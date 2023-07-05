Romania demands for permanent German troop presence on NATO’s eastern flank

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- NATO allies on Tuesday formally extended Jens Stoltenberg’s term as secretary-general by a year, according to Politico. “Honoured by NATO Allies’ decision to extend my term as Secretary General until 1 October 2024,” Stoltenberg tweeted. “The transatlantic bond between Europe & North America has ensured…

- Belgian group Avesta Battery & Energy Engineering (ABEE) is planning a 1.4 billion euro battery plant in Romania’s Galati, creating up to 8,000 jobs, the city’s mayor said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “Our city has become more and more attractive to investors,” Galati Mayor Ionut Pucheanu said…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday that next month’s NATO summit should focus on strengthening Ukraine’s military power instead of opening a process for the country to join the transatlantic alliance, according to Politico. In a speech to lawmakers in the Bundestag, Scholz urged fellow NATO…

- The European Commission requested an increase of E66 billion on Tuesday for the EU’s long-term budget after several crises drained the bloc’s coffers, according to Politico. “We have been using the budget more than ever,” said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “We come today with a very targeted…

- Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced Wednesday that his center-right GERB party would nominate European Commissioner for Innovation Mariya Gabriel to be the country’s new PM, according to Politico. Reports began circulating in Bulgarian media Tuesday night that the former MEP and…

- Ukraine says it shot down “about 15” Russian cruise missiles aimed at Kyiv overnight military officials said Tuesday, hours before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in the capital, according to Politico. “No hits were made, with no casualties and no serious damage caused by…

- The global system that once limited the rapid proliferation of arms is at risk of extinction, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Tuesday, as he rebuked Russia and China, according to Politico. “We stand at a crossroads,” the NATO chief said at a conference on arms control organized by…

- Romania aims to buy the latest generation U.S. F-35 fighter planes to boost its air defences, the country’s supreme defence council (CSAT) said in a statement on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The European Union and NATO state has raised defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product this year from…