Pope Francis prays for pandemic’s end, peace dialogues on Christmas

Risc de avalanșă de gradul 3 în Munții Șureanu. ANM a publicat buletinul nivometeorologic pentru perioada 25-27 decembrie

Risc de avalanșă de gradul 3 în Munții Șureanu. ANM a publicat buletinul nivometeorologic pentru perioada 25-27 decembrie

Ninsorile viscolite din ultimele…

Avarie la apă caldă în București. Mai multe țevi s-au spart în Sectorul 5

Avarie la apă caldă în București. Mai multe țevi s-au spart în Sectorul 5

Avarie la apă caldă în Sectorul 5 din București, chiar de Crăciun. Mai multe țevi s-au spart și au afectat alimentarea cu căldură și apă caldă. Informațiile au fost transmise chiar de directorul general al Termoenergetica. Acesta a postat pe…

NASA a lansat un nou telescop revoluționar

NASA a lansat un nou telescop revoluționar

Telescopul spațial James Webb de la NASA, construit pentru a oferi lumii o privire asupra universului așa cum exista atunci când s-au format primele galaxii, a fost lansat cu o rachetă sâmbătă dimineața de pe coasta de nord-est a Americii de Sud, deschizând o nouă eră a astronomiei, relatează Emer McCarthy conform…

Patriarhul Daniel, planuri pentru construcția unei biserici în Dubai: „Nu are turle prea înalte. Mai joase, dar frumoase”

Patriarhul Daniel, planuri pentru construcția unei biserici în Dubai: „Nu are turle prea înalte. Mai joase, dar frumoase"

O biserica ortodoxă urmează să fie construită în Dubai unde România are o comunitate de 10.000 de cetățeni, a anunțat Patriarhul Daniel la finalul…

Papa Francisc, de Crăciun: ”Încercați dialogul pentru a vindeca lumea”

Papa Francisc, de Crăciun: "Încercați dialogul pentru a vindeca lumea"

Papa Francisc, în mesajul său de Crăciun de sâmbătă (25 decembrie), a condamnat polarizarea din ce în ce mai mare în relațiile personale și internaționale, spunând că doar dialogul poate rezolva conflicte, de la ceartă în familie până la amenințări…

Claudiu Năsui (USR) promovează mesajele unui fost legionar

Claudiu Năsui (USR) promovează mesajele unui fost legionar

Deputatul USR Claudiu Năsui a distribuit pe pagina sa de Facebook mesajele unui fost legionar. Năsui susține că suntem cu adevărat norocoși că putem să ne bucurăm de Crăciun în libertate, în timp ce distribuie mesajul de pe pagina de Facebook Sfinții închisorilor. „Suntem cu adevărat…

Unul dintre poliţiştii din Dărmăneşti cercetaţi pentru că ar fi luat mită de la şoferi s-a sinucis | Din 17 decembrie, el era în arest la domiciliu

Unul dintre poliţiştii din Dărmăneşti cercetaţi pentru că ar fi luat mită de la şoferi s-a sinucis | Din 17 decembrie, el era în arest la domiciliu

Unul dintre poliţiştii din Dărmăneşti cercetaţi pentru că ar fi luat mită de la şoferi…

Cârd impresionant de ciute la plimbare

Cârd impresionant de ciute la plimbare

O frumoasă filmare a reușit să facă silvicultorul Cristian Prisăcariu de la Ocolul Silvic Râșca din cadrul Direcției Silvice Suceava care a reușit să suprindă un cârd impresionant de ciute care au ieșit la o plimbare într-un frumos decor de iarnă cu multă zăpadă și brazi. Ciuta este femela cerbului și are habitatul în zone…

Inspectorii antifraudă îi verifică pe cei care obțin venituri pe rețelele de socializare. Controalele ANAF vor continua în 2022

Inspectorii antifraudă îi verifică pe cei care obțin venituri pe rețelele de socializare. Controalele ANAF vor continua în 2022

Inspectorii antifraudă îi verifică pe cei care obțin venituri pe rețelele de socializare. Controalele ANAF vor continua în 2022 ANAF a…

Protest la Guvern, în ziua de Crăciun: Protestatarii s-au adunat în București, în număr mic

Protest la Guvern, în ziua de Crăciun: Protestatarii s-au adunat în București, în număr mic

Protest la Guvern, în ziua de Crăciun: Protestatarii s-au adunat în București, în număr mic Potrivit Antena 3, în…


Pope Francis prays for pandemic’s end, peace dialogues on Christmas

Publicat:
Pope Francis prays for pandemic's end, peace dialogues on Christmas

prayed Saturday for an end to the coronavirus pandemic, using his address to urge health care for all, vaccines for the poor and for dialogue to prevail in resolving the world's conflicts, according to AP News. Amid a record-setting rise in COVID-19 cases in Italy this week, only a few thousand

