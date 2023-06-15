Macron calls for French AI innovation as EU votes to regulate

Stiri Recomandate

Filmul uneia dintre cele mai mari tragedii din Marea Mediterană. În cala navei care s-a scufundat în 10 minute ar fi fost 100 de copii

Cel puțin 79 de oameni au murit și peste 100 au fost salvați după ce ambarcațiunea în care erau s-a scufundat în largul peninsulei… [citeste mai departe]

Biroul permanent al Camerei Deputaţilor a decis numirea lui Alfred Simonis în funcţia de preşedinte interimar al camerei.

Biroul permanent al Camerei Deputaţilor a decis în această dimineaţă numirea lui Alfred Simonis în funcţia de preşedinte interimar al Camerei. Decizia… [citeste mai departe]

Cât au cheltuit românii în zilele libere 1 iunie și Rusalii

De 1 Iunie și Rusalii, românii au cheltuit peste 27 de milioane de lei pe mese în oraș și cazare și au realizat cu 50% mai multe tranzacții electronice decât anul trecut Global Payments, cel mai mare furnizor de servicii și tehnologie de plată din lume, a analizat valoarea… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Mesajele artiștilor care vor urca pe scena Alba Fest 2023 Alba Iulia. Programul oficial al evenimentului

VIDEO: Mesajele artiștilor care vor urca pe scena Alba Fest 2023 Alba Iulia. Programul oficial al evenimentului Primăria Alba Iulia a postat o serie de mesaje ale artiștilor care… [citeste mai departe]

Când se deschide Transfăgărășanul. Se fac ultimele pregătiri

Au loc ultimele pregătiri pentru deschiderea DN 7C - Transfăgărăşan, deşi miercuri erau porţiuni unde zăpada măsura chiar şi doi metri, spun reprezentanţii Direcţiei Regionale de Drumuri şi Poduri (DRDP) Braşov. [citeste mai departe]

Schimbări majore la Unirea Dej. Numărul despărțirilor a ajuns la 12

În această vară, FC Unirea Dej s-a despărțit de 12 jucători. Doar două achiziții a bifat, momentan, clubul antrenat de Dacian Nastai . În afară de Alex Pop și Angelo Cocian , cărora Unirea Dej le-a permis transferul în Superliga României, nu vor mai continua… [citeste mai departe]

Vești proaste pentru șoferi. A crescut prețul la benzină și motorină, din nou

În ce privește benzina standard, cea mai ieftină costă 6,60 lei și se găsește la mai multe stații Lukoil din București, informează Antena3 CNN. Prețul benzinei este în creștere față de ultima valoarea înregistrată, pe 13 iunie, când era… [citeste mai departe]

Doritorii de a ocupa fotolii la CSJ, așteptați la evaluarea externă: Iată cine îi va trece prin „sita” integrității

Parlamentul a aprobat, în cadrul ședinței de astăzi, proiectul de hotărâre privind desemnarea unor membri în Comisia de evaluare privind evaluarea externă… [citeste mai departe]

Primul forum de afaceri româno-japonez va avea loc la Cluj-Napoca

Evenimentul demonstrează asumarea colaborării bilaterale între cele două state în domeniul TIC şi, totodată potențialul inovator şi resursele comunității românești din sectorul public şi privat. [citeste mai departe]

Silvio Berlusconi, prieten al cailor și iubitor al curselor de cai

Silvio Berlusconi a decedat marți, 12 iunie, în jurul orei locale 9.30, într-un spital din Milano, la vârsta de 86 de ani, după o viață în sport și în politică. Cel poreclit „Il Cavaliere” a avut succes cu echipa de fotbal AC Milan, pe care a condus-o timp de 31 de… [citeste mai departe]


Macron calls for French AI innovation as EU votes to regulate

Publicat:
French President Emmanuel Macron staked out his country’s response to the ’s AI act, pledging to support startups while setting the stage for a dispute with the bloc on proposed restrictions, according to Bloomberg. Speaking at a technology event in , Macron said French institutional investors, including insurance companies, pledged to allocate E7 […] The post Macron calls for French AI innovation as EU votes to regulate appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

