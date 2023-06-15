Macron calls for French AI innovation as EU votes to regulate

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told Secretary of State Antony Blinken the US should stop hurting China’s security interests in the name of competition in a call before the American official’s expected trip to Beijing, according to Bloomberg. Qin also urged the US to effectively manage differences…

- Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas warned that certain members of the NATO alliance are not taking their defense targets seriously enough, urging them to spend more to ward off any potential threats, according to Bloomberg. Speaking during a visit to Singapore, Kallas said that she was “very sad” some…

- Consumer expectations for eurozone inflation eased significantly in April, adding to the case for the European Central Bank’s historic ramp-up in interest rates to conclude this summer, according to Bloomberg. Expectations for the next 12 months fell to 4.1% from 5% in March, the ECB said Tuesday in…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for a “realistic and binding agreement” among European Union member states to reduce debt levels while giving governments leeway to invest, according to Bloomberg. “We now need an understanding of how we can reduce the high levels of debt without repeating the mistakes…

- Romanian teachers held a nationwide strike for the first time in two decades, demanding higher wages and better working conditions, according to Bloomberg. Over 150,000 teachers walked out of the classrooms and urged parents to keep children home weeks ahead of final exams. Union leaders are demanding…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged the European Union to reduce its reliance on China, accusing the government in Beijing of increasingly acting as a rival and competitor rather than a partner, according to Bloomberg. Speaking to EU lawmakers in Strasbourg to mark Europe Day, Scholz laid out his vision…

- Ucraina vrea sa vanda mari companii de stat, inclusiv de utilitati si uzine metalurgice, la preturi mici, pentru a-si consolida bugetul dependent de ajutoare si pentru a pune capat, pe de alta parte, deceniilor de practici postcomuniste de coruptie si proasta gestionare, care au subminat economia, relateaza…

- European Union countries are split over whether to allow nuclear energy to contribute to meeting their renewable energy targets, a dispute threatening to delay one of the EU’s main climate policies, according to Reuters. Negotiators from EU countries and the European Parliament hold their final scheduled…