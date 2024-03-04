Taxi drivers' protests carry on with some 100 cars amassed in Constitution Square

Stiri Recomandate

Unemployment rate rises to 5.7 pct in January

Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in January 2024 stood at 5.7 percent, up by 0.1 percentage points compared to December 2023, data published Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) show. The unemployment rate for men was 1.3 percentage points higher than for women.The number of unemployed… [citeste mai departe]

Sălăjenii, tot mai grași

Astăzi este Ziua Mondială a Obezității, o zi în care, autoritățile medicale și medicii de familie atenționează că problemele de greutate ale populației sunt tot mai mari. Sălajul nu face excepție. Tragic este că tot mai mulți copii au probleme cu greutatea. Mulți minori au greutatea unui adult, iar asta va conduce sigur către probleme de sănătate… [citeste mai departe]

Vicepreședintele SUA, Kamala Harris, cere Hamas încetarea imediată a focului

Vicepreședintele american Kamala Harris a cerut duminică grupării militante palestiniene Hamas să accepte o încetare imediată a focului de șase săptămâni, îndemnând în același timp Israelul să facă mai mult pentru a spori livrările de ajutoare… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 200 de dosare deschise în România de Parchetul European

În 2023, Parchetul European (EPPO) a deschis 215 dosare legate de fraudarea fondurilor europene din România, potrivit bilanțului dat publicității de instituția condusă de Laura Codruța Kovesi. Conform documentului, prejudiciul total este estimat la 1,87 miliarde euro. În total,… [citeste mai departe]

HOROSCOP 04.03.2024 Pești: Vei fi analizat din toate părțile

BERBEC. Ți se atribuie o poziție de lider într-un grup, fără însă ca tu să fi aspirat vreodată la funcții... The post HOROSCOP 04.03.2024 Pești: Vei fi analizat din toate părțile first appeared on Informaţia Zilei . [citeste mai departe]

Taximetriștii continuă luni protestele. 100 de mașini se află în piața Constituției

 Preşedintele organizaţiei, Remus Nedelcu, a declarat, pentru AGERPRES, că taximetriştii doresc modificarea OUG/49 din 2019, "transformată în Legea 204 care discreditează taximetria şi îi avantajează pe cei de la ride-sharing".Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Ioan Aurel Pop, președintele Academiei: ”Dacă nu simplificăm studiul matematicii în școală o să ajungem la 68% sub nota 5”

Președintele Academiei Române este de părere că studiul matematicii trebuie simplificat în școală, după simularea examenelor de Evaluare… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou succes al stației mobile de la Evidența Populației Cluj. Câte buletine noi s-au făcut la ultima acțiune

O echipă de funcționari ai Direcției Județene de Evidență a Persoanelor Cluj s-a deplasat, la sfârșitul săptămânii trecute, în comuna Palatca, în vederea preluării documentelor… [citeste mai departe]

(live/update) CSP, în ședință: Mai mulți candidați, intervievați pentru funcție în Inspecția procurorilor

Consiliul Superior al Procurorilor s-a întrunit astăzi în ședință. Pe ordinea de zi sunt mai multe subiecte, printre care și proba de interviu în cadrul concursului pentru… [citeste mai departe]

PIAȚĂ JUDEȚ Ofertă bogată de flori la ghiveci, preţuri accesibile, dar sunt puţini cumpărătorii

Primul sfârşit de săptămână al lunii martie a debutat cu o vreme relativ caldă, dar cu cer predominant noros, fără precipitaţii. Data din calendar ne spune că am intrat în primăvara calendaristică,… [citeste mai departe]


Taxi drivers' protests carry on with some 100 cars amassed in Constitution Square

Publicat:
Taxi drivers affiliated to the of (ANPOTRT) continue their protests on Monday, with approximately 100 cars amassed in Bucharest's , in front of the Palace of Parliament.

ANPOTRT president declared for AGERPRES that the taxi drivers want the amendment of OUG/49 from 2019, "turned into . 204, which discredits taxi service activities and benefits ride-sharing".

According to Nedelcu, 32 protesters were on hunger strike on Sunday.

"We will continue every day until the government receives us for discussions…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


