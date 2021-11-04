Marea Britanie aprobă prima pastilă anti-COVID Marea Britanie devine prima țara din lume care aproba pastila anti-COVID-19 creata de Merck. Agenția de reglementare a medicamentelor (MHRA) a recomandat ca pastila sa fie folosita cat mai curand posibil dupa un test pozitiv și in termen de cinci zile de la apariția simptomelor, conform Reuters. Este primul tratament antiviral oral pentru COVID-19 care […] The post Marea Britanie aproba prima pastila anti-COVID appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

