ParliamentaryElection2020/ Friday - last day of election campaign

Parlamentare 2020. Votul în diaspora începe azi. Harta interactivă a secțiilor de votare din diaspora

Votarea în străinătate începe astăzi, prima secţie care se va deschide fiind cea din Auckland, Noua Zeelandă, la ora 20.00, ora României. Ministerul Afacerilor Externe (MAE) organizează 748… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Două persoane rănite într-un accident rutier pe DN 1, în zona localității Oiejdea. Trafic ÎNGREUNANT

Vineri  dimineață, în jurul orei, 8.30, traficul rutier este îngreunat pe DN1, în zona localității Oiejdea din cauza unui accident rutier.  Potrivit IJP Alba, în accidentul rutier… [citeste mai departe]

SUA înregistrează un nou record negativ: a raportat 2.907 decese din cauza COVID-19

SUA au înregistrat joi 2.907 decese şi 210.962 de contagieri cu COVID-19, două noi recorduri de la începerea pandemiei, potrivit unui bilanţ independent al Universităţii Johns Hopkins, relatează EFE. Deşi recordul anterior de cazuri… [citeste mai departe]

Ce este şi cum se prepară malasolca, reţeta cu peşte a lipovenilor. I-a marcat copilăria lui Ivan Patzaichin

Postul Crăciunului este al doilea mare post din an, cu o lungime de 40 de zile, de aceea este o provocare chiar şi pentru mai „antrenaţi“. Faptul că are dezlegări la peşte în… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop vineri, 4 decembrie. Scorpionii trebuie să ceară ajutor divin

Horoscop vineri, 4 decembrie. Scorpionii trebuie să ceară ajutor divin, iar Racii se ceartă cu partenerii. Luna decembrie a anului 2020 aduce multe schimbări pe plan astral pentru acești nativi. Ce le rezervă astrele tuturor celor 12 zodii. Pentru cei care… [citeste mai departe]

Achiziții de măști sanitare cu dedicație și în Elveția: Doi antreprenori de 22 de ani au primit de la guvernul federal 20.000.000 de euro, apoi și-au cumpărat mașini de lux

Riccardo D. și Sascha L., patronii firmei… [citeste mai departe]

Ajutor pentru Constanța: donaţie de 200.000 de măşti şi 4.000 de teste pentru COVID-19 din partea unui oraş din Taiwan

Municipiul Constanța va primi o donație de 200.000 de măști de protecție și 4.000 de teste rapide pentru coronavirus din partea unui oraș din Taiwan și… [citeste mai departe]

Un avion a aterizat pe o autostradă din Minnesota. A lovit o mașină

Un avion de mici dimensiuni a aterizat pe o autostradă din Minnesota miercuri seară, lovind un vehicul, dar evitând să provoace alte victime, au spus oficialii. Patrula de stat din Minnesota a declarat că avionul monomotor Bellanca Viking a făcut o „aterizare… [citeste mai departe]

A folosit zeama de castraveți murați și s-a vindecat. Cum a fost posibil

Un bărbat cu probleme digestive a folosit zeamă de castraveţi muraţi şi s-a vindecat. Specialiştii în produse naturiste dezvăluie cum a fost posibil acest lucru. De ce este bine să consumi zeamă de castraveţi muraţi Iarna, cămara gospodinelor adevărate… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 4 decembrie: Berbecii vor avea parte de surprize plăcute

BERBECAstăzi veți avea parte de câteva surprize plăcute. În plan sentimental totul vă merge foarte bine. Astrele vă îndeamnă să aveți mai multă încredere în forțele proprii.TAUR Nu aveți motive să vă simțiți altfel decât optimist. [citeste mai departe]


ParliamentaryElection2020/ Friday - last day of election campaign

Publicat:
Friday is the last day of the electoral campaign for the parliamentary elections, according to AGERPRES.

The electoral campaign for the parliamentary elections began 6 and officially ends on Saturday at 7:00 hrs.

As in the local elections, the electoral campaign for the parliamentary elections took place under strict conditions, imposed by the state of alert on the Romanian territory, declared in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

On November 12, the for established, by the decision adopted on the 30-day extension…

