Ministry of Finance borrows 343.1 mln RON from banks on Monday

Cooperare și transfer de cunoștințe între clustere de agricultură ecologică din bazinul cerealier al Dunării

În data de 17 ianuarie a.c., la Craiova a avut loc întâlnirea  fermierilor din cadrul clusterelor Bio Danubius Tulcea și Bio Oltenia Craiova, întâlnire ce a avut ca scop… [citeste mai departe]

Seceta pedologică, o nouă bătaie de cap pentru fermierii români. Care sunt zonele afectate

Seceta pedologică, o nouă bătaie de cap pentru fermierii români. Care sunt zonele afectate Seceta pedologică, o nouă bătaie de cap pentru fermierii români. Care sunt zonele afectate În perioada 19-26 ianuarie, seceta… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Mediului: Aplicația programului Casa Verde Fotovoltaice, deblocată de marți

Aplicația programului Casa Verde Fotovoltaice, suspendat în septembrie 2023 printr-o decizie a instanței, se va debloca marți, de la ora 10.00, a anunțat luni Ministerul Mediului.Potrivit unui comunicat al ministerului, de… [citeste mai departe]

Modele de ficat imprimate 3D, dezvoltate de chirurgi britanici pentru a planifica intervenţii chirurgicale complexe

Un grup de chirurgi din Regatul Unit a lansat o nouă tehnică bazată pe modele imprimate 3D ale ficatului pacienţilor cu ajutorul căreia pot realiza, cu un risc redus, o… [citeste mai departe]

Luminița Anghel și fiul adoptiv, David Pușcaș, nu își vorbesc de 8 ani: „Mi-a dat block peste tot!”

David Pușcaș (29 de ani) a fost înfiat de Luminița Anghel (55 de ani) de la vârsta de doi anișori, atunci când era căsătorită cu Marcel Pușcaș. Relația lor mamă – fiu părea că merge… [citeste mai departe]

Municipalitatea ieşeană anunţă că Ministerul Dezvoltării a lansat în dezbatere publică proiectul privind noua sală polivalentă a Iaşiului, cu 9.600 de locuri. Investiţia se ridică la 96 milioane de euro

Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Netanyahu, după ce rudele ostaticilor au intrat cu forța în Parlament: „Nu există nicio ofertă de schimb din partea Hamas”

Prim-ministrul israelian Benjamin Netanyahu a infirmat, luni, speculaţiile că în prezent se lucrează la o nouă eliberare de ostatici israelieni,… [citeste mai departe]

NOUTATE – A apărut cardul electronic de carburant. Cine îl va putea folosi

Noutăți anunțate de Ministerul Muncii zilele trecute. Asta după ce Guvernul a decis să simplifice procedura de acordare a drepturilor la transport interurban gratuit pentru persoanele cu handicap grav sau accentuat, fiind introdusă o nouă modalitate… [citeste mai departe]

Elon Musk a vizitat Auschwitz după ce a fost acuzat de antisemitism, iar mai multe companii mari și-au suspendat reclamele pe Twitter

Elon Musk a mers să viziteze locul lagărului de exterminare de la Auschwitz, la puțin timp după ce a fost acuzat că nu face suficient… [citeste mai departe]

Unităţile poştale vor fi închise, miercuri, de Ziua Unirii Principatelor

Compania Naţională Poşta Română anunță că toate unităţile poştale din mediul rural şi urban vor fi închise, miercuri, 24 ianuarie, de Ziua Unirii Principatelor Române. Această zi liberă este acordată în conformitate cu prevederile Codului Muncii, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]


Ministry of Finance borrows 343.1 mln RON from banks on Monday

Publicat:
of Finance (MF) borrowed on Monday 343.1 million RON from the banks, through an issue of benchmark state bonds, with a residual maturity of 169 months and an average return of 6.43% per year, according to data made public by the of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of the issue was 500 million RON, and the banks invested 453.1 million RON.

An additional tender is scheduled for Tuesday, through which the state wants to attract another 75 million RON at the yield set on Monday for the bonds.

of Finance has planned for January 2024 loans from…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


