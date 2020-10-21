PM Orban: I took decision to change Bucharest Prefect

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that the government's decision to extend the state of alert is on the agenda of the Executive meeting and that in localities where the incidence of 3 COVID-19 cases per one thousand residents is exceeded, wearing a face mask will be mandatory in all…

- Pro Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) have decided to have joint candidates in the parliamentary elections and to form a single party - Pro Romania Social Liberal, the leader of Pro Romania, Victor Ponta announced on Thursday. "It is time to put aside any hesitation and join…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday said in Focsani that the child allowance will be doubled in five steps, as decided by the Government. "The National Liberal Party (PNL) will double the allowance, as decided, in five steps, with the last steps scheduled for July 1 2022. For now, all that we…

- Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, declared on Thursday, in Eforie, that throwing mud at political opponents, on the last hundred meters of the electoral campaign, has become a national sport of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and paid journalists with black…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in southeastern Constanta on Thursday that the Government will ensure the financing of investments and the completion of infrastructure projects to ensure the multimodal interconnection of the seaport with the European transport infrastructure."Whether we…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday said that the PNL (National Liberal Party) government has managed to absorb almost 2.7 billion euros in European funds, since it was installed 10 months ago, compared to 1.1 billion attracted by the previous government within ten months. "We have already taken…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) has taken the decision to start a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the government and Parliament over the Social Democratic Party (PSD) tabling a motion of censure against his cabinet. "We have taken…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the Government will notify the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) in the event that PSD (Social Democratic Party) repeals in Parliament the article in the GEO on budget rectification regarding the increase of the pension point by 14 per cent. "We have made…