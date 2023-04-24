Stiri Recomandate

Luxury goods giant LVMH exceeds $500 bln in market value, a First in Europe

Publicat:
Luxury goods giant LVMH exceeds $500 bln in market value, a First in Europe

Luxury goods giant LVMH on Monday became the first European company to surpass $500 billion in market value, according to CNBC. The parent company of , Moet & Chandon and Hennessy as well as brands including Givenchy, Bulgari and Sephora stores, reported a 17% rise in first-quarter sales earlier this month, more than double analyst expectations. Its […] The post Luxury goods giant LVMH exceeds $500 bln in market value, a First in Europe appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


