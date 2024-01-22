Ministry of Finance borrows 343.1 mln RON from banks on Monday

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ministry of Finance borrows over 1.7 billion RON from banks on MondayThe Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed, on Monday, 1.753 billion RON from banks, through two issues of state bonds, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The Ministry borrowed 916.5 million RON…

- The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed 2.621 billion lei from banks on Thursday through two government bond issues, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).The ministry borrowed 1.768 billion lei through a bond issue with a residual maturity of 33 months and an average yield…

- The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed on Monday over 1.5 billion RON from banks, through two issues, one of state bonds and one of discounted treasury certificates, according to data made public by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).Thus, the MF attracted 800.4 million RON through a state bond issue,…

- The Ministry of Finance attracted 60 million RON from banks, on Tuesday, in addition to Monday's auction, when it borrowed over 1.162 billion RON, at an interest rate of 6.45% per year, through a state bond issue of benchmark type with maturity at 88 months.The nominal value of the issue was 60 million…

- Ministry of Finance borrows almost RON 1.5 B off banks on MondayThe Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed RON 1.486 billion from banks on Monday, through two issues of state bonds, according to data made public by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), told Agerpres. Thus, the MF attracted RON 760.4…

- The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed, on Monday, 1.334 billion RON from the banks, through an issue of benchmark state bonds, with a residual maturity of 42 months and an average yield of 6.57% per year, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).The nominal value of Monday's…

- Ministry of Finance borrows over half a billion euros off banks on TuesdayThe Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed 512.7 million euros from banks on Tuesday, through two issues of state bonds, according to data made public by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), told Agerpres. Thus, the MF attracted…

- The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed, on Thursday, 409.1 million RON from the banks, through an issue of benchmark state bonds, with a residual maturity of 128 months and an average yield of 7.22% per year, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).The nominal value of Thursday's…