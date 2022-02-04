Putin arrives in Beijing for Winter Olympics with gas supply deal for China

Stiri Recomandate

Spania elimină obligativitatea purtarii măştilor în aer liber

Spania elimină obligativitatea purtarii măştilor în aer liber

Purtarea măştilor de protecţie în aer liber nu va mai fi obligatorie în Spania, începând de marţi, 8 februarie, potrivit ministrului sănătăţii, Carolina Darias, informează Agerpres , care citează AFP. Ministrul sănătăţii, Carolina Darias, a declarat reţelei de posturi de… [citeste mai departe]

Situație îngrijorătoare. Tot mai mulți sălăjeni sunt afectați de cancerul bronhopulmonar

Situație îngrijorătoare. Tot mai mulți sălăjeni sunt afectați de cancerul bronhopulmonar

Azi este Ziua mondială de luptă împotriva cancerului. Din păcate, cancerul este o boală tot mai prezentă și printre sălăjeni, iar datele medicilor oncologi locali arată că, cel puțin în 2021 s-a păstrat incidența… [citeste mai departe]

Canalizare și apă potabilă pe 46 de străzi din Prejmer

Canalizare și apă potabilă pe 46 de străzi din Prejmer

Compania Apa Brașov anunță că va demara lucrări la rețeaua de apă și canalizare, în acest an, și în comuna Prejmer, printr-un program cu fonduri europene. Astfel, comuna Prejmer devine cea de-a treia localitate în care vor fi realizate investiții din fonduri europene. Comuna este inclusă… [citeste mai departe]

Principalele actiuni desfasurate de MAI in ultimele 24 de ore. Interventii in situatii de urgenta si persoane salvate

Principalele actiuni desfasurate de MAI in ultimele 24 de ore. Interventii in situatii de urgenta si persoane salvate

Misiunile efectivelor Ministerului Afacerilor Interne, desfasurate in ultimele 24 de ore, au vizat, in principal, asigurarea unui grad ridicat de siguranta a persoanelor… [citeste mai departe]

Avertismentul medicului Șerban Negru: „Cancerul evoluează permanent și nu se oprește din cauza pandemiei”

Avertismentul medicului Șerban Negru: „Cancerul evoluează permanent și nu se oprește din cauza pandemiei”

Anul trecut, Centrul de Oncologie OncoHelp din Timișoara a înregistrat o creștere a numărului de internări în ceea ce privește spitalizarea de zi, dar și o scădere a numărului… [citeste mai departe]

Amenda uriașă pe care a primit-o un client Lidl care a stat 15 minute în magazin: ‘Nu mai vin niciodată’

Amenda uriașă pe care a primit-o un client Lidl care a stat 15 minute în magazin: ‘Nu mai vin niciodată’

Tony Reid, în vârstă de 54 de ani, a făcut două vizite scurte și separate la supermarketul Lidl din Greenock, din Marea Britanie, pe 15 ianuarie. Cumpărătorul a promis că va boicota… [citeste mai departe]

COVID-19 - Continuă seria relaxărilor în Europa. Țara în care măștile nu vor mai fi obligatorii în aer liber

COVID-19 - Continuă seria relaxărilor în Europa. Țara în care măștile nu vor mai fi obligatorii în aer liber

Portul măştilor de protecţie în aer liber nu va mai fi obligatoriu în Spania, începând de marţea viitoare, informează AFP. Ministrul sănătăţii, Carolina Darias, a declarat… [citeste mai departe]

PENTRU O INTELEGERE MAI BUNA A CONFLICTULUI RUSIA – UCRAINA! Slavii, Ultimul grup indo-european (EST - rușii, bielorușii și ucrainenii, VEST - polonii, cehii, slovacii, SUD - bulgarii, sârbii, croații, slovenii)

PENTRU O INTELEGERE MAI BUNA A CONFLICTULUI RUSIA – UCRAINA! Slavii, Ultimul grup indo-european (EST - rușii, bielorușii și ucrainenii, VEST - polonii, cehii, slovacii, SUD - bulgarii, sârbii, croații, slovenii)

Conflictul… [citeste mai departe]

Încep emoțiile pentru sportivii brașoveni! ASTĂZI se dă startul Jocurilor Olimpice de Iarnă de la Beijing!

Încep emoțiile pentru sportivii brașoveni! ASTĂZI se dă startul Jocurilor Olimpice de Iarnă de la Beijing!

Cea de-a 24-a ediţie a Jocurilor Olimpice de iarnă debutează oficial, azi, la Beijing, sub spectrul pandemiei de Covid-19, dar şi al boicotului diplomatic iniţiat de ţările occidentale.… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Putin arrives in Beijing for Winter Olympics with gas supply deal for China

Publicat:
Putin arrives in Beijing for Winter Olympics with gas supply deal for China

Russian President Vladimir Putin touched down in Beijing for the 2022 on Friday, bringing with him a deal to increase natural gas supply to China amid rising tensions with the West, according to Reuters.  Putin told in Beijing that Russia had prepared a new deal to supply China with an […] The post Putin arrives in Beijing for with gas supply deal for China appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

NATO concerned over Europe’s energy security amid standoff with Russia

12:30, 31.01.2022 - Europe needs to diversify its energy supplies, the head of NATO said on Sunday, as Britain warned it was “highly likely” that Russia, the continent’s biggest natural gas supplier, was looking to invade Ukraine, according to Reuters.  “We are concerned about the energy situation in Europe because it…

Macron to speak to Putin, seek clarity over Ukraine, France says

11:50, 28.01.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron will try to assess whether Russian President Vladimir Putin wants “consultations or confrontation” over Ukraine when they speak by phone on Friday, France‘s foreign minister said, according to Reuters. Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine and sought security guarantees…

Macron says EU must work on new security pact to put to Russia

14:46, 19.01.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron told the European Parliament on Wednesday that European Union countries must work together on a new stability and security deal that they could then discuss with Russia, according to Reuters.  Referring to “destabilisation efforts” in the continent, Macron, speaking…

Australia cancels tennis star Djokovic’s visa for the second time

11:30, 14.01.2022 - Australia cancelled Novak Djokovic‘s visa for a second time on Friday saying the world tennis number one who has not been vaccinated for COVID-19 may pose a health risk, effectively ending his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, according to Reuters.  Immigration Minister…

Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war

11:35, 04.01.2022 - China, Russia, Britain, the United States and France have agreed that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided, according to a joint statement by the five nuclear powers published by the Kremlin on Monday, according to Reuters.  It said that the five countries which are the…

‘Serious’ talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy

10:46, 31.12.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged warnings over Ukraine but conveyed some optimism that diplomatic talks in January could ease spiralling tensions, according to Reuters. In a 50-minute call, their second conversation this month, Biden said he needed…

Russia tells NATO to leave eastern Europe, stay out of former USSR

16:30, 17.12.2021 - Russia said on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that the NATO military alliance would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, part of a wish list of ambitious security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the West, according to Reuters. The demands form a package that…

Von der Leyen: EU is ready to take “unprecedented measures” against Russia

14:35, 15.12.2021 - The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that the European Union is ready to scale up its sanctions and take “unprecedented measures” against Russia if it shows further aggression towards Ukraine, according to Reuters.  Von der Leyen, speaking in the European Parliament…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 04 februarie 2022
Bucuresti -3°C | 8°C
Iasi -4°C | 6°C
Cluj-Napoca -4°C | 2°C
Timisoara -1°C | 8°C
Constanta -1°C | 6°C
Brasov -6°C | 4°C
Baia Mare -3°C | 3°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 03.02.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 304.324,80 7.387.297,36
II (5/6) 3 33.813,86 -
III (4/6) 316 321,01 -
IV (3/6) 6.099 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 7.773.150,56

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 februarie 2022
USD 4.3845
EUR 4.9457
CHF 4.755
GBP 5.939
CAD 3.4507
XAU 254.233
JPY 3.8204
CNY 0.6893
AED 1.1937
AUD 3.121
MDL 0.2423
BGN 2.5287

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec