PM Ciuca to pay working visit to Sweden on Friday, meetings with his Swedish counterpart, President of Parliament

De ce să folosești izolație fonică pentru pardoseala ta?

De ce să folosești izolație fonică pentru pardoseala ta?

Izolarea fonică a pardoselii este un aspect important pentru proprietarii de case și proprietarii de clădiri care doresc să reducă transmiterea zgomotului dintre etaje. Indiferent că locuiești la apartament sau la casă, zgomotul excesiv poate fi perturbator și enervant, în special… [citeste mai departe]

Investiție de peste 27 de milioane de lei, în modernizarea a 23 de străzi din Cugir. Termenul de finalizare al lucrărilor, finalul anului 2023

Investiție de peste 27 de milioane de lei, în modernizarea a 23 de străzi din Cugir. Termenul de finalizare al lucrărilor, finalul anului 2023

23 de străzi, majoritatea din cartierul Cindeni, vor fi modernizate până la sfârșitul anului 2023 în baza unui… [citeste mai departe]

4 lucruri pentru care merită să economisești

4 lucruri pentru care merită să economisești

Gestionarea eficientă a veniturilor te poate ajuta să îți îndeplinești anumite obiective care necesită un buget generos. De aceea, este important să economisești, indiferent de nivelul veniturilor tale lunare.Descoperă 4 lucruri pentru care merită să economisești și cum poți face asta!1. Achiziția unei proprietățiA… [citeste mai departe]

Salariile, la vedere și fără diferențe mai mari de 5% între femei și bărbați

Salariile, la vedere și fără diferențe mai mari de 5% între femei și bărbați

​​Parlamentul European a votat joi o directivă potrivit căreia salariile nu vor mai fi secrete, iar angajatorii trebuie să ia măsuri la diferențe mai mari de 5% între bărbați și femei. Noua legislație va cere companiilor din Uniune… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Trei studenți ai Universității din Alba Iulia, premiați la Concursul Național de Procese Simulate de la Oradea

FOTO: Trei studenți ai Universității din Alba Iulia, premiați la Concursul Național de Procese Simulate de la Oradea

FOTO: Trei studenți ai Universității din Alba Iulia, premiați la Concursul Național de Procese Simulate de la Oradea Trei studenți ai Universității „1 Decembrie… [citeste mai departe]

În vizită la Forumul Democrat al Germanilor din România filiala Sălaj

În vizită la Forumul Democrat al Germanilor din România filiala Sălaj

Managerul A.D.I. Țara Silvaniei Daniel Stejeran, impreuna cu Heiner Grober și Jonathan Schertzer, au vizitat marti 28.03.2023 Forumul Democrat al Germanilor din Romania, filiala Salaj pentru a stabili legaturi in domeniul turistic. Conducerea forumului a… [citeste mai departe]

Ceaiul care reduce colesterolul și poate înlocui cafeaua. E numai bun pentru slăbit sănătos!

Ceaiul care reduce colesterolul și poate înlocui cafeaua. E numai bun pentru slăbit sănătos!

Remediile naturale pot să aibă efecte surprinzătoare pentru organism, dar și să ne ajute să ajungem la silueta pe care ne-o dorim, slăbind sănătos. Ceaiul de păpădie este unul dintre acestea. [citeste mai departe]

Furtuna Mathis loveşte Europa, aduce fenomene meteo periculoase. Ce se va întâmpla în România

Furtuna Mathis loveşte Europa, aduce fenomene meteo periculoase. Ce se va întâmpla în România

Meteorologii anunță că furtuna Mathis loveşte Europa. Începând de vineri, 31 martie, statele europene vor tranzita o scurtă perioadă de instabilitate atmosferică. În unele regiuni, temperaturile vor scădea… [citeste mai departe]

Cadavru descoperit în zona Gai

Cadavru descoperit în zona Gai

În urmă cu puțin timp, un echipaj al ISU a fost chemat în sprijinul unui echipaj de la Poliție pentru recuperarea unui cadavru. Acesta a... The post Cadavru descoperit în zona Gai appeared first on Special Arad · ultimele știri din Arad . [citeste mai departe]

Beneficiile inteligenței artificiale pentru securitatea cibernetică: Protejarea întreprinderilor împotriva amenințărilor cibernetice

Beneficiile inteligenței artificiale pentru securitatea cibernetică: Protejarea întreprinderilor împotriva amenințărilor cibernetice

In era digitala de astazi, securitatea cibernetica este mai importanta ca niciodata. Atacurile cibernetice devin din ce in ce… [citeste mai departe]


PM Ciuca to pay working visit to Sweden on Friday, meetings with his Swedish counterpart, President of Parliament

Publicat:
PM Ciuca to pay working visit to Sweden on Friday, meetings with his Swedish counterpart, President of Parliament

Prime minister will be on a working visit to Stockholm on Friday, during which he will have meetings with the Swedish prime minister, , and with the president of the Parliament of the Kingdom of Sweden, .

In the first part of the visit, the head of the will be received by the prime minister of the government of the Kingdom of Sweden, with whom he will have a face-to-face meeting, followed by a working lunch, offered by the Swedish prime minister.

Prime minister Ciuca, working visit to Sweden, on Friday

16:16, 29.03.2023 - Prime minister Ciuca, on Friday, will be on a working visit to Sweden."At the end of this week, on Friday, together with a government team, we will make a working visit to Sweden, which currently holds the presidency of the European Union. There are very good political and diplomatic relations between…

Officials Ciolacu and Grosu attend unveiling of Alexandru Marghiloman and Ion Inculet busts in Ialoveni

16:35, 27.03.2023 - Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu and President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova Igor Grosu participated, on Monday, in the unveiling ceremony of the busts of historical personalities Alexandru Marghiloman and Ion Inculet in the Sfatul Tarii Park in the municipality of Ialoveni,…

Premier Ciuca, Thursday in Moldova to meet president Sandu, counterpart Recean and Parliament head Grosu

13:06, 22.03.2023 - Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca announced that on Thursday he will make an official visit to the Republic of Moldova, together with a governmental team, where he will have meetings with president Maia Sandu, prime minister Dorin Recean and the head of the Chisinau Parliament, Igor Grosu."It is a visit…

CNA chairman will come to Parliament for a discussion on the media situation (USR)

19:05, 17.03.2023 - Save Romania Union (USR) announced that the president of the National Audiovisual Council (CNA), Monica Gubernat, will come to the Culture Committee of the Chamber of Deputies on March 28, for a discussion about the media situation in Romania and the role of CNA.According to a press release sent…

Ciuca: In a country with a seismic risk, accountability for resistance structure over time must be regulated

15:26, 01.03.2023 - Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca declared, on Wednesday, that Romania is a country with seismic risk and a procedure will have to be implemented soon by which companies can be certified in specialized areas in construction and to regulate the part of responsibility towards the structure of resistance…

President Iohannis to pay two-day official visit to Republic of Azerbaijan

12:55, 01.02.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis will pay a two-day official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, in Baku, on Thursday and Friday, at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev, on which occasion he will hold political consultations with his Azerbaijani counterpart on the development of bilateral cooperation…

Rusia agita spiritele: Arderea Coranului la Stockholm ar fi fost finantata de un jurnalist avand legaturi cu Kremlinul

09:55, 28.01.2023 - Incidentul din weekendul trecut, cand un exemplar al Coranului a fost ars la Stockholm in apropierea Ambasadei Turciei, ceea ce a provocat o reactie vehementa a Ankarei care ameninta candidatura Suediei la NATO, a fost finantat de un jurnalist de extrema dreapta care are legaturi cu presa sustinuta…

KazMunayGas Management Board Chairman pays visit to Petromidia industrial platform

15:41, 27.01.2023 - The Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas (KMG), Magzum Myrzagaliyev, has paid on Friday an official visit to the Petromidia refinery and the site of the cogeneration plant located near the production unit in Navodari, the most important development project currently carried out by KMG…


