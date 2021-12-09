Polish PM tells Germany’s Scholz not to ‘give in’ over Nord Stream 2

Stiri Recomandate

Actualizarea vaccinurilor, alarmă falsă în fața Omicron?

Actualizarea vaccinurilor, alarmă falsă în fața Omicron?

Răspunsul navighează pe un ocean de incertitudine: producătorii de vaccinuri se întrec pentru a-și actualiza vaccinurile anti-Covid împotriva celei mai noi variante, chiar înainte să fie clar dacă este nevoie de o schimbare. Pentru orice eventualitate – și un adaos de profit. Medicii… [citeste mai departe]

Botoşani: Două firme sancţionate de poliţişti pentru că nu au intervenit cu materiale antiderapante pe drumurile din judeţ

Botoşani: Două firme sancţionate de poliţişti pentru că nu au intervenit cu materiale antiderapante pe drumurile din judeţ

Două societăţi comerciale care asigură servicii de deszăpezire pe drumurile judeţene din Botoşani au fost amendate de poliţişti, pentru că nu… [citeste mai departe]

Rafila implică populația, farmaciile și medicii de familie în gestionarea pandemiei

Rafila implică populația, farmaciile și medicii de familie în gestionarea pandemiei

Venirea lui Alexandru Rafila la Ministerul Sănătății produce primele măsuri sanitare coerente bazate pe parteneriat real cu populația și programe ce includ farmaciile și medicii de familie pentru gestionarea pandemiei. Profesorul… [citeste mai departe]

Virolog român din SUA, despre Omicron: „Ne aşteptam să fie mai rău, dar şi aşa poate ucide la fel de multă lume ca Delta”

Virolog român din SUA, despre Omicron: „Ne aşteptam să fie mai rău, dar şi aşa poate ucide la fel de multă lume ca Delta"

Cercetător la cunoscutul institut de virologie The Wistar Institute, în Philadelphia, Costel Atanasiu spune că există indicii că noua tulpină… [citeste mai departe]

Tinerii din România susțin acordarea dreptului de vot de la 16 ani

Tinerii din România susțin acordarea dreptului de vot de la 16 ani

Organizațiile reprezentative ale tinerilor, studenților și elevilor din România susțin acordarea dreptului de vot de la 16 ani. Consiliul Tineretului din România (CTR), Alianța Națională a Organizațiilor... [citeste mai departe]

Decis! Șoferii pot conduce fără a avea asupra lor permisul de conducere

Decis! Șoferii pot conduce fără a avea asupra lor permisul de conducere

Parlamentul a dat undă verde proiectului, conform căruia șoferilor li se permite să se afle la volan fără permise, acestea fiind implementate în format electronic. Or, permisul de conducere electronic va putea fi obținut în aceeași modalitate… [citeste mai departe]

Sindicatele cer taxarea averilor şi susţin introducerea taxei de solidaritate pentru marile companii

Sindicatele cer taxarea averilor şi susţin introducerea taxei de solidaritate pentru marile companii

Sindicaliştii Cartel Alfa anunţă că susţin introducerea taxei de solidaritate de 1% din cifra de afaceri a companiilor mari şi solicită noi discuţii pe tema taxării progresive a veniturilor şi averilor. [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Poate începe șantierul pentru Baza sportivă CNI de la Timișoara. Primăria a scos autorizația de construire

FOTO. Poate începe șantierul pentru Baza sportivă CNI de la Timișoara. Primăria a scos autorizația de construire

Undă verde șantierului Bazei sportive de tip I de lângă stadion, care va fi construită cu bani de la Compania Națională de Investiții. Primăria Timișoara a emis, joi,… [citeste mai departe]

PSD cere modificarea PNRR

PSD cere modificarea PNRR

PSD cere modificarea PNRR, astfel încât banii primiți de la Comisia Europeană să fie distribuiți descentralizat. PSD solicită ca și autoritățile locale din România să fie autorități contractante în cadrul PNRR. Această solicitare este prezentată de un senator PSD de Ilfov, Alfred Laurențiu Mihai. Senatorul a argumentat necesitatea descentralizării… [citeste mai departe]


Polish PM tells Germany’s Scholz not to ‘give in’ over Nord Stream 2

Publicat:
Polish PM tells Germany’s Scholz not to ‘give in’ over Nord Stream 2

Poland’s announced on Thursday that he would call on Germany‘s newly appointed to oppose the start-up of 2, as Warsaw seeks to stop the gas pipeline it says will be used against Europe by Russia, according to Reuters.  Scholz’s predecessor soured relations with many central and eastern […] The post Polish PM tells Germany’s Scholz not to ‘give in’ over 2 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Scholz takes over as German chancellor, ending Merkel era

15:00, 08.12.2021 - German lawmakers elected Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as Germany‘s new chancellor on Wednesday, ending 16 years of conservative rule under Angela Merkel and paving the way for a pro-European government that has promised to boost green investment, according to Reuters.  “Scholz, 63, who over the past…

Italy, France deepen strategic ties as Merkel’s exit tests Europe

17:35, 26.11.2021 - Italy and France signed a treaty on Friday to strengthen bilateral ties and reinforce their coordination within Europe, at a time when EU diplomacy is being tested by the departure of Germany’s Angela Merkel, according to Reuters. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron…

Natural gas prices in Europe soar on pipeline setback

15:11, 17.11.2021 - The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter, according to Reuters. Germany’s energy regulator suspended the process on Tuesday…

German agency suspends certification for Nord Stream 2 pipeline

13:30, 16.11.2021 - The controversial gas pipeline connecting Germany and Russia has been completed but German officials have now blocked its certification process, according to dw.com. “The subsidiary set to operate the German part of Nord Stream 2 does not meet the conditions to be an independent transmissions operator,”…

EU to step up sanctions on Belarus over escalating border crisis

13:50, 15.11.2021 - The European Union will toughen sanctions on Belarus on Monday and may extend them to include airlines and others involved in transporting migrants, the EU’s top diplomat said, as the migrant crisis on the Polish border intensifies, according to Reuters.  Ahead of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting, Germany’s…

Von der Leyen lays out path to unlock Polish recovery funds with conditions

17:15, 28.10.2021 - European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday expressed hope the EU could find a solution with Poland over recovery funds stalled due to a rule-of-law dispute but laid out several conditions the country must meet first, according to Politico. The Commission has withheld approval…

Poland comes under fire over challenge to supremacy of EU law

17:16, 19.10.2021 - Poland‘s prime minister repeatedly came under criticism during a tense debate in the European Parliament on Tuesday, with the EU’s chief executive warning Warsaw that its challenge to the supremacy of the 27-nation bloc’s law would not go unpunished, according to Reuters.  “You’re arguments are not…

EU lays out options to punish Poland’s challenge to bloc law

12:35, 19.10.2021 - The European Commission laid out its options ranging from legal action to withholding funds for a response to a Polish court ruling that questioned the supremacy of EU law, stressing that action must be taken to protect the bloc’s common values, according to Reuters.  “The European Commission is at…


