Marea Britanie aprobă prima pastilă anti-COVID

Publicat:
Marea Britanie aprobă prima pastilă anti-COVID

devine prima țara din lume care aproba pastila anti-COVID-19 creata de Merck. Agenția de reglementare a medicamentelor (MHRA) a recomandat ca pastila sa fie folosita cat mai curand posibil dupa un test pozitiv și in termen de cinci zile de la apariția simptomelor, conform Reuters. Este primul tratament antiviral oral pentru COVID-19 care […] The post aproba prima pastila anti-COVID appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Premiera: Marea Britanie devine prima țara din lume care aproba medicamentul anti-COVID creat de Merck

16:06, 04.11.2021 - Premiera: Marea Britanie devine prima țara din lume care aproba medicamentul anti-COVID creat de Merck Pasul care ar putea fi crucial in lupta impotriva pandemiei. Marea Britanie devine prima țara din lume care aproba pastila anti-COVID-19 creata de Merck. Agenția de reglementare a medicamentelor (MHRA)…

Prima țara care aproba pastila anti Covid-19

16:00, 04.11.2021 - Primele tablete anti-Covid ajung pe piața. Marea Britanie a devenit joi, 4 noiembrie, prima țara care a autorizat molnupiravir, un tratament al laboratorului american Merck, considerat un instrument crucial in lupta impotriva pandemiei. Pe masura ce Europa se confrunta cu un val masiv de contaminari,…

PREMIERA MONDIALA Marea Britanie aproba PRIMA pastila anticoronavirus din lume

14:15, 04.11.2021 - Pas care ar putea fi crucial in lupta impotriva pandemiei. Marea Britanie devine prima țara din lume care aproba pastila anti-COVID-19 creata de Merck. Agenția de reglementare a medicamentelor (MHRA) a recomandat ca pastila sa fie folosita cat mai curand posibil dupa un test COVID-19 pozitiv și in…

Franța a comandat 50.000 de doze de tratament experimental anti-COVID-19

11:55, 27.10.2021 - Franța a comandat 50.000 de doze de medicament antiviral experimental COVID-19 de la Merck & Co (MRK.N) pentru adulți, a declarat, marți, ministrul sanatații francez, Olivier Veran. „Franța s-a poziționat foarte devreme in precomanda. Franța a comandat 50.000 de doze de medicament”, le-a spus Veran…

Romania reports highest daily COVID-19 cases, deaths on record

14:45, 19.10.2021 - Romania reported the highest daily record of COVID-19 infections of 18,863 cases on Tuesday and 574 deaths, a record high number since the start of the pandemic, the government announced on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Romanian government said it processed a number of 81,054 tests over the past…

Romania introduces restrictions to stem COVID-19 case rise, boost vaccine intakes

11:25, 01.10.2021 - Romania‘s government introduced new progressive restrictions on Thursday evening to stem a rise in new coronavirus infections, including making mask-wearing mandatory outside but opted to keep schools open, according to Reuters.  The number of new COVID-19 infections in Romania reached 12,032 on Thursday,…

Romania’s Covid-19 cases hit a new record daily high

14:55, 28.09.2021 - The Romanian government announced on Tuesday that the number of new Covid-19 infections in the country rose by a record high of 11,049 in the past 24 hours and that Romania suffers the consequences of having the European Union’s second-least-vaccinated population, according to Reuters. Romania has vaccinated…

Romanian hospitals fill up with COVID patients amid widespread vaccine refusal

13:50, 23.09.2021 - Romania has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the European Union (EU) and is bracing for a fourth wave of the pandemic that looks set to overwhelm hospitals where medical staff are already stretched thin, according to Reuters.  The EU has fully vaccinated 72% of its adult population and Romania…


