbii române, organizat de Ministerul Educației… [citeste mai departe]

Un milionar își încearcă șansele deja a 27-a oară

Un milionar își încearcă șansele deja a 27-a oară

Printre milioanele de liceeni care susţin miercuri, 7 iunie, „gaokao”, echivalentul bacalaureatului, se numără și Liang Shi – un milionar în vârstă de 56 de ani care îşi încearcă norocul pentru a 27-a oară. Publicația France24 scrie că acesta iese în evidență ca degetul mare. Liang și-a făcut… [citeste mai departe]

Papa Francisc in varsta de 86 de ani, va fi operat de urgenta, sub anestezie generala la spitalul Gemelli din Roma

Papa Francisc in varsta de 86 de ani, va fi operat de urgenta, sub anestezie generala la spitalul Gemelli din Roma

Papa Francisc in varsta de 86 de ani, va fi operat de urgenta, sub anestezie generala, miercuri dupa amiaza, la spitalul Gemelli din Roma, pentru un risc de obstructie intestinala,… [citeste mai departe]

Mai multe străzi din Cugir sunt fără apă potabilă, în urma unei avarii

Mai multe străzi din Cugir sunt fără apă potabilă, în urma unei avarii

Din cauza unei avarii la conducta principală de distribuție a apei potabile a orașului Cugir, produsa in data de 07.06.2023, pe str St.O.Iosif,  SC APA CTTA SA- Sucursala Cugir anunta consumatorii ca se va întrerupe furnizarea apei potabile  pe str… [citeste mai departe]

Mioveni: Şedinţă extraordinară de Consiliu Local

Mioveni: Şedinţă extraordinară de Consiliu Local

Mioveni: Şedinţă extraordinară de Consiliu Local Consiliul Local Mioveni se va întruni în ședință publică extraordinară, vineri, 9 iunie 2023, de la ora 11.00, prin intermediul unei platforme online de videoconferință. Pe ordinea de zi se află două puncte: 1. Proiect de hotărâre iniţiat de Primarul… [citeste mai departe]

Gigi Becali vrea să câștige o avere după transferurile lui Malcom Edjouma și Andrea Compagno. „Asta înseamnă să faci afaceri”

Gigi Becali vrea să câștige o avere după transferurile lui Malcom Edjouma și Andrea Compagno. „Asta înseamnă să faci afaceri”

Gigi Becali a dat afară șapte jucători în doar câteva zile și este decis să renunțe și la fotbaliștii care au oferte bune. FCSB… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania not as tough with Russia as other NATO states, says ambassador

Publicat:
Romania not as tough with Russia as other NATO states, says ambassador

Russia’s ambassador to Bucharest, said that the Romanian authorities are not as tough in their relations with Russia as other NATO member states, noting the door for future relationships is still somewhat open, according to Euractiv. The diplomat made the comments at a press conference on Tuesday, News.ro reported. Relations between Romania and Russia are […] The post Romania not as tough with Russia as other NATO states, says ambassador appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romanian president pledges ‘no limits’ aid to Ukraine during German visit

09:20, 25.05.2023 - Romania will support Ukraine as long as necessary and without time constraints, President Klaus Iohannis said after meeting his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Bucharest on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. As part of Steinmeier’s state visit from Wednesday to Friday, the two discussed…

France to speed up nuclear power deployment

10:25, 17.05.2023 - A bill to speed up the construction of new nuclear reactors was approved by the French parliament on Tuesday, with the government hailing it as an environmental step forward, according to Euractiv. Lawmakers on Tuesday validated the bill to accelerate the construction of new nuclear reactors. The compromise…

China’s Qin warns EU not to sanction its companies over trade with Russia

10:35, 10.05.2023 - Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang cautioned his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday that Beijing would react strongly if the EU were to sanction Chinese companies over their potential role in assisting Russia‘s war in Ukraine, according to Politico. Yet Baerbock rebuffed the warning, telling…

Romania can increase its defence production capacity says EU’s Breton

05:41, 13.04.2023 - Romania is able to play a more significant role in Europe’s defence industry, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said during a visit to Bucharest on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. “We have identified 15 companies from 11 countries in Europe that can respond to this request for increased…

Romania aims to buy F-35 fighter planes to boost air defences

17:45, 11.04.2023 - Romania aims to buy the latest generation U.S. F-35 fighter planes to boost its air defences, the country’s supreme defence council (CSAT) said in a statement on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The European Union and NATO state has raised defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product this year from…

Romanian, German, Moldovan leaders meet in Bucharest

13:25, 03.04.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay an official visit to Romania’s capital on Monday for trilateral talks with the presidents of Romania and Republic of Moldova, as the three nations look to boost ties on a range of topics amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. The German leader will…

Poland bets on new economic community with Romania, Ukraine

10:25, 29.03.2023 - Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki laid out his hopes to build a new economic community in Central and Eastern Europe with the participation of Romania and Ukraine on Tuesday in Bucharest, where he also criticised powerful Western countries for undermining the region for many years, according…

Romanian agriculture faces collapse amid mass Ukrainian grain imports

10:55, 16.03.2023 - Farmers in countries neighbouring Ukraine, including grain-producing Romania, need help to compete with the proliferation of cheap grain from the war-torn state, according to Euractiv. Ukraine, a major global grain producer and exporter, received EU aid after the outbreak of Russia’s war and created…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 06 iunie 2023
USD 4.6393
EUR 4.9615
CHF 5.1136
GBP 5.7558
CAD 3.4573
XAU 292.706
JPY 3.3298
CNY 0.6518
AED 1.2631
AUD 3.0871
MDL 0.2602
BGN 2.5367

Urmareste stirile pe: