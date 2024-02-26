Only 10% of parents of Ukrainian refugee children in Romania can cover all basic needs (analysis)

Stiri Recomandate

Angajații Poștei Române, membri de sindicat, protestează la Ministerul Digitalizării

Angajații Poștei Române, membri de sindicat, protestează la Ministerul Digitalizării

Sindicatul Lucrătorilor Poştali din România (SLPR), afiliat la Blocul Naţional Sindical (BNS), organizează, începând de luni, acţiuni de protest în faţa sediului Ministerului Cercetării Inovării şi Digitalizării, transmite… [citeste mai departe]

CIS Gaz deschide sucursală în Egipt și livrează primele echipamente fabricate în România, în cadrul proiectului Hayah Karima, derulat de către guvernul egiptean

CIS Gaz deschide sucursală în Egipt și livrează primele echipamente fabricate în România, în cadrul proiectului Hayah Karima, derulat de către guvernul egiptean

CIS Gaz, companie românească cu peste 30 de ani de activitate în… [citeste mai departe]

Autoritatea Vamală: Încălţăminte contrafăcută în valoare de 2.000.000 lei, descoperită de inspectorii vamali într-un camion care se deplasa din Polonia către Ucraina

Autoritatea Vamală: Încălţăminte contrafăcută în valoare de 2.000.000 lei, descoperită de inspectorii vamali într-un camion care se deplasa din Polonia către Ucraina

”În data de 22 februarie 2024 la Biroul Vamal de… [citeste mai departe]

Decizie de ultim moment a CJUE. Ce se întâmplă cu buletinul românilor dacă aceștia au domiciliul în străinătate

Decizie de ultim moment a CJUE. Ce se întâmplă cu buletinul românilor dacă aceștia au domiciliul în străinătate

În decizie se arată că refuzul unui stat membru de a elibera unuia dintre cetățenii săi o carte de identitate cu valoare de document de călătorie pentru singurul… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de urși au fost înregistrați în pădurile Sălajului

Zeci de urși au fost înregistrați în pădurile Sălajului

Agenția Județeană pentru Protecția Mediului Sălaj se numără printre primele instituții din județ care și-au publicat raportul de activitate aferent anului 2023. Conform informațiilor publicate, APM Sălaj a identificat anul trecut pe teritoriul județului nostru 23 de exemplare de… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Ședința Primăriei, de astăzi și cu prezență fizică. Ceban: Va fi și presa pentru a pune întrebări

(video) Ședința Primăriei, de astăzi și cu prezență fizică. Ceban: Va fi și presa pentru a pune întrebări

Primarul general, Ion Ceban, a convocat pentru astăzi, ședința operativă a serviciilor municipale. Pe ordinea de zi au fost 3 subiecte. Edilul a anunțat că ședințele Primăriei… [citeste mai departe]

Marius Voineag: Avem un spor în soluționarea dosarelor, 2259 anul trecut, față de 2087 în anul 2022 -A crescut și numărul inculpaților trimiși în stare de arest

Marius Voineag: Avem un spor în soluționarea dosarelor, 2259 anul trecut, față de 2087 în anul 2022 -A crescut și numărul inculpaților trimiși în stare de arest

Procurorul șef al DNA, Marius Voineag, anunță că în anul 2023… [citeste mai departe]

Florian Coldea, surprins din nou în avion, tot spre o destinație de lux. Unde s-a dus șeful spionilor. Anca Alexandrescu: Lumea e mică... ghinion

Florian Coldea, surprins din nou în avion, tot spre o destinație de lux. Unde s-a dus șeful spionilor. Anca Alexandrescu: Lumea e mică... ghinion

"Domnul Coldea cu putin timp in urma in avionul de Nisa… Tocmai ce dezvaluia jurnalistul Liviu Alexa saptamana… [citeste mai departe]

România este campioană! La… inflație!

România este campioană! La… inflație!

La finele lunii ianuarie 2024, România înregistra o inflație de 7,3% în condițiile în care inflația medie din U.E. era la 3,1%. Pe locul 2 se situa Estonia, cu o rată a inflației de 5%, deci suntem cu 46% peste locul 2! De unde provine această inflație? De la noile taxe și impozite care au […] Articolul România este… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectul de hotarare, pe masa consilierilor locali: Harta strategica de zgomot pentru municipiul Constanta va fi actualizata (DOCUMENT)

Proiectul de hotarare, pe masa consilierilor locali: Harta strategica de zgomot pentru municipiul Constanta va fi actualizata (DOCUMENT)

Pe ordinea de zi a sedintei CLM Constanta se afla si Proiectul de hotarare nr. 76 2024 privind aprobarea "Actualizarii hartii strategice… [citeste mai departe]


Only 10% of parents of Ukrainian refugee children in Romania can cover all basic needs (analysis)

Publicat:
Only 10% of parents of Ukrainian refugee children in Romania can cover all basic needs (analysis)

Only 10% of parents of Ukrainian refugee children in Romania can cover all their basic needs, 26% most of their needs, 60% partially/some needs, 4% no needs at all, according to an analysis by Save the Children conducted in February.

Of the needs they cannot cover, the most common (74%) are related to paying the rent and utilities, 54% are related to doctor visits and buying medicines, 43% are related to clothing and footwear, 39% are related to household items, 32% are related to food, the source said.

93% of respondents live in rented flats or houses, 2.86% in accommodation provided…

