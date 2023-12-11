Pressure mounts on Hungary to unblock EU membership talks and funds for Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Audieri pe bandă rulantă în cazul fetelor care s-au sinucis la Hunedoara: Chiar și medicii dau cu subsemnatul!

Procurorii au început audierile în cazul celor două adolescente de 15 ani, din oraşul Uricani, care au murit după ce, sâmbătă după-amiază, s-au aruncat în gol de pe un turn… [citeste mai departe]

Andrei Baciu, la ieșirea de la DNA: Am răspuns la toate întrebările care mi-au fost adresate / Acesta refuză să spună ce calitate are în dosarul vaccinurilor

Andrei Baciu a declarat luni, la ieșirea de la DNA, că a răspuns la toate… [citeste mai departe]

Sălajul, printre „campionii” apicoli din România

Sălajul încheie anul 2023 printre primele județe din România în ceea ce privește producția de miere de albine, iar numărul apicultorilor autorizați este în creștere la nivel local. Vestea este bună, dar cei mai mulți apicultori sunt supărați că găsirea unei piețe de desfacere este dificilă mai… [citeste mai departe]

Câinii fără stăpân colindă prin Zalău

În ultimele două săptămâni au fost văzuți mai mulți câini fără stăpân care se plimbă nestingheriți prin municipiul Zalău. Prezența acestora a fost sesizată cu precădere în parcul central, în zona punctelor de colectare a gunoiului din zona centrală a orașului și din cartierul Porolissum, precum și în apropierea… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. A venit vremea protestelor la Direcția pentru Cultură Neamț

Acțiunile de protest cauzate în principal de nemulțumirile salariale au cuprins, rând pe rând, majoritatea instituțiilor publice din județul Neamț. Ultimii care au ales această cale pentru a atrage atenția, sunt funcționarii din cadrul Direcției Județene pentru Cultură… [citeste mai departe]

Avertisment Europol cu privire la utilizarea dispozitivelor de urmărire Bluetooth în crima organizată

În ultimii ani, Europol observă un fenomen criminal în creștere: utilizarea dispozitivelor de urmărire Bluetooth în crima organizată. Trackerele Bluetooth sunt dispozitive mici concepute pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectul de 47 de milioane de euro pentru reabilitarea rețelelor de termoficare din Suceava va fi redepus la finanțare până la finele anului după ce va fi modificat Ghidul solicitantului

Proiectul de 47… [citeste mai departe]

Circa 125 de blocuri din Capitală, fără apă caldă și căldură din cauza unei avarii

Din cauza unei avarii produse luni la Magistrala II Sud, pe Calea Vitan, furnizarea agentului termic pentru apă caldă și încălzire va fi sistată pentru aproximativ 125 de blocuri din Sectorul 3, anunță Termoenergetica. [citeste mai departe]

Cine este Ileana Marquez Pedroza, prima mamă care a câștigat titlul de Miss Venezuela. Imagini de neratat cu frumoasa brunetă

Ileana Márquez Pedroza, în vârstă de 27 de ani, a fost desemnată Miss Venezuela și este prima mamă din istorie care participă la acest concurs… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Elevii au participat la prima proba din cadrul simularii judetene a examenului de evaluare nationala

Elevii de clasa a VIII a au participat astazi la prima proba din cadrul simularii judetene a examenului de evaluare nationala. Potrivit ISJ Constanta, astazi, 11.12.2023, s a desfasurat… [citeste mai departe]


Pressure mounts on Hungary to unblock EU membership talks and funds for Ukraine

Publicat:
Pressure mounts on Hungary to unblock EU membership talks and funds for Ukraine

Pressure mounted on Hungary on Monday not to veto the opening of  membership talks and the supply of economic aid to war-torn Ukraine at a pivotal EU summit this week, after  demanded that the issue be struck from the agenda, according to AP News.  With tens of billions of dollars in military […] The post Pressure mounts on Hungary to unblock EU membership talks and funds for Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

