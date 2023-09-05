Oil jumps as Saudi Arabia and Russia extend supply cuts to end-2023Publicat:
Oil prices jumped about 2% on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced a fresh extension to their voluntary supply cuts, stretching a combined 1.3 million barrel per day (bpd) reduction for another three months through December, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures for November were up $1.44, or about 1.6%, to $90.44 a barrel […] The post Oil jumps as Saudi Arabia and Russia extend supply cuts to end-2023 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
