Only 10% of parents of Ukrainian refugee children in Romania can cover all basic needs (analysis) Only 10% of parents of Ukrainian refugee children in Romania can cover all their basic needs, 26% most of their needs, 60% partially/some needs, 4% no needs at all, according to an analysis by Save the Children conducted in February. Of the needs they cannot cover, the most common (74%) are related to paying the rent and utilities, 54% are related to doctor visits and buying medicines, 43% are related to clothing and footwear, 39% are related to household items, 32% are related to food, the source said. 93% of respondents live in rented flats or houses, 2.86% in accommodation provided…

