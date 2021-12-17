Republic of Moldova asks Romania to store gas as winter reserve

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom announced on Tuesday that it plans to install 100 fast and ultra-fast recharging stations for electric vehicles (EV) in Romania, Bulgaria, Republic of Moldova and Serbia by the end of 2022. OMV Petrom stated that it will become the first energy company in the region…

- Poland’s Prime Minister announced on Thursday that he would call on Germany‘s newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz to oppose the start-up of Nord Stream 2, as Warsaw seeks to stop the gas pipeline it says will be used against Europe by Russia, according to Reuters. Scholz’s predecessor Angela Merkel…

- Russian gas giant Gazprom has granted the Republic of Moldova a two-day extension to settle outstanding payments of nearly $74 million, stepping back from a threat to cut gas exports to the small Eastern European nation, according to AP News. The original deadline for the payment, which covers the Republic…

- The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita on Wednesday urged parliament to approve budget amendments that would allow the national energy company to pay energy dues to Russia‘s Gazprom, the parliamentary press service said in a statement, according to Reuters. Moldovagaz on Monday…

- The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu was welcomed by the Romanian Head of State, Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace in Bucharest, according to Agerpres. Sandu paid an official visit to Bucharest, answering an invitation extended by her Romanian counterpart…

- Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom told the Republic of Moldova on Monday that it will cut off gas to the country unless an overdue payment for gas under the terms of its new contract is settled within 48 hours, according to Intellinews. Last month, Chisinau declared a state of emergency and started…

- The Republic of Moldova‘s (RM) Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said that the government is unable to agree on a new energy deal with Russia‘s Gazprom and will ask the parliament on Friday to approve a state of emergency to try to ease gas shortages, according to Reuters. The state of emergency could…

- The Republic of Moldova will introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector due to a supply shortage of natural gas and the absence of a new energy deal with Russia’s Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “The Republic of Moldova wants to negotiate…