Laurenţiu Reghecampf, CS Universitatea Craiova: E o situaţie dificilă. Sunt foarte mulţi români care trăiesc în Ucraina, sper să se rezolve cât mai repede

Momentul în care o rachetă rusească loveşte aeroportul din Ivano Frankivsk, aflat la 150 de kilometri de granița cu România

Haosul din Ucraina, în imagini. Ce a urmat bombardamentelor ruse

Majorări salariale de tot Câciu pentru învățământ

UMF Cluj a inaugurat căminul VII. Rectorul UMF, Anca Buzoianu: Acest cămin este identic cu unul din Anglia, de la facultate - VIDEO

Tentativa de frauda: Razboiul dintre Rusia si Ucraina, exploatat de hackeri

The Sun: Imagini de groază cu oameni plini de sânge, după ce Rusia a bombardat locuinţe ale civililor

Pe cine a sunat Vladimir Putin chiar înainte de invadarea Ucrainei. Singura persoană străină cu care a vorbit

Daniel Onoriu va fi mutat la o clinică privată. Pilotul de raliuri începe recuperarea: „Este un pacient cu 55 de zile de comă indusă”

NATO puts warplanes on alert, to increase troop presence on eastern flank

Publicat:
NATO puts warplanes on alert, to increase troop presence on eastern flank

NATO said on Thursday it would take new deterrence and defence steps after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, which would include putting over 100 warplanes on high alert and further increase the presence of troops on its eastern flank, according to Reuters.  NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said there would be a virtual emergency summit […] The post NATO puts warplanes on alert, to increase troop presence on eastern flank appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Oil rises above $105 after Russia attacks Ukraine

13:55, 24.02.2022 - Oil prices increased on Thursday, with Brent rising above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014, after Russia’s attack on Ukraine exacerbated concerns about disruptions to global energy supply, according to Reuters.  Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea in the biggest…

Russia says it returns some troops to base in areas near Ukraine

15:16, 15.02.2022 - Some troops in Russia‘s military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to their bases after completing drills, Russia’s defence ministry said on Tuesday, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West, according to Reuters.  A ministry spokesman said in a video published online…

NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat

11:20, 15.02.2022 - NATO defence ministers are expected this week to set in motion a plan that could establish four multinational battlegroups in southeastern Europe in response to Russia’s military build-up in Ukraine, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. Allied ministers meeting on Wednesday and Thursday will…

U.S. to send troops to east Europe as Russia crisis escalates

18:00, 02.02.2022 - President Joe Biden has approved the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to eastern Europe in the coming days amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine in what the Pentagon said on Wednesday was a signal of U.S. readiness to defend NATO allies, according to Reuters. The deployments are above and…

NATO concerned over Europe’s energy security amid standoff with Russia

12:30, 31.01.2022 - Europe needs to diversify its energy supplies, the head of NATO said on Sunday, as Britain warned it was “highly likely” that Russia, the continent’s biggest natural gas supplier, was looking to invade Ukraine, according to Reuters.  “We are concerned about the energy situation in Europe because it…

‘Serious’ talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy

10:46, 31.12.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged warnings over Ukraine but conveyed some optimism that diplomatic talks in January could ease spiralling tensions, according to Reuters. In a 50-minute call, their second conversation this month, Biden said he needed…

Russia tells NATO to leave eastern Europe, stay out of former USSR

16:30, 17.12.2021 - Russia said on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that the NATO military alliance would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, part of a wish list of ambitious security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the West, according to Reuters. The demands form a package that…

Von der Leyen: EU is ready to take “unprecedented measures” against Russia

14:35, 15.12.2021 - The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that the European Union is ready to scale up its sanctions and take “unprecedented measures” against Russia if it shows further aggression towards Ukraine, according to Reuters.  Von der Leyen, speaking in the European Parliament…


