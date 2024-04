4,752,548 pensioners, in March 2024, average pension, 2,247 RON

As many as 4,752,548 pensioners were registered in March 2024 in Romania, with 3,890 fewer people compared to the previous month, and the average pension was 2,247 RON, according to data centralized by the National Public Pension House (CNPP), told Agerpres. [citeste mai departe]