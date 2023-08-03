Poland and Lithuania say they fear provocations from Russia and Belarus at NATO’s eastern flank Polish and Lithuanian leaders held an urgent meeting Thursday in a strategically sensitive area where their NATO nations border Belarus and the Russian territory of Kaliningrad, warning that they are bracing for provocations from Moscow and Minsk in the area, according to AP News. The meeting came two days after two Belarusian helicopters flew briefly […] The post Poland and Lithuania say they fear provocations from Russia and Belarus at NATO’s eastern flank appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Poland’s government said that two Belarusian helicopters entered Poland’s airspace on Tuesday, an incident that comes amid rising tensions along the NATO member’s border with the Russian ally, according to Bloomberg. Warsaw authorities said would increase Poland’s military presence along the border…

- Romania’s Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday to further boost NATO’s eastern flank by sending over German troops to his country “soon” and “permanently,” according to Politico. “I hope that soon we will have German soldiers permanently on the territory of Romania,”…

- An estimated 500,000 people marched through downtown Warsaw Sunday afternoon in a huge rally against the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, held on the 34th anniversary of the breakthrough election that effectively ended communist rule in Poland, according to Politico. The march was called by Donald…

- The Biden administration is retaliating against Russia’s suspension of the New START nuclear treaty, announcing Thursday it is revoking the visas of Russian nuclear inspectors, denying pending applications for new monitors and cancelling standard clearances for Russian aircraft to enter U.S. airspace,…

- European leaders are meeting Thursday at a summit in Republic of Moldova held on one of the most vulnerable points on the continent’s strategic front line, in a show of diplomatic force designed to pressure Moscow, according to France24. The European Political Community (EPC), which groups 27 EU members…

- Oil was steady after falling more than 3% on Thursday as Russia suggested OPEC+ wasn’t likely to change production levels at its next meeting, and investors tracked talks to avoid a catastrophic US default, according to Bloomberg. West Texas Intermediate traded below $72 a barrel after Thursday’s tumble…

- The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Poland‘s decision to rename the Russian city of Kaliningrad in its official documents was a “hostile act”, as bilateral ties continue to fray over the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. Kaliningrad was known by the German name of Koenigsberg until after World War…

- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang assured his Russian and Indian counterparts of deepening bilateral ties, promising that “coordination and cooperation” will only grow stronger, in a show of solidarity with two of China’s biggest neighbours, according to Reuters. Qin met in India on Thursday with other…