Macron wants an ‘amorous,’ not ‘bureaucratic’ EU enlargement process

Tudor Chirilă o laudă pe Clotilde Armand: "A făcut un gest normal… a suspendat niște terase din Herăstrău"

Tudor Chirilă o laudă pe Clotilde Armand: “A făcut un gest normal… a suspendat niște terase din Herăstrău”

Într-un mesaj postat pe pagina de Facebook, Tudor Chirilă de la trupa Vama Veche o laudă pe Clotilde Armand, primarul Sectorului 1 din București. El susține că a luat… [citeste mai departe]

Eclipsa de Lună din 28 octombrie 2023. Scăpați de vechile lucruri inutile, negative

Eclipsa de Lună din 28 octombrie 2023. Scăpați de vechile lucruri inutile, negative

Sezonul eclipselor de toamnă se încheie cu o eclipsă de Lună pe 28 octombrie, la ora 23:14 în Taur, pe Nodul Lunar Ascendent. Prin acest eveniment astrologic, se trasează deja noile sarcini pentru cel puțin următoarele 6 luni. Soarele… [citeste mai departe]

Programul nuclear: Îndemn pentru a împiedica Iranul să treacă la fapte

Programul nuclear: Îndemn pentru a împiedica Iranul să treacă la fapte

Directorul general al Agenţiei Internaţionale pentru Energie Atomică (AIEA) a îndemnat comunitatea internaţională să nu eşueze în Iran cum a făcut în Coreea de Nord, dotată în prezent cu bomba nucleară, informează AFP. „Va trebui să depunem toate eforturile… [citeste mai departe]

În sfârșit nu se mai ascund! Două vedete foarte îndrăgite au fost surprinse împreună: „Sunt foarte fericiți"

În sfârșit nu se mai ascund! Două vedete foarte îndrăgite au fost surprinse împreună: „Sunt foarte fericiți”

Jucătorul de fotbal american Travis Kelce (34 de ani) și artista internațională Taylor Swift (33 de ani) confirmă relația! Dacă în ultimele luni au tot apărut… [citeste mai departe]

Investiții în modernizarea cantinelor școlare din Bacău

Investiții în modernizarea cantinelor școlare din Bacău

Primarul municipiului Bacău, Lucian-Daniel Stanciu-Viziteu, a anunțat o nouă investiție importantă: Grădinițele 33 și “Crai nou” au fost recent dotate cu echipamente profesionale de gătit, menite să îmbunătățească calitatea meselor servite copiilor și să optimizeze procesul de preparare.… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Muncii anunta noi masuri pentru refugiatii din Ucraina in Romania

Ministerul Muncii anunta noi masuri pentru refugiatii din Ucraina in Romania

Ministrul Muncii si Solidaritatii Sociale, Simona Bucura Oprescu, a avut astazi o intrevedere cu Pablo Zapata, reprezentantul in Romania al Inaltului Comisariat al Natiunilor Unite pentru Refugiati UNHCR .Conform unui comunicat al MMSS, tema principala… [citeste mai departe]

"Start în educaţie" ajunge la 120.000 de copii, 23.000 de părinți, 3.500 de educatori și 1.500 de grădinițe din zone defavorizate

“Start în educaţie” ajunge la 120.000 de copii, 23.000 de părinți, 3.500 de educatori și 1.500 de grădinițe din zone defavorizate

Fundația OMV Petrom și Fundația World Vision România lansează ediția a doua a celui mai mare program de educaţie timpurie… [citeste mai departe]

CE sprijină România să finalizeze dosarul aderării la Schengen până la finalul anului

CE sprijină România să finalizeze dosarul aderării la Schengen până la finalul anului

Ministrul de Interne Cătălin Predoiu a discutat marți, prin videoconferință, cu Ylva Johansson, comisar european pentru Afaceri Interne. În cadrul dialogului, s-a reafirmat sprijinul ca România să finalizeze dosarul aderării… [citeste mai departe]

A dispărut: se cere ajutorul tuturor pentru găsirea fetei

A dispărut: se cere ajutorul tuturor pentru găsirea fetei

O fată de 14 ani a dispărut de acasă. Poliția cere ajutorul tuturor pentru găsirea tinerei. „În dimineața zilei de 17 octombrie a.c., minora IANCĂU CRISTINA-GEORGIANA, de 14 ani, a plecat din comuna Șofronea și nu s-a mai întors la domiciliu. Minora are înălțimea de 1,50 metri, aproximativ… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolo Fagioli (Juventus), suspendat şapte luni pentru pariuri ilegale

Nicolo Fagioli (Juventus), suspendat şapte luni pentru pariuri ilegale

Nicolo Fagioli, mijlocaşul lui Juventus Torino, a primit o suspendare de şapte luni după ce a recunoscut că a pariat pe meciuri de fotbal, a decis marţi procurorul Federaţiei italiene de fotbal (FIGC), informează agenţiile ANSA şi EFE.Fagioli, în vârstă de 22… [citeste mai departe]


Macron wants an 'amorous,' not 'bureaucratic' EU enlargement process

Publicat:
Macron wants an ‘amorous,’ not ‘bureaucratic’ EU enlargement process

French President Emmanuel Macron during a visit to Albania on Tuesday said he wanted a more “amorous” than “bureaucratic” EU enlargement process in his bid to accelerate the reunification of Europe, according to Politico.  Macron took a swipe at the “cold and bureaucratic machinery” in Brussels, saying the process of joining the EU should be […] The post Macron wants an ‘amorous,’ not ‘bureaucratic’ EU enlargement process appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

