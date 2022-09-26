ROMANIA-ITU 2022/ Romania/ Minister Burduja says it's up to us how we use technologies

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Over 3,000 leaders and delegations from 193 countries will gather in Bucharest, between September 26 and October 14,2022, to set the global direction of the digital transformation and to elect the future leadership of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) - an agency of the United Nations…

- The World Education Fair will take place physically in compliance with COVID-19 protection rules in Bucharest (September 24), Constanta (September 25) and Braila (September 26); admission is free based on prior registration on the event website.

- The third edition of the Nordic Film Festival, to take place, September 22 to 25, at Cinema Elvire Popesco in Bucharest features comedy, historical and animated films for children, dramas and thrillers, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

- Bucharest immigration officers have fined six commercial companies, and a return decision was issued on a foreign citizen, after a mission conducted at the weekend to prevent and combat illegal stay and employment of foreign nationals.

- The pre-selection jury of the Alter-Native 30 International Short Film Festival of Targu Mures has selected 42 short films from the 841 entered in the competition, for the grand prize of the event, which will take place between September 28 and October 2, at the Palace of Culture in central Targu…

- The Pioneers' Palace - Subjective Histories exhibition, which has in its center the history of the Pioneers' Palace, as it was lived and felt by the students who crossed its threshold, was opened on Tuesday in the Medieval Spaces of the Cotroceni National Museum of Bucharest.

- Interim Senate Chair Alina Gorghiu said on Monday that she was carrying out the duties of the head of the upper chamber of Parliament in accordance with the Constitution.

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca requested on Friday that the local authorities take measures to complete the census by July 31, noting that, from the data received, there are problems in Bucharest, Timisoara and Iasi.