PwC: Romania’s E&M industry expected to increase by 8% in 2021

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Tuesday that eurozone banks expect corporate loan demand to surge in the third quarter and see just a moderate tightening of credit standards or loan approval criteria, according to Reuters. “Credit standards held steady in the second quarter after significant…

- France‘s antitrust watchdog slapped a E500 million fine on Alphabet’s Google on Tuesday for failing to comply fully with temporary orders the regulator had given in a row with the country’s news publishers, according to Reuters. The U.S. tech group must come up with proposals within the next two months…

- Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday that he has forwarded to the President, Klaus Iohannis the request to dismiss Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare. The Prime Minister is to replace Nazare as interim Minister of Finance, as there is no other proposal at this moment. “After a…

- The European Commission opened a formal antitrust investigation into Google on Tuesday to assess whether the tech giant has violated EU competition rules by favouring its own online display advertising technology services, and therefore breached antitrust rules. “Google collects data to be used for…

- The World Bank updated the global economic outlook on Tuesday, stating that Romania‘s economy will grow by 6% in 2021, fully reversing the 3.9% contraction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, according to Romania-Insider. The global outlook remains subject to significant downside risks, including…

- French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on Tuesday by a man in a crowd while on a walkabout in southern France, according to Reuters. In a video circulating on social media, Macron was seen walking towards a crowd of well-wishers who were behind a metal barrier in the south-eastern…

- Israel’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday it had found the small number of heart inflammation cases observed mainly in young men who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in Israel and were likely linked to their vaccination, according to Reuters. Pfizer has said it has not observed a higher rate of the…

- France announced on Tuesday a solidarity mission for India under which it will send oxygen generation plants, ventilators and other medical supplies by air and sea to support the country in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to financialexpress.com. The French Ministry for Europe and…