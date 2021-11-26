Romania expects €1.8bln within two months for the Resilience PlanPublicat:
Florin Cițu in his capacity of acting minister of European Funds signed on Thursday, the financing agreement between Romania and the European Commission for the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), according to Romania-Insider. It was the last document signed by Liberal Party (PNL) leader and former prime minister Florin Cițu as interim minister. The first tranche of […] The post Romania expects E1.8bln within two months for the Resilience Plan appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
