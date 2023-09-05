Oil jumps as Saudi Arabia and Russia extend supply cuts to end-2023

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Leaders of the BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – converged on Johannesburg on Tuesday for a summit where they will weigh expanding the bloc as some members push to forge it into a counterweight to the West, according to Reuters. Heightened global tensions provoked by the…

- Oil prices rose on Monday as global supply is tightening with lower exports from Saudi Arabia and Russia, offsetting nagging concerns about global demand growth amid high-interest rates, according to Reuters. Brent crude climbed 75 cents to $85.55 a barrel by 0301 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate…

- Poland‘s biggest military parade since the Cold War takes place in Warsaw on Tuesday as the NATO-member country flexes its military muscle in what the government hopes will be both a message to Moscow and to voters ahead of elections in October, according to Reuters. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has…

- Romania‘s navy said it deployed a ship and a helicopter on Monday to scout for stray mines on the country’s Black Sea coast, after a pier in the seaside resort of Costinesti was lighly damaged in an explosion, according to Reuters. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and mines have since then been laid in…

- Oil prices eased on Wednesday as concerns over slow demand from top crude importer China grew after bearish trade and inflation data, eclipsing fears over tighter supply arising from output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.2%, to $85.96 a…

- Polish pipeline operator PERN said on Tuesday that it had restored the Druzhba oil pipeline to full functionality as expected, after a leak had been discovered, according to Reuters. PERN halted pumping through a section of the pipeline, which connects Russia to Europe, after detecting a leak in central…

- Polish pipeline operator PERN said it had halted pumping through a section of the Druzhba pipeline, which connects Russia to Europe, after detecting a leak in central Poland on Saturday, but it expects flows to resume on Tuesday, according to Reuters. PERN said there was no indication a third party…

- Oil prices dipped in Asian trade on Monday as investors tread cautiously ahead of fresh economic data from top consumers the United States and China this week, though expected crude supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia limited losses, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures fell 55 cents, or…