Lufthansa IT fault strands thousands of passengers worldwide

FOTO. Dorel lovește din nou în Timișoara... culturală. Un utilaj a „deraiat” pe pietonala din Piața Unirii

FOTO. Dorel lovește din nou în Timișoara... culturală. Un utilaj a „deraiat” pe pietonala din Piața Unirii

Probabil stresați (este doar o presupunere) să termine cât mai repede ultimele lucrări înainte de deschiderea programului Timișoara - Capitală Europeană a Culturii, muncitorii… [citeste mai departe]

Emoţionant! În Capitală a avut loc un bal al îngerilor. Organizatorii vor să colecteze bani pentru a cumpăra un conac pentru copiii soare

Emoţionant! În Capitală a avut loc un bal al îngerilor. Organizatorii vor să colecteze bani pentru a cumpăra un conac pentru copiii soare

Un bal al îngerilor a avut loc în Capitală. Evenimentul emoţionant a adunat peste o sută de persoane, printre care… [citeste mai departe]

Ce trebuie sa stii despre verificarea şi revizia unei instalații de gaze

Ce trebuie sa stii despre verificarea şi revizia unei instalații de gaze

De ce trebuie efectuată verificarea sau revizia la instalațiile de gaze Procedurile de  verificare instalatie gaz  trebuie tratate cu maximum de responsabilitate şi au ca scop exploatarea în siguranţă a sistemului. Efectuarea acesteia este cea mai simplă… [citeste mai departe]

Proiect adoptat: Majorări salariale de până la 50% pentru bugetarii care lucrează cu fonduri UE sau gestionează proiecte PNRR

Proiect adoptat: Majorări salariale de până la 50% pentru bugetarii care lucrează cu fonduri UE sau gestionează proiecte PNRR

Camera Deputaţilor a adoptat, decizional, proiectul de lege care aprobă ordonanţat de urgenţă 152/2022 care prevede acordarea unei majorări… [citeste mai departe]

Percheziţii într-un dosar penal pentru folosirea de animale vii în dresajul altor animale

Percheziţii într-un dosar penal pentru folosirea de animale vii în dresajul altor animale

Poliţiştii mureşeni au descins la domiciliile a două persoane în vârstă de 29 şi 45 de ani, din Valea Largă, într-un dosar penal referitor la infracţiunea de folosire a animalelor vii în dresajul altor animale sau pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Educatiei: Au fost dispuse masuri imediate privind limitarea riscului seismic in unitatile de invatamant.

Ministerul Educatiei: Au fost dispuse masuri imediate privind limitarea riscului seismic in unitatile de invatamant.

La nivelul Ministerului Educatiei, au fost dispuse mai multe masuri imediate privind limitarea riscului seismic in unitatile de invatamant.Potrivit unui comunicat al Ministerului… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul Bora se modernizează

Spitalul Bora se modernizează

CARANSEBEȘ – Consilierii locali din Caransebeș au aprobat lucrări de modernizare la Spitalul Bora, în valoare de aproximativ 340 de mii de lei! Mai precis, e vorba de modificări exterioare și interioare la un corp al bătrânului imobil din strada Eftimie Murgu, unde urmează să fie montat un aparat de radiologie de ultimă generație, obținut… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbatul din Strășeni, care a dispărut de acasă acum o lună- găsit mort

Bărbatul din Strășeni, care a dispărut de acasă acum o lună- găsit mort

Bărbatul în vârstă de 60 de ani din satul Chirianca, raionul Strășeni, care dispărut de o lună , după ce a plecat de acasă pe 17 ianuarie curent și a plecat într-o direcție necunoscută, a fost găsit mort. „Bărbatul a fost găsit decedat, astăzi,… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr băgat cu forţa într-o maşină şi jefuit, în Prahova! Adolescentul refuzase să dea bani unui individ care l-a acostat pe stradă

Tânăr băgat cu forţa într-o maşină şi jefuit, în Prahova! Adolescentul refuzase să dea bani unui individ care l-a acostat pe stradă

Incidentul a avut loc în seara zilei de luni, pe o stradă din comuna Filipeştii de Târg din judeţul Prahova, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO - Nicoale Ciucă dă alerta după cutremurul de 5,7: Sunt 118 școli evaluate cu risc seismic 1 care trebuie să intre imediat în reabilitare!

VIDEO - Nicoale Ciucă dă alerta după cutremurul de 5,7: Sunt 118 școli evaluate cu risc seismic 1 care trebuie să intre imediat în reabilitare!

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a anunțat că în România există 118 școli evaluate cu risc seismic 1. Acestea trebuie… [citeste mai departe]


Lufthansa IT fault strands thousands of passengers worldwide

Publicat:

Publicat:
Lufthansa IT fault strands thousands of passengers worldwide

Thousands of passengers worldwide were stranded after an IT fault at Germany's flagship carrier Lufthansa caused flight delays and disruption at airlines across the group, according to Reuters. "There is a group-wide IT system failure," a spokesperson told company said the problem was caused by damage to several of 's glass-fibre cables […] The post Lufthansa IT fault strands thousands of passengers worldwide appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


France in new row with Germany and Spain over nuclear-derived hydrogen

09:21, 09.02.2023 - A new row has erupted between France, Germany and Spain over nuclear energy, with Paris furious about a lack of support from Berlin and Madrid for its efforts to have nuclear-derived hydrogen labelled as ‘green’ in EU legislation, sources said, according to Reuters. The dispute, which could block a…

Russia shifts war focus to ‘NATO and the West’ says EU official

11:05, 27.01.2023 - A senior EU official said Friday that Russia has taken its war against Ukraine to “a different stage” by making indiscriminate attacks on civilians and non-military targets, while criticizing Moscow for triggering recent moves by Germany and the United States to send advanced tanks to Ukraine, according…

Germany and France push for huge spending to compete with US

09:55, 23.01.2023 - Germany and France warned that European businesses will need to unleash investments on a nearly unparalleled scale to keep from falling behind US and Chinese firms as countries revamp their economies to make them more climate-friendly, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French…

ECB’s Lagarde says China’s Covid reopening will push inflation higher

13:45, 20.01.2023 - China’s decision to reopen its economy will increase inflation in Europe as they both compete for more energy, the president of the European Central Bank said Friday, according to CNBC. There has been extensive debate this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, about whether Beijing’s…

New German defence minister says he will strengthen army, help Ukraine

14:15, 19.01.2023 - Germany‘s new defence minister said on Thursday it was his task to strengthen the armed forces so that they could do their job at a time of conflict in Europe with Russia waging war against Ukraine, according to Reuters. Boris Pistorius was officially made minister on Thursday at a time when Germany…

More than half of German companies report labour shortages

12:46, 12.01.2023 - More than half of Germany‘s companies are struggling to fill vacancies due to a lack of skilled workers, the German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) said on Thursday, in the latest sign of growth headwinds belabouring Europe‘s largest economy, according to Reuters.  The proportion of companies…

Poland will place German Patriot missiles on its territory

11:01, 07.12.2022 - Poland is preparing to deploy the German Patriot air defense system on its territory, after Berlin refused to place this system in Ukraine, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Twitter, according to Reuters. Germany last month offered Poland the Patriot system to help secure its airspace after…

Enel confirms Romania exit plan

11:30, 23.11.2022 - Italian utility group Enel will sell its Romanian assets by the end of next year, as part of a larger plan to cut debt and focus on six main markets, the group said on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. Romanian and Greek media reported that Greece’s PPC (Public Power Corporation) wants to buy Enel’s Romanian…


