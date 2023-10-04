NATO given Knight of Freedom award at Warsaw Security Forum

Stiri Recomandate

Protest al avocaților. Nu intră în sălile de judecată

Uniunea Națională a Barourilor din România și barourile membre au decis să tragă un „semnal de alarmă cu privire la cele mai profunde provocări din sistemul de justiție”. Astfel, 4 octombrie va fi ziua când avocații nu vor intra în sălile de judecată. Citește și: Depozitele Poliţiei… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr a fost grav rănit în urma unui accident în comuna Jucu, Cluj. A intervenit Descarcerarea

Pompierii din cadrul Detașamentului 1 Cluj-Napoca au intervenit în această dimineață la un accident rutier petrecut în localitatea Gădălin, comuna Jucu.„La fața locului s-au deplasat o autospecială… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr rănit în accident la Gădălin

Pompierii din cadrul Detașamentului 1 Cluj-Napoca au intervenit miercuri dimineață la un accident rutier petrecut în localitatea Gădălin din comuna Jucu. La fața locului s-au deplasat o autospecială cu modul de descarcerare și un echipaj de Ambulanță, unde au găsit un autoturism avariat, în care se afla un tânăr de aproximativ… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat care a ucis un câine, achitat de Curtea de Apel Alba Iulia. Termene lungi de judecată până a intervenit prescripția

Un bărbat care a ucis un câine, achitat de Curtea de Apel Alba Iulia. Termene lungi de judecată până a intervenit prescripția Un bărbat care… [citeste mai departe]

Sâmbătă, 7 octombrie: Ziua vânătorilor și pescarilor din județul Alba, sărbătorită la Complexul vânătoresc din Hăpria

Sâmbătă, 7 octombrie: Ziua vânătorilor și pescarilor din județul Alba, sărbătorită la Complexul vânătoresc din Hăpria „Ziua vânătorului și pescarului”,… [citeste mai departe]

Boc s-a apucat iar de genuflexiuni în centrul Clujului pentru un bilet gratuit la transportul public - VIDEO

Primarul Clujului a făcut genuflexiuni în stația de pe strada Memorandumului și a primit un bilet de autobuz gratuit pentru transportul public din Cluj-Napoca. Imaginile au fost publicate… [citeste mai departe]

Accident grav în fața unui spital din Timișoara, între două mașini și două TIR-uri. Un bărbat de 60 de ani a murit

Un bărbat de 60 de ani a murit după un accident grav, care a avut loc, miercuri dimineață, pe o stradă din Timișoara, în fața Spitalului de Boli Infecțioase.… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Tragedie în Italia! Cel puţin 21 de morţi, după ce un autobuz a căzut de la înălţime şi a luat foc, la Veneţia

Cel puţin 21 de persoane au murit şi 18 sunt rănite în Italia după ce un autobuz plin a căzut marţi seara de pe o pasarelă peste calea ferată şi a luat… [citeste mai departe]

Record stabilit de sportivii clujeni pe vârful Moldoveanu, din Făgăraș! Au ”făcut sală” la 2.544 de metri - VIDEO și FOTO

Un grup de sportivi amatori, reprezentanți ai Clubului Sportiv The Box au urcat sâmbătă, 30 septembrie, pe vârful Moldoveanu din munții… [citeste mai departe]

NATO given Knight of Freedom award at Warsaw Security Forum

NATO was awarded the Knight of Freedom for its outstanding role in maintaining peace in the transatlantic area at the Warsaw Security Forum on Tuesday, an annual event that brings together politicians and military and defence experts from around the world, according to Euractiv. The… [citeste mai departe]


NATO given Knight of Freedom award at Warsaw Security Forum

NATO was awarded the Knight of Freedom for its outstanding role in maintaining peace in the transatlantic area at the Warsaw Security Forum on Tuesday, an annual event that brings together politicians and military and defence experts from around the world, according to Euractiv. The annual prize was awarded by the forum's organiser

Warsaw, Kyiv make breakthrough on Ukrainian grain transit

14:35, 03.10.2023 - Warsaw and Kyiv announced on Tuesday they had agreed to speed up the transit of Ukrainian cereal exports through Poland to third countries, a first step in resolving their grain war, according to Euractiv. The three-nation agreement between Poland, Ukraine and Lithuania means that Ukrainian grain exports…

Czech FM calls to start Ukraine’s EU accession talks in autumn

10:15, 03.10.2023 - EU accession negotiations with Ukraine should be opened in autumn 2023 or early next year, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said at the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv on Monday, according to Euractiv. According to Lipavsky, the meeting in Kyiv was not just symbolic but also included important…

Romania adopts tax reform amid business concerns

10:40, 27.09.2023 - The Romanian government’s fiscal reform package, which aims to combat tax evasion and create a fairer tax system, was rushed through parliament without amendment or debate on Tuesday night and has not gone down well with the business community, according to Euractiv. The various incentives and privileges,…

Romanian President says Russian attacks have come close but haven’t hit his country

07:50, 06.09.2023 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said attacks are occurring close to Romania’s border with Ukraine but no drone or other device landed in Romania during a weekend attack by Russian forces on Ukrainian port infrastructure, according to RFE/RL. “I can tell you that there was no part, and no…

Three Seas Initiative to enlarge with Greece says Romanian president

10:16, 30.08.2023 - Greece’s membership in 3SI – a platform of economic cooperation between Central European EU countries – is likely at the upcoming summit in Bucharest in September, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday at the Annual Reunion of Romanian Diplomacy, according to Euractiv. Amid the geopolitical…

Romania risks missing 2025 recycling target despite national campaign

11:00, 23.08.2023 - Romania is still far from meeting its 55% recycling target by 2025, with only 12-14% currently subject to selective collection, Environment Minister Mircea Fechet said at the launch of an anti-waste campaign on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. Feche presented the campaign as well as waste figures at…

Ukraine calls Bulgaria to help in Black Sea security efforts

10:25, 23.08.2023 - Russia’s aggressive behaviour in the Black Sea raises the question of coherent efforts by NATO members bordering the strategic sea, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov Tuesday, two days after Bulgarian Defence Minister Todor Tagarev acknowledged the possibility…

France will start evacuation of French, EU citizens from Niger

11:45, 01.08.2023 - France will evacuate French and European citizens from Niger, starting on Tuesday, its foreign ministry said, days after a junta seized power in the west African country, according to Reuters. The overthrow last Wednesday of President Mohamed Bazoum – the seventh military takeover in less than three…


