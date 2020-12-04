ParliamentaryElection2020/ Friday - last day of election campaign

ParliamentaryElection2020/ Friday - last day of election campaignPublicat:
Friday is the last day of the electoral campaign for the parliamentary elections, according to AGERPRES.
The electoral campaign for the parliamentary elections began on November 6 and officially ends on Saturday at 7:00 hrs.
As in the local elections, the electoral campaign for the parliamentary elections took place under strict conditions, imposed by the state of alert on the Romanian territory, declared in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.
On November 12, the National Committee for Emergency Situations established, by the decision adopted on the 30-day extension
