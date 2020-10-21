PM Orban: I took decision to change Bucharest Prefect

Stiri Recomandate

Alte patru comune din BN, sub restricții din cauza creșterii numărului de cazuri de COVID-19

Alte patru comune din BN, sub restricții din cauza creșterii numărului de cazuri de COVID-19

Comitetul Județean pentru Situații de Urgență (CJSU) Bistrița-Năsăud a adoptat o nouă hotărâre prin care impune măsuri suplimentare de limitare a răspândirii infecțiilor cu noul coronavirus în patru comune din… [citeste mai departe]

Performanțe și premiere naționale, la doar 40 de ani

Performanțe și premiere naționale, la doar 40 de ani

A devenit deja un nume cunoscut în medicina românească. Modest, calm și echilibrat, a fost mereu printre primii în școlile pe care le-a urmat, începând cu cea din Slănic-Moldova, locul său de baștină. A realizat în premieră națională o serie de intervenții minim invazive, fiind supraspecializat… [citeste mai departe]

Orban a anunțat demiterea prefectului Capitalei, Gheorghe Cojanu. Traian Berbeceanu, printre posibilii candidați

Orban a anunțat demiterea prefectului Capitalei, Gheorghe Cojanu. Traian Berbeceanu, printre posibilii candidați

Premierul Ludovic Orban a anunțat miercuri dimineață că prefectul municipiului București, Gheorghe Cojanu, va fi schimbat din funcție. Fostul comisar de poliție Traian Berbeceanu… [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban, PROMISIUNE SURPRIZĂ pentru campania electorală de la parlamentare

Ludovic Orban, PROMISIUNE SURPRIZĂ pentru campania electorală de la parlamentare

Premierul Ludovic Orban și echipa de candidați PNL pe București pentru alegerile parlamentare au mers de dimineață să depună lista cu candidați. Orban și-a luat mai multe angajamente pentru campanie.Citește și: Raed Arafat vine cu cifre… [citeste mai departe]

Avocatul Poporului: Au murit bebeluşi. Au fost plimbaţi printre spitale, pe teste COVID care nu se făceau

Avocatul Poporului: Au murit bebeluşi. Au fost plimbaţi printre spitale, pe teste COVID care nu se făceau

"Să nu ne mirăm că se ajunge la Terapie Intensivă pentru că unii au comorbidităţi, şi acelea s-au accentuat în perioada aceasta. Ea a fost şi din păcate va continua acum pentru că din… [citeste mai departe]

Se mai joacă la Munchen? Gnabry a intrat în contact cu mai mulți jucători. Azi, decizia!

Se mai joacă la Munchen? Gnabry a intrat în contact cu mai mulți jucători. Azi, decizia!

Bayern - Atletico e în pericol să nu se mai dispute diseară, după ce Serge Gnabry (25 de ani) s-a infectat cu COVID-19. După test, el a intrat în contact cu coechipierii, la antrenament, fără să știe că a luat virusul.… [citeste mai departe]

Serge Gnabry de la clubul Bayern Munchen a fost testat pozitiv cu noul coronavirus

Serge Gnabry de la clubul Bayern Munchen a fost testat pozitiv cu noul coronavirus

Clubul Bayern Munchen a anunţat, marţi, că atacantul Serge Gnabry a fost testat pozitiv cu noul coronavirus, potrivit news.ro.Potrivit grupării, internaţionalul german de 25 de ani se simte bine şi este izolat la domiciliul său.Citește… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Orban vine în Argeș pentru a fi alături de candidații PNL la depunerea candidaturilor

Premierul Orban vine în Argeș pentru a fi alături de candidații PNL la depunerea candidaturilor

Astăzi, 21 octombrie, în jurul orei 12:00-12:30, candidații PNL Argeș la alegerile parlamentare își vor depune candidaturile la Biroul Electoral Județean. Alături de candidații PNL Argeș pentru Senat și… [citeste mai departe]

DINAMO - U CRAIOVA 0-1. Cifrele oltenilor arată cât de slabă e echipa lui Cosmin Contra

DINAMO - U CRAIOVA 0-1. Cifrele oltenilor arată cât de slabă e echipa lui Cosmin Contra

Craiova a bătut echipa lui Cosmin Contra (44 de ani) deși a jucat prost. Doar cu Sepsi, în prima etapă, liderul a avut un index InStat mai slab, 248, decât în meciul de pe Național Arena, contra ”câinilor” (249). Indexul… [citeste mai departe]

FCSB. Mihai Stoica, atacat de șeful Craiovei: „Gigi i-a dat drumul să emită, dar în două săptămâni nu mai scoate nicio vorbă! Îl pune la punct"

FCSB. Mihai Stoica, atacat de șeful Craiovei: „Gigi i-a dat drumul să emită, dar în două săptămâni nu mai scoate nicio vorbă! Îl pune la punct”

Marcel Popescu, președintele celor de la CS Universitatea Craiova, a vorbit despre rivalul… [citeste mai departe]


PM Orban: I took decision to change Bucharest Prefect

Publicat:
PM Orban: I took decision to change Bucharest Prefect

announced that Bucharest's Prefect, , will be removed from his position on Thursday, mentioning that (former police commissioner) is one of the options considered for this quality, according to AGERPRES.

"I took decision to change Bucharest's Prefect. Thursday we will operate in Government this change," said Orban, at the headquarters of the , where the lists for the parliamentary elections of the (PNL) Bucharest branch were submitted.

 

