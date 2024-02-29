Solidaritatea Sanitara Federation continuing protest schedule

Stiri Recomandate

La Jebel, curăţenia de primăvară are loc imediat după mijlocul lunii martie

La Jebel, curăţenia de primăvară are loc imediat după mijlocul lunii martie

Locuitorii din Jebel sunt anunţaţi din timp când va avea loc curăţenia de primăvară, valabilă petru anul 2024. Aşadar, începând cu data de 18 martie 2024, Primăria comunei Jebel va organiza colectarea resturilor vegetale. Aşadar, cetăţenii… [citeste mai departe]

Ruși atacă „în valuri” la Krînkî, unde ucrainenii apără capul de pod de pe malul stâng al Niprului. Ofensivă rusă respinsă la Orlivka

Ruși atacă „în valuri” la Krînkî, unde ucrainenii apără capul de pod de pe malul stâng al Niprului. Ofensivă rusă respinsă la Orlivka

Trupele ruse atacă „în valuri” satul Krînkî, de pe malul stâng al Niprului, unde ucrainenii au reușit să… [citeste mai departe]

Halterofila care a învins depresia! ”Am plâns cât pentru o viață, dar m-am ridicat”

Halterofila care a învins depresia! ”Am plâns cât pentru o viață, dar m-am ridicat”

Halterofila Loredana Toma așteaptă luna aprilie pentru anunțul oficial al calificării sale la Jocurile Olimpice de la Paris. Sportiva vine după o perioadă extrem de grea, în care a vrut să renunțe la sport și s-a luptat… [citeste mai departe]

Italia galopează pe contrasensul NATO: Bugetul pentru Apărare va fi redus sub 2%

Italia galopează pe contrasensul NATO: Bugetul pentru Apărare va fi redus sub 2%

Bugetul militar al Italiei urmează să fie redus din nou în acest an, îndepărtând şi mai mult ţara de ţinta NATO de 2% din PIB chiar şi la orizontul lui 2028, a indicat miercuri ministrul apărării, Guido Crosetto, în parlamentul de la Roma,… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Alba Iulia amendată de CJPC Alba, pentru starea deplorabilă în care se află Parcul de joacă pentru copii din Piața „Consiliul Europei”

Primăria Alba Iulia amendată de CJPC Alba, pentru starea deplorabilă în care se află Parcul de joacă pentru copii din Piața „Consiliul Europei”

Ca urmare a apariției în presă a unui articol privind neconformitățile sesizate cu privire la… [citeste mai departe]

Cutremur la Digi RCS RDS. Colosul de pe piața de telecomunicații vinde!

Cutremur la Digi RCS RDS. Colosul de pe piața de telecomunicații vinde!

Decizie radicală luat de DIGI! Compania este pe punctul de a ceda un pachet imens de active, în valoare de aproximativ 600 de milioane de euro. AFLĂ AICI CUM O SĂ AFECTEZE ȚARA NOASTRĂ! [citeste mai departe]

Scene din viaţa culturală piteşteană (66)

Scene din viaţa culturală piteşteană (66)

Începând cu 1990, mulți oameni de cultură piteșteni au încercat să creeze punți de legătură cu frații noștri basarabeni (corect: cetățeni ai statului Republica Moldova). S-au creat acele „poduri de flori”, artiștii basarabeni fiind invitați, de diverse instituții, să evolueze, fiind și răsplătiți, mai ales la… [citeste mai departe]

Coaliția caută viitori aleși! Sondaje pe bandă rulantă pentru Capitală

Coaliția caută viitori aleși! Sondaje pe bandă rulantă pentru Capitală

Potrivit surselor Realitatea PLUS, PSD și PNL se pregătesc să măsoare în sondaje patru posibili candidați la Capitală. Candidaturi comune se pregătesc și în sectoarele 1 și 2, iar săptămâna viitoare Coaliția se pregătește să modifice și legea, astfel… [citeste mai departe]

SEXGATE la Red Bull | A venit verdictul în cazul lui Christian Horner

SEXGATE la Red Bull | A venit verdictul în cazul lui Christian Horner

Christian Horner, directorul echipei Red Bull, va fi prezent joi la boxe pentru antrenamentele din Bahrain, după ce a fost exonerat de "comportament inadecvat" față de o colegă. Compania mamă a Red Bull Racing, Red Bull GmbH, a anunțat pe 5 februarie că Horner… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul de la Cogealac, Cati Hristu va candida pentru un nou mandat din partea PSD Constanta!

Primarul de la Cogealac, Cati Hristu va candida pentru un nou mandat din partea PSD Constanta!

Dupa ce isi va incheia acest mandat in calitate de membru PNTCD, la alegerile din data de 9 iunie primarul din Cogealac va candida pentru un nou mandat din partea organizatiei PSD.Hristu spune ca are nevoie de sustinerea… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Solidaritatea Sanitara Federation continuing protest schedule

Publicat:
Solidaritatea Sanitara Federation continuing protest schedule

The Solidaritatea Sanitara Federation is continuing its schedule of protests, Solidaritatea Sanitara Federation vice president told AGERPRES on Thursday, explaining that one of the reasons is that the Government did not invite the union representatives to talks. According to Predica, on Thursday, between 12,00 and 12,30, the members of the healthworkers' federation will picket hospitals in the country.

Referring to the draft emergency ordinance that provides for an increase in the salaries of healthcare staff, which was read in first reading at Wednesday's meeting of…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM Ciolacu, working visit to Italian Republic, participation in joint meeting of governments, reception in audience by Pope Francis

15:10, 13.02.2024 - Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu will pay a working visit to Rome on Wednesday and Thursday, where he will take part in the third joint meeting of the Romanian and Italian governments, organised 13 years after the previous intergovernmental summit, and will hold talks with Italian prime minister Georgia…

Measures relating to Health claims, phased according to urgency and resources at our disposal (PM Ciolacu)

21:15, 17.01.2024 - Measures relating to Health claims, phased according to urgency and resources at our disposal (PM Ciolacu)The measures that will be taken into account regarding the claims from the health system must be phased according to the urgency and the available resources, said Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu,…

Code Orange flooding on rivers in Satu Mare and Maramures counties until Thursday midnight

13:25, 03.01.2024 - The National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) issued on Wednesday a Code Orange flooding warning on rivers in Satu Mare and Maramures counties, valid until Thursday midnight, Agerpres reports.According to the forecast, between January 3, 22:00 and January 4, 00:00, the Code Orange…

State aid of almost 350 million RON for Energy Complex Valea Jiului

19:21, 28.12.2023 - The Energy Complex Valea Jiului SA company will receive state aid in the amount of 349.954 million RON for the period from December 2023 to June 30, 2024, as the Government passed a relevant emergency ordinance in its Thursday's meeting.According to a press release from the Ministry of Energy, the…

Over 9,400 Ukrainians enter Romania on Wednesday

09:50, 28.12.2023 - More than 9,400 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Wednesday, and in total about 197,100 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and about 47,100 means of transport carried out the control formalities at the border points, according to a press release sent from the General Inspectorate of the Border…

21 Decembrie 1989 Association, recognized as a public utility association

15:25, 21.12.2023 - The 21 Decembrie 1989 Association was recognized as a public utility association, Mihai Constantin, Government spokesperson, declared on Thursday."We are on the 21st of December and I think it is auspicious, through a government decision adopted today, 21 Decembrie 1989 Association was recognized…

Gross government debt according to EU methodology to be kept below 52.5pct of GDP over 2024 - 2027

17:35, 13.12.2023 - Gross government debt according to EU methodology to be kept below 52.5pct of GDP over 2024 - 2027The gross government debt according to the EU methodology will be maintained, in the period 2024 - 2027, at a level that will not exceed 52.5% of the GDP, according to the Report on the macroeconomic…

PM Ciolacu discusses opportunities Romania offers with Google representatives

08:56, 06.12.2023 - Large companies in the area of information technology, which want to expand their business in Eastern Europe, will find excellent opportunities in Romania, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said at the meeting he had on Tuesday with representatives of Google, during his working visit to the United States.According…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: