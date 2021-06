Romanian Prime Minister, Florin Cițu said Romania‘s economy will grow by close to 7% in 2021 on the back of government policies that are stimulating investment, according to seenews.com “The numbers look good, we have upward investment dynamics, which means that in Romania employers, entrepreneurs and companies are optimistic about the economy and are creating […] The post PM Cițu: Romania’s economy to grow by almost 7% in 2021 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .