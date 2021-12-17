Republic of Moldova asks Romania to store gas as winter reserve

Stiri Recomandate

Montarea pavelelor: Tipuri de travertin, costuri și greșeli de evitat

Pavajul este o soluție perfectă pentru acoperirea suprafețelor exterioare, putând fi folosit atât pentru zonele pietonale cu trafic mediu, cât și pentru cele cu trafic ridicat. Iată câteva detalii despre montajul pavelelor pe care ar trebui să le știi, pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Romanul grafic interactiv Momente din Istorie. Istoria Comunismului in Romania Vol. I, Inceputurile“ de Mihai I. Grajdeanu, lansat online

Evenimentul va avea loc online in prezenta ilustratorului Mihai I. Grajdeanu si a editorului Cosmin Budeanca. Astazi, 16 decembrie,… [citeste mai departe]

Sute de kilograme de articole pirotehnice au fost confiscate din Borșa

Ieri, 16 decembrie, polițiștii Serviciului Arme, Explozivi și Substanțe Periculoase, împreună cu polițiștii din Borșa, criminaliști și luptători SAS, au pus în aplicare un mandat de percheziție domiciliară, emis de judecătoria Vișeu de Sus. Acțiunea a vizat… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajul lui Joe Biden pentru nevaccinați: „Vă așteaptă o iarnă de boală gravă și moarte!”

„Singura protecţie adevărată este să vă vaccinaţi”, a subliniat preşedintele american, preconizându-le ”o iarnă de boală gravă şi de moarte” nevaccinaţilor, conform news.ro.Biden a chemat jurnalişti… [citeste mai departe]

ADR Centru va gestiona proiecte importante din cadrul PNRR, pe trei componente de investiții

ADR Centru va gestiona proiecte importante din cadrul PNRR, pe trei componente de investiții Agenția pentru Dezvoltare Regională Centru va prelua coordonarea unei părți importante din proiectele de dezvoltare locală… [citeste mai departe]

Scandaluri pe bandă rulantă în mai multe familii din Maramureș

Joi, 16 decembrie, polițiștii din Seini au intervenit pe strada Eroilor din oraș, unde au constatat faptul că un bărbat de 49 de ani nu a respectat dispozițiile ordinului de protecție emis de polițiști. La fața locului, polițiștii au constatat faptul că la data de 14… [citeste mai departe]

Noi restricții dure în Danemarca din cauza unui nou record de cazuri. Omicron e pe cale să devină varianta dominantă în țară

Danemarca închide din nou cinematografele, teatrele și sălile de spectacol și impune noi restricții pentru viața de noapte pentru a stopa… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO| Cel puţin 11 persoane din Irak şi-au pierdut viaţa în urma inundaţiilor

Cel puţin 11 persoane şi-au pierdut viaţa vineri dimineaţă în urma inundaţiilor provocate de ploile torenţiale care au lovit oraşul Erbil din regiunea autonomă Kurdistan, aflată în nordul Irakului, conform unui nou bilanţ oficial, informează… [citeste mai departe]

ALERTĂ Școlile s-ar putea ÎNCHIDE în ianuarie. Angajații din învățământ vor să intre în GREVĂ GENERALĂ

Varianta intrării angajaţilor din educaţie în grevă generală în ianuarie, situaţie care ar duce la închiderea unităţilor de învăţământ, este foarte probabilă, deoarece… [citeste mai departe]


Republic of Moldova asks Romania to store gas as winter reserve

Publicat:
Republic of Moldova’s vice-, called on the Romanian authorities during his visit on Thursday and Friday to Bucharest, to store gas reserves for Republic of Moldova to avoid future energy crises like the one the country experienced as a result of disputes with Russia’s Gazprom in October, according to . In […] The post Republic of Moldova asks Romania to store gas as winter reserve appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

OMV Petrom to install 100 EV recharging stations in South-Eastern Europe by Dec 2022

14:40, 14.12.2021 - Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom announced on Tuesday that it plans to install 100 fast and ultra-fast recharging stations for electric vehicles (EV) in Romania, Bulgaria, Republic of Moldova and Serbia by the end of 2022.  OMV Petrom stated that it will become the first energy company in the region…

Polish PM tells Germany’s Scholz not to ‘give in’ over Nord Stream 2

15:10, 09.12.2021 - Poland’s Prime Minister announced on Thursday that he would call on Germany‘s newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz to oppose the start-up of Nord Stream 2, as Warsaw seeks to stop the gas pipeline it says will be used against Europe by Russia, according to Reuters.  Scholz’s predecessor Angela Merkel…

Russia grants Republic of Moldova 2-day extension to make gas payments

11:40, 25.11.2021 - Russian gas giant Gazprom has granted the Republic of Moldova a two-day extension to settle outstanding payments of nearly $74 million, stepping back from a threat to cut gas exports to the small Eastern European nation, according to AP News. The original deadline for the payment, which covers the Republic…

Republic of Moldova’s PM asks parliament for urgent budget vote as Russia gas deadline looms

14:15, 24.11.2021 - The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita on Wednesday urged parliament to approve budget amendments that would allow the national energy company to pay energy dues to Russia‘s Gazprom, the parliamentary press service said in a statement, according to Reuters.  Moldovagaz on Monday…

President of the Republic of Moldova pays an official visit to Romania

15:10, 23.11.2021 - The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu was welcomed by the Romanian Head of State, Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace in Bucharest, according to Agerpres.  Sandu paid an official visit to Bucharest, answering an invitation extended by her Romanian counterpart…

Gazprom threatens to cut off gas to Republic of Moldova’s gas in 48 hours over unpaid bill

11:25, 23.11.2021 - Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom told the Republic of Moldova on Monday that it will cut off gas to the country unless an overdue payment for gas under the terms of its new contract is settled within 48 hours, according to Intellinews.  Last month, Chisinau declared a state of emergency and started…

Republic of Moldova govt to ask parliament to back emergency energy moves

13:30, 22.10.2021 - The Republic of Moldova‘s (RM) Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said that the government is unable to agree on a new energy deal with Russia‘s Gazprom and will ask the parliament on Friday to approve a state of emergency to try to ease gas shortages, according to Reuters. The state of emergency could…

Republic of Moldova declares state of alert, seeks to buy gas from Romania and Ukraine

11:21, 14.10.2021 - The Republic of Moldova will introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector due to a supply shortage of natural gas and the absence of a new energy deal with Russia’s Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “The Republic of Moldova wants to negotiate…


