NATO ministers discuss boosting eastern flank forces

Guvernul a adoptat ordonanța anti-speculă. Situațiile în care autoritățile pot interveni pentru a corecta „comportamente inadecvate”

Guvernul României a adoptat o ordonanţă de urgenţă care permite autorităţilor, în situaţii excepţionale, să intervină… [citeste mai departe]

AHC Potaissa Turda: Nouă handbaliști/handbaliste au fost convocați la loturile naționale!

Nouă handbaliști/handbaliste au fost convocați la loturile naționale! George PINȚOIU – convocat la lotul național de juniori (26.06 – 10.07) – pregătire la Oradea și Jocuri Bilaterale cu Ungaria Daria [citeste mai departe]

„Cine a spus că Ucraina va mai exista pe harta lumii peste doi ani?”

Activ pe rețelele de socializare, fostul președinte al Federației Ruse, Dmitri Medvedev a scris: „O singură întrebare: cine a spus că Ucraina va mai exista pe harta lumii peste doi ani?” Medvedev este în prezent vicepreședinte al Consiliului de Securitate… [citeste mai departe]

Liana Stanciu va avea emisiune la TVR 2. Primele declarații: „Voi încerca să sărbătoresc viața în toate felurile şi formele”

Din 20 iunie, de luni până joi, de la ora 17:00, la TVR 2 urmărește emisiunea „În direct cu viața”, un program de infotainment difuzat… [citeste mai departe]

Un spion rus a încercat să se infiltreze în Curtea Penală Internațională

Serviciile de informații olandeze au dezvăluit că un spion care lucra pentru Serviciul de informații al armatei ruse (GRU) a încercat să călătorească din Brazilia în Olanda în baza unui act de identitate brazilian fals. În Olanda el urma să lucreze… [citeste mai departe]

Budăi: S-a căzut de acord asupra salariului minim european

Miniștrii Muncii din UE au căzut de acord asupra salariului minim european, a anunțat joi Marius Budăi, ministrul Muncii. „Astăzi, în cadrul lucrărilor Consiliului EPSCO, miniștrii Muncii din Uniunea Europeană s-au pus de acord asupra propunerii de Directivă privind instituirea salariului… [citeste mai departe]

Vara de foc a artizanilor de handmade

REȘIȚA – Aceștia vor fi prezenți la evenimentele din perioada următoare cu obiecte realizate manual. Lucru posibil ca urmare a calendarului stabilit împreună cu Primăria Reșița de către Iasmina Olasz, inițiatoarea pieței virtuale handmade Reșița, grup al artizanilor locali pe cel mai cunoscut site de socializare! Recent, zece… [citeste mai departe]

Cât ne costă – Guvernul cumpără 32 de avioane F16

Guvernul a aprobat un proiect de lege pentru achiziționarea a 32 de aeronave F-16 din Norvegia. „Vom aproba astăzi legea propusă de către Ministerul Apărării Naţionale privind achiziţia a 32 de avioane F16 de la Guvernul norvegian. Este o lege prin care se asigură livrarea celor 32 de aparate… [citeste mai departe]

Cum să-l ajuți pe copil să devină mai dibaci? 7 sfaturi și recomandări

Atunci când mușchii mici de la mâinile copiilor nu sunt suficient dezvoltați, aceștia nu pot ridica sau manipula obiecte micuțe, cu ușurință. De asemenea, este încetinită abilitatea de a folosi ambele mâini în același timp, pentru efectuarea unor sarcini [citeste mai departe]

Imagini de la întâlnirea lui Zelenski cu cei patru „mușchetari”

UPDATE „Zi ocupată. Întâlniri importante”, a transmis președintele Volodimir Zelenski pe Telegram, adăugând că este încântat să îi cunoască pe cei patru lideri europeni care au mers joi în Ucraina. Cancelarul german a transmis un mesaj pe Twitter prin care a anunțat… [citeste mai departe]


NATO ministers discuss boosting eastern flank forces

NATO defense ministers gathered Thursday for talks focusing on bolstering forces and deterrence along the military alliance’s eastern borders to dissuade Russia from planning further aggression, according to AP News. The war by the Kremlin in Ukraine since February has led allies to rethink strategies and to agree that NATO forces should be present in […] The post NATO ministers discuss boosting eastern flank forces appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

French, German, Italian leaders to arrive in Kyiv for historic visit

10:45, 16.06.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will visit Kyiv on Thursday for the first time since the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine, in a historic joint trip, according to Politico. The three leaders took a night train headed to Kyiv,…

Biden visits Japan, South Korea carrying warning to China

11:01, 19.05.2022 - Joe Biden will visit Japan and South Korea on his first Asian trip as U.S. president, carrying a clear message to China, advisers and analysts say – don’t try what Russia did in Ukraine anywhere in Asia, and especially not in Taiwan, according to Reuters. Biden departs for the five day trip on Thursday,…

EU energy ministers meet to discuss Russian gas, sanctions

14:10, 02.05.2022 - European Union energy ministers will meet Monday to discuss Russia’s decision to cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, and debate planned new sanctions over Moscow’s war on Ukraine, according to AP News. The 27 nation-bloc has imposed five rounds of sanctions on Russian officials, oligarchs, banks,…

First Ukrainian corn cargo leaves Romanian Black Sea port

10:50, 29.04.2022 - A cargo carrying over 71,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn finished the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta on Thursday, the first since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the manager of port operator Comvex said, according to Reuters.  With Ukraine‘s sea ports blocked since the war started more than…

ForMin Bogdan Aurescu: ‘Romania firmly supports North Macedonia ‘s accession to EU’

18:31, 14.04.2022 - Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated while attending the conference in Skopje, on Thursday, Romania’s support for North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union. ”Romania firmly supports North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union. I believe your country is fully prepared for…

ECB sees inflation stabilizing around 2% target

12:01, 31.03.2022 - Euro zone inflation is increasingly likely to stabilize around 2% but the European Central Bank should be ready to change course if the outlook deteriorates due to Russia‘s war in Ukraine, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  While inflation probably exceeded 7% this…

G7 to warn Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons

13:10, 24.03.2022 - The world’s leading economic powers plan to warn Russian President Vladimir Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine in a draft statement the Group of 7 plans to issue on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. The G7 leaders also plan to say that they will continue to impose “severe consequences”…

NATO to agree at summit on ‘major increases’ of forces on eastern flank

16:35, 23.03.2022 - NATO nations’ leaders will agree at a summit on Thursday to agree on bolstering forces on the alliance’s eastern flank, with the deployment of four new battle groups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, NATO’s secretary-general said, according to Reuters. “I expect leaders will agree to strengthen…


