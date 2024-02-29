Solidaritatea Sanitara Federation continuing protest schedule The Solidaritatea Sanitara Federation is continuing its schedule of protests, Solidaritatea Sanitara Federation vice president Gabriel Predica told AGERPRES on Thursday, explaining that one of the reasons is that the Government did not invite the union representatives to talks. According to Predica, on Thursday, between 12,00 and 12,30, the members of the healthworkers' federation will picket hospitals in the country.



Referring to the draft emergency ordinance that provides for an increase in the salaries of healthcare staff, which was read in first reading at Wednesday's meeting of… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu will pay a working visit to Rome on Wednesday and Thursday, where he will take part in the third joint meeting of the Romanian and Italian governments, organised 13 years after the previous intergovernmental summit, and will hold talks with Italian prime minister Georgia…

- Measures relating to Health claims, phased according to urgency and resources at our disposal (PM Ciolacu)The measures that will be taken into account regarding the claims from the health system must be phased according to the urgency and the available resources, said Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu,…

- The National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) issued on Wednesday a Code Orange flooding warning on rivers in Satu Mare and Maramures counties, valid until Thursday midnight, Agerpres reports.According to the forecast, between January 3, 22:00 and January 4, 00:00, the Code Orange…

- The Energy Complex Valea Jiului SA company will receive state aid in the amount of 349.954 million RON for the period from December 2023 to June 30, 2024, as the Government passed a relevant emergency ordinance in its Thursday's meeting.According to a press release from the Ministry of Energy, the…

- More than 9,400 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Wednesday, and in total about 197,100 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and about 47,100 means of transport carried out the control formalities at the border points, according to a press release sent from the General Inspectorate of the Border…

- The 21 Decembrie 1989 Association was recognized as a public utility association, Mihai Constantin, Government spokesperson, declared on Thursday."We are on the 21st of December and I think it is auspicious, through a government decision adopted today, 21 Decembrie 1989 Association was recognized…

- Gross government debt according to EU methodology to be kept below 52.5pct of GDP over 2024 - 2027The gross government debt according to the EU methodology will be maintained, in the period 2024 - 2027, at a level that will not exceed 52.5% of the GDP, according to the Report on the macroeconomic…

- Large companies in the area of information technology, which want to expand their business in Eastern Europe, will find excellent opportunities in Romania, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said at the meeting he had on Tuesday with representatives of Google, during his working visit to the United States.According…