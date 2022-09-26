ROMANIA-ITU 2022/ Romania/ Minister Burduja says it's up to us how we use technologies

ROMANIA-ITU 2022/ Romania/ Minister Burduja says it's up to us how we use technologiesPublicat:
Technologies are neutral from a moral point of view and it depends on people how they choose to use them, Minister of Research and Digitization Sebastian Burduja underscored in the opening of the Plenipotentiary Conference of the the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) organized in Bucharest, at the Palace of Parliament.
