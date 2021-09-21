Romania could offer third Covid-19 vaccine dose from next week

Stiri Recomandate

DOCUMENT: O palmă primită de primarul Viziteu, după ce a reclamat, personal, Ziarul de Bacău la ANSPDCP. Ce replică dă instituția încercării edilului de a bloca informațiile publice

Primarul Lucian-Daniel…

Bilanț COVID în școlile din Cluj. Peste 60 de cadre didactice și elevi CONFIRMAȚI cu COVID-19

Prefectul Tasnádi Szilárd a prezentat situația cazurilor de infectări cu COVID-19 în școlile și grădinițele din județul Cluj. &"în Județul Cluj, sunt confirmați pozitiv Covid19:…

Un fizian iranian, eliminat de Mossadul israelian cu o armă de un nou tip, într-o operaţiune israeliano-americană

Fizicianul iranian Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, un reprezentant de prim-plan al ambiţiilor nucleare ale Iranului, a fost asasinat la 27 noiembrie, pe un drum, în maşină, cu o…

Violeta Alexandru (PNL), afirmații la scenă deschisă: Îmi este jenă!

Deputata liberală, Violeta Alexandru, a declarat că îi este tot mai greu și îi este jenă să mai răspundă criticilor venite din exterior de la oameni referitor la ceartă internă din PNL. „Îmi este jenă să mai răspund mesajelor oamenilor care ne întreabă ce…

MIPE: Four projects financed with 16.8 million lei will help youngsters return to school

A number of 1,680 young people will be supported from European funds to resume school through four projects funded by the Human Capital Operational Programme (POCU), worth 16.8 million lei, informs the Ministry of European Investments…

(doc) Bolea și Voronin au contestat la Înalta Curte legea Procuraturii: Guvernarea a scuipat pe principiile statului de drept

Deputații Blocului Comuniștilor și Socialiștilor, Vasile Bolea și Vladimir Voronin au depus o sesizare la Curtea Constituțională prin care solicită…

Cât costă avionul de lux închiriat de Iohannis pentru vizita din SUA

Avionul de lux cu care a plecat Iohannis pentru vizita în SUA se ridică la valoarea de peste 200.000 de dolari. Potrivit cotațiilor internaționale, avionul închiriat de administrația de la Palatul Cotroceni costă aproape 11.000 de dolari pe oră. Mai mult, aeronava…

Nu se respectă carantina în Argeș. S-au dat amenzi

În ultimele 24 de ore, au fost desfășurate 17 acţiuni punctuale (dintre care 15 organizate independent de către poliţişti, una organizată cu I.J.J. Argeş şi una cu alte structuri). În cadrul activităților au fost verificate 1.444 de persoane, precum și 70 de mijloace de transport persoane.   Au…

Deputații BCS, au contestat la Curtea Constituțională modificările cu privire legea Procuraturii

Deputații BCS, Vasile Bolea și Vladimir Voronin au depus o sesizare la Curtea Constituțională prin care solicită verificarea constituționalității legii nr.102 din 24 august 2021 pentru modificarea legii…

Botoșăneancă de 101 ani salvată în ultima clipă după ce i-a luat foc casa- FOTO

La 101 ani, o femeie din comuna Bălușeni, și-a văzut casa mistuită de flăcări. Norocul ei a fost că, în momentul izbucnirii incendiului, fiul era acasă și a ajutat-o să iasă afară. Tot bărbatul a fost cel care a sunat după ajutor.


Romania could offer third Covid-19 vaccine dose from next week

Publicat:
Romania could offer third Covid-19 vaccine dose from next week

Romania could start offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to medical staff and at-risk people as early as next week as the number of new daily cases was rising sharply, the head of the national vaccination committee said on Tuesday, according to ReutersRomania is trailing vaccination lists, with just over a fifth […]

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Italia impune obligativitatea pașaportului COVID pentru toți angajații, inclusiv cei din privat

08:35, 16.09.2021 - Italia se pregateste sa impuna obligativitatea pasaportului verde COVID-19 pentru toti angajatii, inclusiv din sectorul privat, incepand de luna viitoare, urmand sa devina prima tara europeana care ia o astfel de decizie, transmite Reuters. Italia se afla printre statele care au impus acest pasaport…

Covid-19: Vaccination bus starts operating in Bucharest

18:05, 06.09.2021 - In order for more people to get their vaccine done, a bus of the Bucharest Public Transport Company (STB) has been converted into a Covid-19 vaccination on Saturday. The caravan will run in the city until the end of the year. The people that want to get their shot done, can receive the vaccine by […]…

Romania mai scapa de 1,5 milioane de doze de vaccin anti-COVID. Ce țara a anunțat ca le cumpara

14:45, 01.09.2021 - Coreea de Sud va cumpara 1,5 milioane de doze de vaccin impotriva COVID-19 din Romania, a anunțat, miercuri, ministrul Sanatații de la Seul, potrivit Reuters. Cele 1,5 milioane de doze de vaccin pe care Coreea de Sud le cumpara din Romania sunt de la companiile Pfizer și Moderna. Aceasta cantitate ar…

PM Orban: Hungary to offer third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

10:35, 16.07.2021 - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday that Hungary will offer the option of taking a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from 1 August and will make vaccines mandatory for all healthcare workers, according to Reuters.  Orban said doctors will decide which vaccine people should…

France fines Google E500 mln over news copyright row

11:45, 13.07.2021 - France‘s antitrust watchdog slapped a E500 million fine on Alphabet’s Google on Tuesday for failing to comply fully with temporary orders the regulator had given in a row with the country’s news publishers, according to Reuters.  The U.S. tech group must come up with proposals within the next two months…

Binance temporarily suspends payments from EU’s SEPA network

11:25, 07.07.2021 - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will temporarily suspend euro bank deposits from one of Europe’s key payments networks, it said in an email sent to users on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  The email said that from 8 a.m. universal coordinated time on Wednesday, customers would no longer be able to deposit…

G20 foreign ministers meet face-to-face to discuss post-COVID recovery

13:35, 29.06.2021 - Foreign Ministers from the Group of 20 major economies (G20) met face-to-face on Tuesday for the first time in two years, with host Italy aiming to push multilateral cures for global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters.  The one-day debate in the southern city of Matera will aim…

Germany launches bid to ban all British travellers from EU

11:00, 28.06.2021 - Germany will attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a COVID-19 vaccine, The Times reported on Monday, according to Reuters.  The German chancellor Angela Merkel wants to designate Britain as a “country of concern” because the Delta variant…


