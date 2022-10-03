OMV Petrom teams up to build four solar energy parks in Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Avans fulgerător al forțelor ucrainene într-unul dintre teritoriile recent anexate. Trupele lui Putin, împinse înapoi 40 de km într-o singură zi

Până în prezent, amploarea avansului ucrainean nu a fost confirmată, Kievul păstrând tăcerea cu privire…

Învâtământ online în această iarnă? Universitatea din Alba Iulia introduce o lună de cursuri online în decembrie, pentru a reduce consumului de curent electric și gaze naturale

Universitatea din Alba Iulia…

Români umiliți pe aeroportul din Olanda: 6 zboruri către țară, ANULATE în doar 24 de ore

Zeci de ore pe scaun și zbor după zbor anulat. Așa au petrecut ultimele două zile sute de români de pe aeroportul din Eindhoven, Olanda. Oamenii se plâng că nu mai rezistă să aștepte alt zbor și spun că prețurile…

Un tânăr de 23 de ani reținut pentru furt calificat prin efracție

Tânăr bănuit de comiterea unei infracţiuni de furt calificat, identificat în urma cercetărilor desfăşurate de către poliţiştii brădeni La data de 30 septembrie 2022, în jurul orei 08:00, Poliţia Municipiului Brad a sesizată de către angajata unui magazin din municipiul…

Peste 50 de producători se vor întâlni la Zilele Recoltei, eveniment organizat de USV

Peste 50 producători de legume, fructe, preparate alimentare tradiţionale şi crame celebre se vor reuni cu cele mai bune produse, la "Zilele Recoltei", un eveniment organizat pe 8 şi 9 octombrie de Universitatea de Ştiinţele…

DECIZII CRUCIALE pentru traiul românilor: Iohannis și Ciucă, față în față la un eveniment important

Președintele Klaus Iohannis participă, de la ora 10:00, la deschiderea noului an universitar 2022-2023. Cu acest prilej, șeful statului va susțină o alocuțiune.Deschiderea noului an universitar…

5 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 3 octombrie 2022, în județul Alba. Bilanțul urcă la 59.179 persoane infectate și 1.309 decese

Astăzi, 3 octombrie 2022, în județul Alba au fost raportate 5 noi cazuri de COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate…

Propunerea PNL pentru ministrul Educației. Cine este Ligia Deca, consilier prezidențial încă din primul mandat al lui Iohannis

În locul lui Sorin Cîmpeanu, ar urma să fie propusă, luni, Ligia Deca, actual consilier prezidențial în Departamentul Educație și Cercetare.

Românii au amanetat cel mai mult bijuterii de aur şi produse electronice, în primul semestru al anului

Bijuteriile din aur şi electronicele se menţin în topul celor mai amanetate produse de către români, iar în privinţa creditelor tip amanet valoarea medie a tichetului de împrumut a fost de 1.000…


OMV Petrom teams up to build four solar energy parks in Romania

Publicat:
OMV Petrom teams up to build four solar energy parks in Romania

Romanian oil and gas firm OMV Petrom said on Monday it will team up with state-owned lignite power producer CE Oltenia to build four photovoltaic parks that should provide electricity to the national power grid from 2024, according to Reuters.  The plan will cost around 400 million euros ($391.76 million), mostly from funds

Romania’s gas storage facilities more than 80% full for winter

11:46, 03.10.2022 - Romanian natural gas storage facilities have been filled above a targeted 80% capacity and could reach 90% by Nov. 1, deputy Energy Minister Dan Dragan said on Monday, according to Reuters. Unlike other countries in the region, Romania relies less on Russian gas. It produces about 90% of its required…

Romanian education minister resigns after plagiarism accusations

10:41, 30.09.2022 - Romanian education minister Sorin Cimpeanu resigned under public pressure late on Thursday after allegations he plagiarised a university course he had taught,  according to Reuters.  He has denied the allegations and said he took over the course with the consent of its other authors. Plagiarism is widespread…

EU crisis response meeting to discuss developments in Russia

11:45, 26.09.2022 - Ambassadors of European Union member states have been invited to a meeting of the bloc’s crisis response working group on Monday to discuss concerns about an escalation of the war in Ukraine, an EU official and an EU diplomat said, according to Reuters.  The talks will also touch upon the ongoing referendums…

EU lays out energy crisis plan, says solidarity with Ukraine unshakeable

11:41, 14.09.2022 - The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…

EU countries seek solutions to soaring energy prices due to Ukraine crisis

12:40, 09.09.2022 - European Union energy ministers met on Friday to seek agreement on ways to shield citizens from sky-high energy prices and prevent power utilities from collapsing as Russia has gradually turned off gas supplies to Europe in the standoff over Ukraine, according to France24. EU diplomats say member states…

Iran will respond to EU’s nuclear text by midnight on Monday, says foreign minister

13:30, 15.08.2022 - Iran will respond to the European Union‘s “final” text by midnight on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said, calling on the United States to show flexibility to resolve three remaining issues to save a 2015 nuclear pact, according to Reuters. “We do not want to reach a deal that…

Bavarian Nordic monkeypox vaccine wins EU approval

11:30, 25.07.2022 - Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic said on Monday the European Commission had given permission for its Imvanex vaccine to be marketed as protection against monkeypox, as recommended last week by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), according to Reuters. The approval comes just one day after…


