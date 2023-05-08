Macron leads ceremony marking end of WWII in Europe

Stiri Recomandate

Surse: Messi și Busquets, de acord să se alăture echipei Al-Hilal din Arabia Saudită în această vară. Ce sumă colosală au cerut fotbaliștii

Lionel Messi a exclus o eventuală revenire la FC Barcelona și a acceptat o ofertă pentru a se alătura… [citeste mai departe]

Cea mai valoroasă monedă de 50 de bani. Verifică și tu dacă o ai acasă, o poți vinde cu o sumă uriașă acum

Monedele de colecție sunt monedele care sunt produse într-un număr limitat și sunt concepute pentru a fi colectate și păstrate ca obiect de valoare și de interes istoric… [citeste mai departe]

9 Mai, spectacol la Moscova, pentru Vladimir Putin. Anunțul surprinzător la Kremlinului

"Preşedintele îşi va face într-adevăr apariţia la paradă", a declarat luni purtătorul de cuvânt al Kremlinului, Dmitri Peskov, potrivit agenţiei ruse de presă Interfax, relatează DPA, potrivit Agerpres. Oficialii de la Moscova… [citeste mai departe]

Vizita salvatorilor la Colegiul Național “Doamna Stanca” (Foto)

Impresionați de cunoștințele elevului, Ianis Tătăran- voluntar ISU Satu Mare, cu privire la acordarea primului ajutor, conducerea Colegiul Național “Doamna Stanca”, a solicitat prezența în școala lor. Scopul a fost de a descrie unui număr de peste 100 de elevi din… [citeste mai departe]

Oamenii Academiei la Botoșani: ”Cortina de fier” de pe Prut, granița care a schimbat definitiv destine – GALERIE FOTO

Vineri, 5 mai 2023, în sala de lectură a Bibliotecii Județene ”Mihai Eminescu” din Botoșani a avut loc un eveniment care iese din tiparul celor aflate… [citeste mai departe]

E PE BANI! PARIORUL RAUL, PUS la ANAF de THUMA și MURAD!

Ministrul Finanțelor și președintele ANAF sunt deja istorie! Iar pentru ”agheasmele” de mandate deținute în Cabinetul Ciucă vor primi cu siguranță ”sinecurile compensatorii” deja promise. Deși, la ce ”nivel de încasări” au adus la ”bugetul consolidat”, mai bine poate ar fi fost trimiși… [citeste mai departe]

Influecerița Ana Morodan îi calcă pe urme Danei Budeanu. S-a enervat la culme pe apucăturile unor femei: Asta n-o să înţeleg niciodată

Influecerița, Ana Morodan îi calcă pe urme Danei Budeanu: S-a enervat la culme de apucăturile unor femei: "Asta n-o… [citeste mai departe]

A fost găsit trupul băiatului de 11 ani dispărut în Mureș în urmă cu 8 zile

Autoritățile maghiare, care s-au alăturat căutărilor în cazul celor patru dispăruți în Mureș pe 30 aprilie, au anunțat că a fost găsit trupul băiatului de 11 ani, în zona localității Mako din Ungaria. [citeste mai departe]

112 – Jandarmii din Cavnic și Șuior au stins cu pompierii un incendiu de vegetație în zona Creasta Cocoșului

Intervenție pentru stingerea unui incendiu de vegetație uscată. Cinci jandarmi din cadrul Posturilor de Jandarmi Montane Cavnic și Șuior au acționat pentru stingerea unui… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă de la BNR: au apărut noi tipologii de fraude în domeniul plăților

BNR monitorizează în mod permanent evoluțiile din domeniul plăților, urmărind respectarea de către prestatorii de servicii de plată a cerințelor operaționale și de securitate aferente serviciilor de plată. În acest sens, banca centrală a emis un… [citeste mai departe]


Macron leads ceremony marking end of WWII in Europe

Publicat:
French President Emmanuel Macron led the traditional ceremony on Paris’ Champs-Elysees Monday commemorating the day that marked the end of II in Europe in 1945, according to AP News. Flanked by , Macron laid a wreath at the Tomb of the under the Arc de Triomphe monument. A […] The post Macron leads ceremony marking end of WWII in Europe appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

