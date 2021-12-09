Polish PM tells Germany’s Scholz not to ‘give in’ over Nord Stream 2

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- German lawmakers elected Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as Germany‘s new chancellor on Wednesday, ending 16 years of conservative rule under Angela Merkel and paving the way for a pro-European government that has promised to boost green investment, according to Reuters. “Scholz, 63, who over the past…

- Italy and France signed a treaty on Friday to strengthen bilateral ties and reinforce their coordination within Europe, at a time when EU diplomacy is being tested by the departure of Germany’s Angela Merkel, according to Reuters. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron…

- The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter, according to Reuters. Germany’s energy regulator suspended the process on Tuesday…

- The controversial gas pipeline connecting Germany and Russia has been completed but German officials have now blocked its certification process, according to dw.com. “The subsidiary set to operate the German part of Nord Stream 2 does not meet the conditions to be an independent transmissions operator,”…

- The European Union will toughen sanctions on Belarus on Monday and may extend them to include airlines and others involved in transporting migrants, the EU’s top diplomat said, as the migrant crisis on the Polish border intensifies, according to Reuters. Ahead of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting, Germany’s…

- European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday expressed hope the EU could find a solution with Poland over recovery funds stalled due to a rule-of-law dispute but laid out several conditions the country must meet first, according to Politico. The Commission has withheld approval…

- Poland‘s prime minister repeatedly came under criticism during a tense debate in the European Parliament on Tuesday, with the EU’s chief executive warning Warsaw that its challenge to the supremacy of the 27-nation bloc’s law would not go unpunished, according to Reuters. “You’re arguments are not…

- The European Commission laid out its options ranging from legal action to withholding funds for a response to a Polish court ruling that questioned the supremacy of EU law, stressing that action must be taken to protect the bloc’s common values, according to Reuters. “The European Commission is at…