French President Emmanuel Macron led the traditional ceremony on Paris’ Champs-Elysees Monday commemorating the day that marked the end of World War II in Europe in 1945, according to AP News. Flanked by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, Macron laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc de Triomphe monument. A […] The post Macron leads ceremony marking end of WWII in Europe appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
