Ministry of Education submits for consultation draft order on establishing didactic teaching obligation for principals.

Parisul denunţă o amplă campanie de dezinformare rusă care vizează în special marile cotidiane franceze

Franţa a acuzat marţi Rusia că desfăşoară o amplă operaţiune de ingerinţă digitală prin publicarea de articole false în marile ziare franceze ostile Ucrainei, acţiuni ce arată războiul… [citeste mai departe]

Universitatea Cluj l-a transferat pe Ovidiu Perianu: Jucătorul a fost prezentat oficial

FC Universitatea Cluj l-a transferat pe mijlocaşul defensiv Ovidiu Perianu (21 de ani), care vine sub formă de împrumut de la FCSB şi va reprezenta o nouă opţiune pentru postul de jucător Under 21.Câştigător al Cupei României… [citeste mai departe]

Chania, o nouă destinație de pe Aeroportul Internațional “Avram Iancu” Cluj

Marți, 13 iunie 2023, s-a dat startul zborurilor spre o nouă destinație de pe Aeroportul Internațional „Avram Iancu” din Cluj. În fiecare zi de marți și sâmbătă, compania Wizz Air zboară către Chania, Creta. „Aeroportul Chania este situat… [citeste mai departe]

Iată cine poate aduce primele calificări olimpice la Jocurile Europene de box din Polonia

Lăcrămioara Perijoc şi Claudia Nechita sunt sportivele care pot aduce primele calificări la Jocurile Olimpice de la Paris pentru boxul românesc, cu ocazia Jocurilor Europene din Polonia (21 iunie - 2 iuie), a declarat… [citeste mai departe]

(stop cadru) Cristina Jitari, la ședința CMC: PuLeDeMe. Verbițchi: Iată fața Platformei DA. Consiliera: Te-ai dus de-aici, nu-i la temă

Scandal la ședința CMC. Partidul Liberal Democrat din Moldova a fost numit de consiliera Cristina Jitari „PuLeDeMe”. Ruslan… [citeste mai departe]

Comisia de la Veneția recomandă Ucrainei să revadă o serie de dispoziții din noua lege a minorităților naționale

Noua lege ucraineană a minorităţilor naţionale oferă garanţii în conformitate cu standardele internaţionale, dar pentru asigurarea deplinei conformităţi cu aceste… [citeste mai departe]

Călugării Mănăstirii Sitaru au oferit bucurie de Ziua Internațională a Copilului. O zi de poveste pentru micii Cercetaşi ai României

Mănăstirea Sitaru este una dintre cele mai prețioase bijuterii culturale și spirituale din județul Ilfov. Așezată… [citeste mai departe]

Grădinița Nr. 1 Pantelimon a fost acreditată ERASMUS +

Proiectul european ”Playing with the past, improving with the future”, ultimul eveniment de formare În perioada 21-27 mai 2023, a avut loc în România, ultimul eveniment de formare din cadrul proiectului ”Playing with the past, improving with the future”, cu numărul KA220-SCH-000027772,… [citeste mai departe]

Disparițiile de minori o prioritate națională a poliţiştilor. Plecarea copiilor de acasă este strâns legată cu neînțelegerile cu părinții, interdicțiile, nevoia de a atrage atenția, relațiile amoroase

Disparițiile… [citeste mai departe]

INEDIT spectacol de balet, vineri, la Palatul Culturii: Dansul – Expresia Vieții

Cei mai talentați elevi ai Școlii de Balet Ovidiu Danci vor susține vineri un spectacol inedit. ”Dansul – Expresia vieții„ este tema celei de-a treia ediții a Galei Ovidiu Danci. Bistrița se laudă cu o școală de balet, deschisă în urma… [citeste mai departe]


Ministry of Education submits for consultation draft order on establishing didactic teaching obligation for principals

Publicat:
of Education has submitted for consultation a draft order regarding the establishment of the didactic obligation to teach by management staff from school inspectorates, educational units, as well as guidance and control staff from school inspectorates, told Agerpres.

CITESTE SI About 600 Romanian, NATO soldiers participating in 23 multinational exercise 18:11 1 Memorandum between six companies to implement modular reactors in Central and Eastern

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


About 600 Romanian, NATO soldiers participating in Dacian Strike 23 multinational exercise

18:25, 13.06.2023 - About 600 Romanian, NATO soldiers participating in Dacian Strike 23 multinational exercise. Approximately 600 Romanian and NATO soldiers are taking part, June 12-16, in the "Dacian Strike 23" (DAST23) multinational exercise conducted at the Smardan Secondary Combat Training Centre, Galati County,…

Russian ambassador in Bucharest informed to cut diplomatic staff, in order to avoid accreditations withdrawal

16:36, 08.06.2023 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that, at the request of minister Bogdan Aurescu, the ambassador of the Russian Federation in Bucharest was informed on Thursday, during a meeting with the secretary of state for Strategic Affairs, about the decision of the Romanian authorities to reduce the diplomatic…

Gov't meeting: Memorandum regarding pay scale of beginner teacher to be approved

09:05, 08.06.2023 - Gov't meeting: Memorandum regarding pay scale of beginner teacher to be approved. The Government will approve on Thursday's meeting, a memorandum on the adoption of general principles to improve the status of teaching, auxiliary teaching and non-teaching staff in the national education system and…

Judoka Florentina Ivanescu defeated in the first round of World Judo Championships in Doha

21:50, 10.05.2023 - Romanian judoka Florentina Ivanescu was defeated by Chaewon Shin, on Wednesday, in the first round of the 63 kg category, at the World Judo Championships in Doha (Qatar). CITESTE SI Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday's session down 19:37 4 Approximately 10,000 troops to train in SABER GUARDIAN…

Approximately 10,000 troops to train in SABER GUARDIAN 23 military drill

18:55, 10.05.2023 - Approximately 10,000 troops from Romania and 13 Allied and partner nations: Albania, Bulgaria, France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, North Macedonia, the Republic of Moldova, the Netherlands, Montenegro, Poland, Portugal and the U.S. will participate May 29 through June 9 in the SABER GUARDIAN 23 military…

Defence Ministry, Microsoft Romania sign memorandum of understanding on IT collaboration

12:30, 28.03.2023 - The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Microsoft Romania on collaboration in the area of information technology, cyber security and defence, MApN said in a press release.MApN and Microsoft Romania point out that the memorandum does not contain…

PM Ciuca: Gov't to strenghten support to local farmers and producers in order to increase processing of agricultural products

17:31, 24.03.2023 - The Government will intensify its support to local farmers and producers in order to increase the processing, transformation and refining of agricultural products in Romania, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the Victoria Governmental Palace on Friday, during a meeting with representatives of the…

Nuclearelectrica - Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation ink MoU to develop nuclear energy programme

08:35, 21.03.2023 - Nuclearelectrica and Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for bilateral cooperation in the nuclear energy sector to support the development of this critical energy source in addressing the challenges of energy security and climate change, a release sent…


