Meta’s privacy obligations may be added to German antitrust probe, court adviser says

Compensarea carburanților cu 50 de bani, prelungită de Guvern pentru încă trei luni

Coaliția a decis, luni, 19 septembrie, ca măsura de compensare a carburanților cu 50 de bani per litru să rămână în vigoare încă trei luni. Coaliția a decis, în ședința de luni, ca măsura compensării carburanților cu 50 de bani… [citeste mai departe]

Bulgaria intenționează să cumpere gaze naturale lichefiate, după ce negocierile cu Gazprom n-au dus nicăieri

Compania de distribuţie a gazelor Bulgargaz va lansa marţi trei licitaţii pentru gaze naturale lichefiate pentru a evita apariţia unor probleme în aprovizionarea cu gaze la iarnă,… [citeste mai departe]

Un candidat din partidul Giorgiei Meloni, Fratelli dItalia, a fost suspendat după ce l-a omagiat pe Hitler pe reţelele sociale

Un candidat la un post de deputat al Fratelli d'Italia (FdI), partid pro-fascist favorit la alegerile de la 25 septembrie din Italia, a fost suspendat… [citeste mai departe]

(Video) Prima zăpadă pe Transfăgărășan

Drumarii de la Districtul Bâlea au intervenit azi dimineață cu un utilaj cu lamă și au răspândit o tona și jumătate de sare pentru curățarea carosabilului de zăpada așternută peste noapte. Stratul de zăpadă măsoară în jur de 3 cm iar temperaturile de azi dimineață au coborât sub – 3 grade. Drumarii îi roagă pe… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina riscă să dispară, bucată cu bucată: După Donețk și Lugansk, Hersonul vrea să facă referendum pentru a fi anexat la Rusia

Oficialii instalaţi de Rusia în regiunea ucraineană Herson au anunţat că au decis să organizeze un referendum privind alipirea… [citeste mai departe]

Chindia Târgovişte anunţă rezilierea de comun acord a contractului cu antrenorul Adrian Mihalcea

Gruparea Chindia Târgovişte a anunţat, marţi, rezilierea de comun acord a contractului cu antrenorul Adrian Mihalcea, potrivit news.ro. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe… [citeste mai departe]

Circa 345 de milioane de oameni suferă de foamete acută. O persoană moare la fiecare patru secunde din lipsa hranei

La fiecare patru secunde o persoană moare de foame, astfel că 238 de organizații neguvernamentale cer liderilor de la a 77-a Adunare Generală a ONU să ia măsuri decisive… [citeste mai departe]

Comunicat de presă| Încă o organizație a femeilor liberale constituită în Alba: OFL Teiuș și-a ales structura de conducere

Comunicat de presă| Încă o organizație a femeilor liberale constituită în Alba: OFL Teiuș și-a ales structura de conducere Săptămâna trecută… [citeste mai departe]

ANPC anunță că a demarat controale de amploare la furnizorii de energie electrică

Autoritatea Națională pentru Protecția Consumatorilor (ANPC) anunță că a demarat o serie de acțiuni de control, la nivelul întregii țări, la furnizorii de energie electrică, în urma creșterii numărului de reclamații înregistrate de… [citeste mai departe]

Ela și Petrică Nemeş, câștigătorii sezonului 4 Mireasa, se vor cununa religios. Cei doi au anunţat data marelui eveniment

Câștigătorii sezonului 4 Mireasa, Ela și Petrică, au decis să se căsătorească religios. Cei doi tineri au anunțat data nunții. Ela și Petrică se… [citeste mai departe]


Meta’s privacy obligations may be added to German antitrust probe, court adviser says

Publicat:
Antitrust authorities may assess whether companies comply with EU data protection rules during their investigations, an adviser to Europe’s top court said on Tuesday, dealing a possible blow to in its fight against the German competition agency, according to Reuters.  The non-binding opinion, if followed by the Court of the Justice of the […] The post Meta’s privacy obligations may be added to German antitrust probe, court adviser says appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Europe tries to shore up power firms with billions more

12:20, 06.09.2022 - Finland and Switzerland provided billions in financial support to power companies on Tuesday, as Europe scrambles to secure energy supplies in a deepening crisis sparked by Russia’s move to shut a major gas pipeline, according to Reuters. Finnish utility Fortum said it had signed a bridge financing…

Liz Truss to replace Boris Johnson as British PM on Tuesday

11:46, 06.09.2022 - Liz Truss will replace Boris Johnson as Britain‘s prime minister on Tuesday, travelling to see Queen Elizabeth in Scotland before appointing a new team of ministers to tackle an economic crisis and draw her deeply divided party together, according to Reuters. Truss defeated rival Rishi Sunak in a vote…

EU foreign policy chief eyes green light for Ukraine training mission

10:16, 30.08.2022 - European Union defence ministers might agree in principle on Tuesday on setting up an EU military training mission for Ukraine, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said, according to Reuters.  Several EU countries have been training Ukrainian troops for a while individually, mainly enabling them to operate…

Russia’s Black Sea fleet struggling with effective sea control, UK says

11:40, 16.08.2022 - Britain said on Tuesday that Russia‘s Black Sea Fleet is currently struggling to exercise effective sea control, with patrols generally limited to the waters within sight of the Crimean coast, according to Reuters. The Black Sea Fleet continues to use long-range cruise missiles to support ground offensives…

Lufthansa passengers face day of turmoil as ground staff strike

08:15, 27.07.2022 - Deutsche Lufthansa AG passengers in Frankfurt and Munich face an almost complete shutdown of operations on Wednesday as a walkout by ground crew forces Europe’s largest airline group to cancel more than 1,000 flights at its two busiest German hubs, according to Bloomberg. The airline axed the services…

U.S., Japan agree to address currency, economic impact of Ukraine war

13:00, 12.07.2022 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki agreed on Tuesday to work together to address rising food and energy prices, as well as volatility in currency markets, exacerbated by Russia‘s war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. They said the war had increased exchange…

Romanian government plans tax hikes to boost budget

13:30, 05.07.2022 - Romania‘s coalition government plans a series of tax rises from next year, including increasing dividend and property taxes, which are expected to boost budget revenue by 13.4 billion lei ($2.82 billion), a draft bill showed on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Some of the changes, including higher excise…

Zelensky says Ukraine is now exporting power to EU

08:51, 01.07.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the launching of power transmissions to Romania was the start of a process that could help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian hydrocarbons, according Reuters. Zelenskiy’s comments in his nightly video message on Thursday followed an announcement by Prime…


