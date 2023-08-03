Poland and Lithuania say they fear provocations from Russia and Belarus at NATO’s eastern flank

Stiri Recomandate

Festivalul „Zi-le de Watra”, ediția a III-a, în Parcul Central Vatra Dornei

În Parcul Central Vatra Dornei va avea loc, în perioada 31 august – 3 septembrie 2023, a treia ediție a Festivalului „Zi-le de Watra", inițiat de Organizația Tinerilor Dorneni (OTD).„Punem la cale surprize și distracție pentru toate vârstele.… [citeste mai departe]

Au fost aprobate specializările de studii universitare Securitate cibernetică și Inteligență Artificială

Guvernul a aprobat joi o hotărâre care actualizează Nomenclatorul domeniilor, al specializărilor și programelor de studii universitare. Printre noile specializări aprobate se numără… [citeste mai departe]

Unii dintre bugetari rămân fără vouchere sau indemnizație de vacanță

Unii dintre bugetarii nu vor mai primi vouchere de vacanță, indemnizație pentru vacanță sau pentru hrană – a anunțat ministrul Finanțelor. Acesta a invocat necesitatea de „asigurare a unui salariu decent pentru profesori”. Este vorba despre bugetarii… [citeste mai departe]

Fonduri pentru refacerea drumurilor din Beijing și Hebei, după ploile torențiale

Ministerele de Finanțe și de Transporturi din China au alocat 30 de milioane yuani (aproximativ 4,2 milioane USD) pentru refacerea drumurilor din Beijing și provincia Hebei, afectate de ploile torențiale din ultima perioadă. În urma taifunului… [citeste mai departe]

Licitatii Constanta: High Construct Project vrea sa realizeze documentatia si pentru reabilitarea cladirii liceului Lucian Blaga din municipiu (DOCUMENTE)

Contractul este estimat la 264.000 lei fara TVA Singurul ofertant, potrivit SEAP este societatea… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă expoziție Ioan Kett Groza: „Vise nevisate”

Expoziția de pictură suprarealistă „Vise nevisate” a maestrului Ioan Kett Groza este deschisă la Galeria Alfa de astăzi, 3 august, urmând să fie vernisată oficial... The post O nouă expoziție Ioan Kett Groza: „Vise nevisate” appeared first on Special Arad · ultimele știri din Arad . [citeste mai departe]

Perchezitie la Trezoreria Constanta! Averea si interesele sefului de serviciu din trezorerie vizat in dosar (DOCUMENTE)

"Din cercetarile efectuate a rezultat ca administratorii a 12 societati comerciale ar fi intocmit in fals documente care atestau, in mod nereal, livrarea unor bunuri… [citeste mai departe]

Rachetele purtătoare Changzheng 4 au ajuns la 100 de lansări reușite

Lansarea cu numărul 100 a rachetelor purtătoare Changzheng 4 (Marșul cel Lung) a avut loc, joi, la Centrul de Lansări Spațiale din China.  În ultimii 35 de ani, rachetele purtătoare Changzheng 4 au plasat pe orbitele prestabilite peste 170 de module. Articolul… [citeste mai departe]

Retroparada verii! Automobilele de epocă vor poposi la Buziaș

Retromobil Timiș organizează o nouă paradă a automobilelor de epocă. Anul acesta, Retroparada verii va avea loc la 25 de kilometri de Lugoj, în Parcul Central din stațiunea Buziaș, unde sâmbătă, 5 august, între orele 10 și 14, vor putea fi admirate câteva zeci de vehicule istorice,… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina, ziua 526. România permite accesul a 30 de nave aflate în porturi ucrainene la Dunăre, după atacul Rusiei la Izmail

Război în Ucraina, ziua 526. Președintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski a declarat miercuri că atacurile Rusiei asupra infrastructurii… [citeste mai departe]


Poland and Lithuania say they fear provocations from Russia and Belarus at NATO’s eastern flank

Publicat:
Polish and Lithuanian leaders held an urgent meeting Thursday in a strategically sensitive area where their NATO nations border Belarus and the Russian territory of Kaliningrad, warning that they are bracing for provocations from Moscow and Minsk in the area, according to AP News. The meeting came two days after two Belarusian helicopters flew briefly […] The post Poland and Lithuania say they fear provocations from Russia and Belarus at NATO’s eastern flank appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

