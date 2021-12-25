Pope Francis prays for pandemic’s end, peace dialogues on Christmas

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Tuesday and the COVID-19 crisis and a new wave of the pandemic were among the topics discussed, according to Romania-Insider. Romanian officials believe that a fifth wave of the COVID-19…

- Nearly two years of disruption to the fabric of society has resulted in a collective shift in people’s relationships with work, consumerism, technology and the planet, pushing companies to design new ways of doing business, according to a study by Accenture, a consultancy company listed on NYSE. ”Newly…

- The world’s wealthiest democracies on Saturday sought to present a united front against Russian aggression toward Ukraine as Britain hosted a meeting of foreign ministers in Liverpool, according to Reuters. The G7 meeting, attended in person by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts…

- Italy and France signed a treaty on Friday to strengthen bilateral ties and reinforce their coordination within Europe, at a time when EU diplomacy is being tested by the departure of Germany’s Angela Merkel, according to Reuters. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron…

- Pope Francis announced on Friday that political leaders must give concrete hope to future generations that they are taking the radical steps needed to tackle climate change when they meet at COP26, according to Reuters. The United Nation‘s COP26 summit will run from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow,…

- Romania‘s President Klaus Iohannis will attend a meeting on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace as the COVID-19 pandemic gets out of control, according to Euractive. The meeting will include government officials and health authorities involved in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic as…

- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday that governments should start planning a return to more sustainable budgets with policies that win the trust of investors, after unprecedented fiscal stimulus to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters. “Each country must determine the…

- Romanian officials are concerned that scenes of overflowing Italian hospitals during the initial weeks of the pandemic are becoming the reality in Romania, according to Bloomberg. Amid persistent hesitancy at getting jabs, the nation’s 19 million people are the second-least-vaccinated in the European…