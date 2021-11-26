Stiri Recomandate

Bernadette Szocs, în optimile Campionatului Mondial de la Houston

Jucătoarea română de tenis de masă Bernadette Szocs este ultima tricoloră „supravieţuitoare” pe tabloul feminin de simplu din cadrul Campionatelor Mondiale de la Houston (Texas, SUA). „Bernie” a învins-o, în 16-imi, cu scorul de 4-2 (13-11, 11-9, 3-11, 11-9, 4-11, 11-9),… [citeste mai departe]

Portugalia a închis ultima centrală electrică pe bază de cărbune, cea mai mare sursă de poluare din această ţară

Portugalia a închis ultima centrală electrică pe bază de cărbune şi, din această săptămână, devine a patra ţară din Uniunea Europeană care nu mai foloseşte acest… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Bistrita-Nasaud: buletin de presa - 26.11.2021

Nr. 439 din 26 noiembrie 2021 BULETIN DE PRESA S a urcat la volan, desi consumase alcool In dupa masa de ieri, 25 noiembrie, politistii Biroului Rutier Bistrita au intocmit un dosar penal pentru conducere cu alcoolemie si continua cercetarile pentru documentarea faptei. Vizat este un conducator auto… [citeste mai departe]

Prahova: Barbat prins sub o masina in municipiul Ploiesti

Cadrele medicale de la SMURD Prahova au fost solicitate in aceasta dimineata sa intervina in municipiul Ploiesti. Potrivit purtatorului de cuvant al ISU Prahova, Raluca Vasiloae, din primele informatii un barbat de aproximativ 40 de ani este prins sub o masina in Ploiesti, strada Lupeni.Din… [citeste mai departe]

Dejeanul Deac a marcat cu Randers, dar feroviarii au fost eliminați din Conference League

Randers a învins-o, aseară, pe CFR Cluj, cu 2-1, iar campioana României a fost eliminată matematic din Conference League. Campioana României, care avea nevoie de o victorie pentru a rămâne în cursa de calificare pentru fazele… [citeste mai departe]

Gabriela Firea: Ministerul Familiei nu va fi unul care doar va da vouchere, ci va stabili politici pentru creşterea natalităţii

Noul ministru al Muncii, Marius Budăi, și ministrul Familiei, Gabriela Firea, au mers împreună, vineri dimineața, la preluarea mandatelor. Ministerul… [citeste mai departe]

Medicina legală va refuza examinările pentru stabilirea virginităţii 

În reţeaua naţională de medicină legală va fi emisă o circulară care va recomanda refuzul efectuării de examinări în vederea stabilirii virginităţii, până la o reglementare expresă în acest sens, a stabilit grupul de lucru privind protecţia victimelor… [citeste mai departe]

Situatia locurilor libere la ATI Covid,. La ce spitale din judetul Constanta mai pot fi primiti pacienti cu Covid 19

Situatia locurilor libere la ATI Covid, in judetul Constanta, astazi, 26 noiembrie 2021 Reprezentantii Directiei de Sanatate Publica din Constanta au anuntat ca astazi,… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul Ciucă: Seria de modificări în structura Executivului

Guvernul Ciucă a adoptat joi, în şedinţă, o ordonanţă de urgenţă care aduce o serie de modificări în structura Executivului. Conform actului normativ, atribuţiile viceprim-miniştrilor se stabilesc prin decizie a prim-ministrului. * Ministerul Economiei, Antreprenoriatului… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț coronavirus 26 noiembrie: scădere semnificativă - SUB 2.000 de cazuri noi. Câte decese au fost anunțate

Conform datelor existente la nivelul CNCCI la data de 26 noiembrie 2021, ora 10.00, în intervalul de 24 de ore, au fost înregistrate 1.958 cazuri de persoane pozitive cu… [citeste mai departe]


Romania expects €1.8bln within two months for the Resilience Plan

Publicat:
Florin Cițu in his capacity of acting minister of signed on Thursday, the financing agreement between Romania and the for the Recovery and (PNRR), according to Romania-Insider.  It was the last document signed by (PNL) leader and former prime minister Florin Cițu as interim minister. The first tranche of […] The post Romania expects E1.8bln within two months for the appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

