NATO ministers discuss boosting eastern flank forces NATO defense ministers gathered Thursday for talks focusing on bolstering forces and deterrence along the military alliance's eastern borders to dissuade Russia from planning further aggression, according to AP News. The war by the Kremlin in Ukraine since February has led allies to rethink strategies and to agree that NATO forces should be present in

