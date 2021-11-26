Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Economic and Financial Affairs Council welcomed the assessment of Romania‘s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) along with Estonia and Finland on Thursday, according to a press release. “I’m happy to be able to share good news for three more member states. We have just confirmed the positive…

- European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday expressed hope the EU could find a solution with Poland over recovery funds stalled due to a rule-of-law dispute but laid out several conditions the country must meet first, according to Politico. The Commission has withheld approval…

- Romania‘s President Klaus Iohannis nominated former army General Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister-designate on Thursday tasking him to form a government to end a month-long policy stalemate and political crisis. “I’ve said at every meeting that we need a solution now. The political crisis needs to end,…

- Consiliul Concurenței a transmis, luni, ca are in derulare o analiza pe piața comercializarii angro de carburanți auto cu scopul de a identifica factorii care au determinat recentele majorari de prețuri ale carburanților, precum și eventualele disfuncționalitați ale pieței. Anunțul vine la doua zile…

- Romania’s National Bank (BNR) announced on Thursday that the country’s current account deficit increased to E10.15bln in the first 8 months of 2021 compared to the previous year of E6.55bln, according to a press release. Romania’s foreign direct investments increased to E4,39bln in January – August…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that the Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months when looking at the BET index, and by 35.6% when taking into account BET-TR, which includes also dividends, according to a press release. Romania’s BET index surged by 3.8% in…

- The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen is expected on Monday to unveil the evaluation of Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), News.ro reported, according to Romania Insider. European Commission stated that von der Leyen will meet with Romania’s President Klaus…

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu announced that 139 Afghan citizens arrived in Romania, from Pakistan, on Thursday, on board of a Tarom plane. “Today, most of the Afghan citizens, ‘our’ Afghans, who were evacuated by Romania from Afghanistan, have just arrived in Romania, as I told them (…).…