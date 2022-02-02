Putin accuses U.S. of trying to lure Russia into war

Stiri Recomandate

Neamț: Un copil de doi ani a ajuns în comă după ce a fost bătut de părinți

Neamț: Un copil de doi ani a ajuns în comă după ce a fost bătut de părinți

Tragedia s-a petrecut în comuna Urecheni, județul Neamț, unde un copil de doar 2 ani și jumătate a fost bătut de părinți până a întrat în comă. Tot ei au sunat la 112, atunci când au văzut că acesta se simte rău. Mama copilului are 20 de… [citeste mai departe]

Senate President Citu: Its not Russias business how Romania conducts defence

Senate President Citu: Its not Russias business how Romania conducts defence

Senate President Florin Citu believes that Russia's demand for a withdrawal of the shield in Deveselu has "no basis", Romania being independent in regards to establishing the country's defence strategy, Agerpres reports. "In what regards the defence… [citeste mai departe]

Câciu: Încasările în ianuarie 2022, mai mari cu 31% faţă de ianuarie 2021, un plus de 7 miliarde de lei

Câciu: Încasările în ianuarie 2022, mai mari cu 31% faţă de ianuarie 2021, un plus de 7 miliarde de lei

Ministrul Finanţelor, Adrian Câciu, a declarat, miercuri, la ședința de Guvern, că în prima lună a acestui an încasările la bugetul de stat sunt mai mari cu 31% faţă de luna ianuarie… [citeste mai departe]

Comisia Europeană a aprobat includerea gazelor naturale și a energiei nucleare pe lista investițiilor din tranziția spre decarbonizare

Comisia Europeană a aprobat includerea gazelor naturale și a energiei nucleare pe lista investițiilor din tranziția spre decarbonizare

Comisia Europeană a prezentat astăzi Actul delegat complementar privind taxonomia în domeniul climei, care vizează includerea… [citeste mai departe]

Daniel Cadariu: S-a închis schema de ajutor HoReCa. În total, s-au achitat aproape 2,2 miliarde de lei. Care este stadiul măsurilor 1 şi 2

Daniel Cadariu: S-a închis schema de ajutor HoReCa. În total, s-au achitat aproape 2,2 miliarde de lei. Care este stadiul măsurilor 1 şi 2

Ministrul Antreprenoriatului şi Turismului, Constantin Daniel Cadariu a transmis, miercuri, în cadrul şedinţei de Guvern,… [citeste mai departe]

Adele a confirmat că va urca pe scenă la gala BRIT Awards: „Sunt foarte fericită"

Adele a confirmat că va urca pe scenă la gala BRIT Awards: „Sunt foarte fericită”

Adele a confirmat că va cânta la gala BRIT Awards săptămâna viitoare. Anunţul a venit la două săptămâni după ce şi-a anunţat cu lacrimi în ochi fanii că îşi amână concertele din Las Vegas deoarece jumătate din echipa sa s-a… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis anunță că România este PREGĂTITĂ să lupte cu Rusia: Sunt evidente tendințele de revenire la politica de forță - VIDEO

Klaus Iohannis anunță că România este PREGĂTITĂ să lupte cu Rusia: Sunt evidente tendințele de revenire la politica de forță - VIDEO

Președintele României, Klaus Iohannis, a fost prezent miercuri la Baza 71 Aeriană „General Emanoil Ionescu" din Câmpia… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal la vama Nădlac II, după ce un șofer de tir exasperat de timpul de așteptare a înjurat angajații. Bărbatul a fost amendat

Scandal la vama Nădlac II, după ce un șofer de tir exasperat de timpul de așteptare a înjurat angajații. Bărbatul a fost amendat

Un bărbat în vârstă de 45 de ani din Sibiu, șofer de tir, a fost sancționat de jandarmi cu amendă în valoare de 200 de lei, pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Internet banking, soluția pentru tot mai mulți români, în pandemie

Internet banking, soluția pentru tot mai mulți români, în pandemie

OTP Bank România anunță o creștere cu 75% a numărului de clienți care au efectuat tranzacții bancare prin intermediul serviciului de Internet Banking, în perioada 2020-2021, față de anul 2019. Potrivit datelor OTP Bank, în ultimii doi ani, numărul utilizatorilor… [citeste mai departe]


Putin accuses U.S. of trying to lure Russia into war

Publicat:
Putin accuses U.S. of trying to lure Russia into war

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West on Tuesday of deliberately creating a scenario designed to lure it into war and ignoring Russia‘s security concerns over Ukraine, according to Reuters. In his first direct public comments on the crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that the West has […] The post Putin accuses U.S. of trying to lure Russia into war appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Ukraine announces plan to boost army as foreign leaders rally

14:41, 01.02.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on Tuesday to boost his armed forces by 100,000 troops over three years and raise soldiers’ pay but said this did not mean war with Russia was imminent, according to Reuters. Zelenskiy urged lawmakers to stay calm and avoid panic as he prepared…

NATO concerned over Europe’s energy security amid standoff with Russia

12:30, 31.01.2022 - Europe needs to diversify its energy supplies, the head of NATO said on Sunday, as Britain warned it was “highly likely” that Russia, the continent’s biggest natural gas supplier, was looking to invade Ukraine, according to Reuters.  “We are concerned about the energy situation in Europe because it…

Russia says it’s not optimistic on U.S. talks, won’t let them drag on

14:25, 11.01.2022 - Russia said on Tuesday it was not optimistic after the first round of talks with the United States on the Ukraine crisis and would not allow its demands for security guarantees from the West to become mired in tortuous negotiations, according to Reuters.   Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was…

France says Putin trying to bypass EU over Ukraine by talking solely to U.S.

12:10, 07.01.2022 - France‘s foreign minister said on Friday that Russia was trying to bypass the European Union by holding talks directly with the United States over Ukraine, according to Reuters.  Talks between U.S. and Russian diplomats will begin in Geneva on Monday after a weeks-long stand-off over Russian troop deployments…

NATO head schedules special meeting with Russia amid Ukraine crisis

12:46, 04.01.2022 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a special meeting of allied ambassadors with top Russian officials for next week as both sides seek dialogue to prevent open conflict over Ukraine, a NATO official said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.    Deeply concerned about Russia’s military…

U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on January 10

10:45, 28.12.2021 - U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on January 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Biden administration said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Russia and NATO are also likely set for talks on January 12, while a broader regional meeting…

EU states reassert membership promise to six Balkan states

11:01, 15.12.2021 - European Union governments reaffirmed on Tuesday their promise to allow six Balkan countries to one day join the bloc, nudging the EU towards finally opening talks with North Macedonia and Albania, according to Reuters.  For over a year, the EU’s plan to build a “ring of friends” from Ukraine to Tunisia…

Biden warns Putin of sanctions, aid for Ukraine military if Russia invades

08:50, 08.12.2021 - US President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the West would impose strong economic and other measures on Russia if it invades Ukraine, while Putin demanded guarantees that NATO would not expand farther eastward, according to Reuters.  After two hours of talks on the…


