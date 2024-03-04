Taxi drivers' protests carry on with some 100 cars amassed in Constitution Square

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The taxi drivers, members of the National Association of the Employers of Transport Operators in the Taxi Regime (ANPOTRT), will go on hunger strike, after the representatives of the Government asked for a month to analyze the legislative amendment requested by them, he declared, on Wednesday, for AGERPRES,…

- The taxi drivers, members of the National Association of the Employers of Transport Operators in the Taxi Regime (ANPOTRT) will remain in the next days in the Constitutiei Square (Parliament Square, ed. n.), after they failed to talk with the Government representatives on Monday, the chairman of the…

- The interim president of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfred Simonis, declared on Monday that a legal formula must be found by which mayors in office, who are no longer supported by the parties for which they were elected, can also run for the local elections in 2024. Simonis was asked, at the Palace…

- Taxi drivers, members of the National Association of Taxi Transport Operators (ANPOTRT), will go on hunger strike if their demands are not settled after three days of protest, organisation head Remus Nedelcu told AGERPRES on Monday. Taxi drivers, members of the National Association of Taxi Transport…

- EXECUTIVE: - Gov't reunionDEFENCE:- Minister Angel Tilvar, on a working visit to AustriaECONOMY:- Gas output, imports in 2023 SOCIAL:- FISC versus Cetatean / Tax administration v Citizen debate at Palace of Parliament, organised by Foundation for the Defense of Citizens against…

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday in Mioveni that he is willing to talk with the taxi drivers who protested in Bucharest, but starting from the interests of the citizens and from the principle of competition."We will talk. I'm interested in the comfort of the citizen, I'm interested…

- The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) on Saturday morning issued a Code Orange alert for blizzard in the highest area of the Southern Carpathians and also in the highest area of the Eastern Carpathians, as well as a Code Yellow for strong winds in Southern Transylvania, Western and Southern…

- The National Bank of Romania (BNR), as of 7 December 2023, will put into circulation for numismatic purposes a silver coin dedicated to 100 years since the establishment of the 'King Ferdinand I' National Military Museum.According to a Central bank release, the obverse of the coin depicts the central…