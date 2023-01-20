Macron floats new military spending plan amid Ukraine war

Stiri Recomandate

Honda oprește temporar comenzile pentru Civic Type R în Japonia. ...

Honda oprește temporar comenzile pentru Civic Type R în Japonia. ...

Honda Civic Type R, versiunea de performanță a modelului compact japonez, se dovedește a fi în continuare un model extrem de dorit pe cele mai multe piețe din lume. Cea mai mare cerere pentru noua generație a lui Civic Type R este chiar în țara sa de origine,… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Accident violent la Tiraspol: Momentul în care două mașini se lovesc frontal, într-o intersecție

(video) Accident violent la Tiraspol: Momentul în care două mașini se lovesc frontal, într-o intersecție

Accident grav în orașul Tiraspol. Două automobile s-au ciocnit violent într-o intersecție. La fața locului a intervenit o ambulanță și un echipaj al poliției. Momentul impactului a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini cu drumul care a ucis trei mineri! ”Câtă mocirlă e după ce au băgat lama de buldozer, vă dați seama cum era înainte?” FOTO

Imagini cu drumul care a ucis trei mineri! ”Câtă mocirlă e după ce au băgat lama de buldozer, vă dați seama cum era înainte?” FOTO

Pe pagina de Facebook Știri din minerit au apărut mai multe fotografii cu drumul unde a avut loc accidentul care s-a… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ cauta sef pentru una dintre cele mai importante sectii de politie din judetul Constanta

IPJ cauta sef pentru una dintre cele mai importante sectii de politie din judetul Constanta

Inspectoratul de Politie Judetean Constanta organizeaza concurs pentru ocuparea functiei vacante de sef sectie I la Sectia 4 Politie Rurala Medgidia, prevazuta la pozitia 1333 din statul de organizare al unitatii, cu recrutare… [citeste mai departe]

Bogdan Hutuca: Cazinoul va fi o perla stralucitoare pe faleza Constantei

Bogdan Hutuca: Cazinoul va fi o perla stralucitoare pe faleza Constantei

Presedintele Partidului National Liberal filiala Constanta, deputatul Bogdan Hutuca, a facut o declaratie importanta dupa ce au aparut mai multe imagini cu majestuosul Cazinou din Constanta."Cazinoul Constanta, emblema noastra Munca migaloasa va reda viata… [citeste mai departe]

Europarlamentarul Victor Negrescu solicită accelerarea demersurilor pentru aderarea României la spațiul Schengen și elaborarea unei strategii naționale

Europarlamentarul Victor Negrescu solicită accelerarea demersurilor pentru aderarea României la spațiul Schengen și elaborarea unei strategii naționale

Europarlamentarul Victor Negrescu solicită accelerarea demersurilor pentru aderarea României… [citeste mai departe]

Serviciile BT care nu vor funcționa, respectiv vor funcționa cu intermitențe în nopțile de 22/23 și 23/24 ianuarie

Serviciile BT care nu vor funcționa, respectiv vor funcționa cu intermitențe în nopțile de 22/23 și 23/24 ianuarie

Banca Transilvania își testează sistemele informatice în perioada 22 – 24 ianuarie, iar în nopțile de 22/23 ianuarie și 23/24 ianuarie, timp de aproximativ trei… [citeste mai departe]

Corpuție la nivel înalt. Ce se va întâmpla cu Eva Kaili

Corpuție la nivel înalt. Ce se va întâmpla cu Eva Kaili

Fosta vicepreședintă a Parlamentului European, Eva Kaili, se află de 6 săptămâni în arest preventiv. Instanța din Belgia a decis că aceasta va rămâne în continuare în detenție, scrie Reuters. [citeste mai departe]

Testul de atenție pe care numai geniile îl trec: găsește cifra 8 în doar 8 secunde! 

Testul de atenție pe care numai geniile îl trec: găsește cifra 8 în doar 8 secunde! 

În testul de atenție de astăzi, trebuie să identifici cifra 8 dintr-un lung șir de cifre 9.Provocarea vine și cu un timp fix: 8 secunde!Testul a devenit viral pe rețelele sociale, însă numai 1% dintre cei care se încumetă… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Daniel Suciu: „Voi fi mereu recunoscător pentru asemenea investiții”

Deputatul Daniel Suciu: „Voi fi mereu recunoscător pentru asemenea investiții”

„Voi fi mereu recunoscător celor ce mi-au fost alături atunci când, în cele 10 luni ale mandatului meu, au făcut posibile asemenea investiții”, a transmis deputatul Daniel Suciu. Într-o postare pe pagina sa de socializare, deputatul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Macron floats new military spending plan amid Ukraine war

Publicat:
Macron floats new military spending plan amid Ukraine war

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to unveil his vision Friday for modernizing the military in his nuclear-armed country, taking into account the impact of the war in Ukraine and evolving threats around the world, according to AP News. The plan is expected to include higher military spending in line with NATO expectations that members […] The post Macron floats new military spending plan amid Ukraine war appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

NATO planes to be sent to Romania to eye Russian activity

18:36, 13.01.2023 - NATO said on Friday it plans to deploy three surveillance planes to Romania next week to perform reconnaissance missions and to “monitor Russian military activity” within the 30-nation military alliance’s territory, according to AP News. The Airborne Warning and Control System surveillance planes, or…

Russia says Belarus may enter Ukraine conflict if ‘invaded’

09:50, 13.01.2023 - A Russian foreign ministry official said on Friday that Belarus may enter the conflict in Ukraine if Kyiv decides to “invade” either country, according to Reuters. Russia used Belarus as a springboard to invade Ukraine in February 2022, and since October has deployed troops in Belarus for joint military…

NATO’s Stoltenberg calls for more weapons for Ukraine

11:36, 30.12.2022 - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on NATO member states to supply more weapons to Ukraine, according to an interview published on Friday, Reuters reports. “I call on allies to do more. It is in all our security interests to make sure Ukraine prevails and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin…

G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap

11:31, 05.12.2022 - The Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, though Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production, according to Reuters. The G7 nations and Australia…

Putin is open to talks on Ukraine, Kremlin says

13:36, 02.12.2022 - President Vladimir Putin is open to talks on a possible settlement to the conflict in Ukraine and believes in a diplomatic solution, the Kremlin said on Friday after Joe Biden suggested he was prepared to speak to the Russian leader, according to Reuters. Biden, speaking beside French President Emmanuel…

EU urges cooperation as members refill military stocks amid arms supplies to Kyiv

14:45, 15.11.2022 - European Union countries should work together in replenishing their military inventories and avoid competing with each other amid ongoing arms deliveries to Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “All together makes better prices, better quality and better time,” EU…

EU Commission revises up 2022 eurozone GDP forecast, lowers 2023 growth outlook

12:36, 11.11.2022 - The eurozone economy will grow more than previously expected in 2022 and decelerate more than previously thought in 2023, the European Commission forecast showed on Friday, according to Reuters. In its regular economic forecasts for the 19 countries sharing the euro, the Commission said it expected…

China’s Xi warns Putin not to use nuclear arms in Ukraine

13:40, 04.11.2022 - Chinese leader Xi Jinping made his most direct criticism yet of Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine on Friday, warning the Russian president not to resort to nuclear weapons and calling on visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to push for peace talks, according to Politico. Xi’s warning comes just over…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 20 ianuarie 2023
Bucuresti 0°C | 17°C
Iasi 6°C | 16°C
Cluj-Napoca 1°C | 9°C
Timisoara 0°C | 4°C
Constanta 4°C | 14°C
Brasov 1°C | 12°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 9°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 19 ianuarie 2023
USD 4.5551
EUR 4.9293
CHF 4.9653
GBP 5.6181
CAD 3.3747
XAU 279.519
JPY 3.5433
CNY 0.6712
AED 1.2402
AUD 3.1358
MDL 0.2399
BGN 2.5203

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec