Pressure mounts on Hungary to unblock EU membership talks and funds for Ukraine

- Hungary‘s ruling party submitted a resolution to parliament on Wednesday, calling on the government not to support the start of talks on Ukraine‘s EU accession as Budapest steps up pressure on Brussels ahead of a crucial summit next week, according to Reuters. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned…

- Ukraine and the European Union cannot be “taken hostage” by Polish truckers blockading the Polish-Ukrainian border in protest at competition from Ukrainian hauliers, the European Commissioner for Transport said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The round-the-clock blockade in Medyka and three other…

- The European Union is finalizing a decision to release as much as E1 billion in EU funds for Hungary just as Prime Minister Viktor Orban is stepping up his attacks against the bloc and threatens to derail aid to Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, is concluding…

- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday threw her weight behind the European Union granting Ukraine a new milestone next month in Kyiv’s quest for integration in the West as its fights a Russian invasion, according to Reuters. In a passionate speech laying out EU enlargement as a geo-strategic…

- EU accession negotiations with Ukraine should be opened in autumn 2023 or early next year, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said at the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv on Monday, according to Euractiv. According to Lipavsky, the meeting in Kyiv was not just symbolic but also included important…

- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cast doubt Friday on the prospect of the European Union beginning negotiations any time soon for Ukraine to join the bloc, saying it was unrealistic to launch the accession process with a country that’s at war, according to AP News. Speaking to state radio, Orban…

- Romania will work with Ukraine over the next 30 days on a grain export control plan that will help protect Romanian farmers, Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romania is among five eastern European Union countries along with Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia,…

- Hungary has agreed with Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria that the four countries would impose national bans on Ukrainian grain imports to protect their markets if the EU does not extend a ban that expires on September 15, Hungary’s farm minister said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has become…