Pope Francis prays for pandemic’s end, peace dialogues on ChristmasPublicat:
Pope Francis prayed Saturday for an end to the coronavirus pandemic, using his Christmas Day address to urge health care for all, vaccines for the poor and for dialogue to prevail in resolving the world’s conflicts, according to AP News. Amid a record-setting rise in COVID-19 cases in Italy this week, only a few thousand […] The post Pope Francis prays for pandemic’s end, peace dialogues on Christmas appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
COVID-19: Officials say Romania will face a fifth wave of the pandemic
11:15, 22.12.2021 - Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Tuesday and the COVID-19 crisis and a new wave of the pandemic were among the topics discussed, according to Romania-Insider. Romanian officials believe that a fifth wave of the COVID-19…
Business study identifies 5 behaviors triggered by pandemic disruption
14:15, 16.12.2021 - Nearly two years of disruption to the fabric of society has resulted in a collective shift in people’s relationships with work, consumerism, technology and the planet, pushing companies to design new ways of doing business, according to a study by Accenture, a consultancy company listed on NYSE. ”Newly…
G7 ministers present united front against Russia over Ukraine crisis
20:35, 11.12.2021 - The world’s wealthiest democracies on Saturday sought to present a united front against Russian aggression toward Ukraine as Britain hosted a meeting of foreign ministers in Liverpool, according to Reuters. The G7 meeting, attended in person by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts…
Italy, France deepen strategic ties as Merkel’s exit tests Europe
17:35, 26.11.2021 - Italy and France signed a treaty on Friday to strengthen bilateral ties and reinforce their coordination within Europe, at a time when EU diplomacy is being tested by the departure of Germany’s Angela Merkel, according to Reuters. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron…
Pope Francis calls for radical climate change response before COP26
12:10, 29.10.2021 - Pope Francis announced on Friday that political leaders must give concrete hope to future generations that they are taking the radical steps needed to tackle climate change when they meet at COP26, according to Reuters. The United Nation‘s COP26 summit will run from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow,…
Romanian president steps in as pandemic gets out of control
12:55, 20.10.2021 - Romania‘s President Klaus Iohannis will attend a meeting on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace as the COVID-19 pandemic gets out of control, according to Euractive. The meeting will include government officials and health authorities involved in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic as…
IMF urges governments to make fiscal plans to tame pandemic debt
16:40, 07.10.2021 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday that governments should start planning a return to more sustainable budgets with policies that win the trust of investors, after unprecedented fiscal stimulus to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters. “Each country must determine the…
Early-Covid flashbacks from Italy haunt vaccine laggard Romania
16:25, 07.10.2021 - Romanian officials are concerned that scenes of overflowing Italian hospitals during the initial weeks of the pandemic are becoming the reality in Romania, according to Bloomberg. Amid persistent hesitancy at getting jabs, the nation’s 19 million people are the second-least-vaccinated in the European…