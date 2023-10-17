Macron wants an ‘amorous,’ not ‘bureaucratic’ EU enlargement process French President Emmanuel Macron during a visit to Albania on Tuesday said he wanted a more “amorous” than “bureaucratic” EU enlargement process in his bid to accelerate the reunification of Europe, according to Politico. Macron took a swipe at the “cold and bureaucratic machinery” in Brussels, saying the process of joining the EU should be […] The post Macron wants an ‘amorous,’ not ‘bureaucratic’ EU enlargement process appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Brussels police on Tuesday morning shot a man suspected of killing two Swedish football fans in an Islamist terror attack on Monday night, according to Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden speaking on local radio, according to Politico. Verlinden said she was waiting for more information from…

- France will send military equipment to Armenia amid escalating tensions with its neighbor Azerbaijan, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said Tuesday evening, according to Politico. “France has agreed to forge future contracts with Armenia for the delivery of military equipment to enable Armenia…

- The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that Bulgaria and Romania should be admitted to the EU’s free-movement zone “without any further delay,” according to Politico. “They have proved it: Bulgaria and Romania are part of our Schengen area,” von der Leyen said in her…

- The United States wants to work with China to solve problems such as climate change and artificial intelligence, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told China’s Premier Li Qiang at a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Raimundo is the latest Biden administration official to visit…

- Polish pipeline operator PERN said on Tuesday that it had restored the Druzhba oil pipeline to full functionality as expected, after a leak had been discovered, according to Reuters. PERN halted pumping through a section of the pipeline, which connects Russia to Europe, after detecting a leak in central…

- Polish pipeline operator PERN said it had halted pumping through a section of the Druzhba pipeline, which connects Russia to Europe, after detecting a leak in central Poland on Saturday, but it expects flows to resume on Tuesday, according to Reuters. PERN said there was no indication a third party…

- A Belgian court convicted six men of murder and two others of terrorism charges on Tuesday after the country’s largest ever trial involving the 2016 Islamist bombings in Brussels that killed 32 people, according to Reuters. The six, of 10 facing charges were found guilty of murder and attempted murder…

- A fire broke out early Tuesday on the Italian island of Sicily near Palermo’s airport, forcing it to temporarily shut down, according to Politico. The blaze, which started above the town of Cinisi, reached the edge of the Falcone Borsellino Airport, forcing authorities to halt all air traffic until…